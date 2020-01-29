Water Desalination Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to hit $32 billion by 2025 - Global Industry Analysis by Growth Factors, Value Chain, New Technologies, Cost breakdown, Investments Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Rising population and the need for fresh drinking water will boost the demand for global water desalination market. Reverse osmosis (RO) segment dominates the global water desalination market with a share of more than 55% share in 2019 and is projected to dominate the industry over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Water Desalination Market by Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage Flash Distillation, Multi Effect Distillation, Hybrid, Electrodialysis), Source (Seawater, Brackish Water) and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Rising population along with the rapid expansion of industries has led to the development of advanced water management technologies such as desalination. Over the past few years, several countries across the world have undertaken water management initiatives, of which desalination has become an integral part. Although desalination is part of the water and wastewater treatment market, it has been developing independently of its parent market. Today, desalination is used not only in municipalities for treating wastewater but also for sourcing water from the underground reserves and oceans.

Request a pdf sampe copy the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2

The global water desalination market is estimated to be valued over USD 32 billion by 2025. Rising shortage of potable water which is used extensively for domestic and industrial purposes is expected to drive the market growth.

The water desalination report throws light on various aspects of the desalination industry by assessing the market using PESTEL and value chain analysis. The report also covers several qualitative aspects of the water desalination industry by assessing the market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

On the basis of technology the water desalination market is categorized into reverse osmosis, multi-stage flash distillation, multi effect distillation, hybrid, electrodialysis, and others. The reverse osmosis segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the presence of sea water in abundance, which can be treated by reverse osmosis and is safe for drinking purposes.

Independent desalination plants are being installed along coastlines and near brackish groundwater reserves for purification of water. For instance, Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station located at Cape Town launched a mobile groundwater desalination plant, in February 2018, which will cater to the station’s water needs. Around the same time, Tsogo Sun, a Johannesburg-listed hotel company, announced plans to immediately construct its own desalination plant to provide its guests water protecting them from the drought crisis in Cape Town. Cape Town has been experiencing the worst drought in 100 years which has already lasted three years. Local authorities have turned to desalination processes as a counter-measure to fulfil its potable water supply.

Access the complete research report with Tabble of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/water-desalination-market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth with 10% CAGR, over the forecast period. The demand for water in several parts of Asia-Pacific is increasing rapidly, while water resources are becoming increasingly scarce. Many countries in the region are facing ongoing drought conditions which is threatening the livelihood. Growing population and increasing demand for potable water are directly demanding entry of new suppliers of desalinated water which is expected to pose lucrative opportunities in the Asia-Pacific water desalination market.

The global water desalination market is fragmented in nature with a presence of large number of big and small players. The major players operating in the global water desalination market are Suez, Veolia, The Dow Chemical Company, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, TEMAK SA, ProMinent GmbH, Osmoflo Pty. Ltd., IDE Technologies Ltd., Hyflux Ltd., Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A. and many others.

Private investment into the Asia-Pacific water industry market is in surge and thus is anticipated to grow considerably in the coming years. Also, abundance of seawater especially in India, Australia and Japan coupled with rising inclination of market giants in setting up new and advanced desalination facilities in the aforementioned countries are some key aspects anticipated to drive the overall growth.

Direct purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Water Desalination Market by Technology

Chapter 6 Water Desalination Market by Source

Chapter 7 Water Desalination Market by Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.