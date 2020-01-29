Decorative Coatings Market Report 2020: Trends, Insights and Competitive Landscape (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decorative Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), User Type (DIY, Professional), Coating Type (Interior, Exterior), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global decorative paints & coatings market size was USD 67 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 82.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2024.



The market in APAC is witnessing high growth, which is expected to continue in the near future because of increasing residential construction and improved home remodeling practices along with rising per capita paints consumption.



Residential is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in decorative paints & coatings market



Better economic growth and higher incomes in the last few years have resulted in the construction of several new houses and remodeling of old ones. Decorative paints and coatings for residential construction applications include new paint and repainting. These coatings mainly include architectural and functional products, such as paints, stains, lacquers, enamels, and emulsions. New paint is mainly associated with newly built residential constructions, which include both their interior and exterior application areas. So, this drives the demand for residential decorative paints and coatings.



Acrylic resin was the fastest-growing segment of the decorative paints & coatings market



Acrylic was the fastest-growing segment in 2018 because of its preferred choice in major applications. Acrylic paints & coatings are easy to apply and can be cleaned up with water. The weathering and oxidation resistance of acrylics is better than oil-based paints, alkyds, or epoxies as the chief components of acrylic polymers provide a polymer structure that has little tendency to absorb UV light. Acrylics possess good color and gloss retention. Moreover, they are in high demand as they are low-cost materials that provide good chemical as well as photochemical resistance, better stain protection, water resistance, and have better adhesion to surfaces.



APAC accounts for the largest decorative paints & coatings market amongst other regions

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of both volume and value, during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the growing population and economic growth. Both residential and non-residential sectors are expected to grow in China and India during the forecast period, which, in turn, will drive the demand for decorative paints & coatings in this industry.

Competitive Landscape

The leading decorative paints & coatings producers that account for nearly 50% of the market include PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asian Paints Limited (India), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan). Some of the other players operating in the global market include BASF SE (Germany), Masco Corporation (US), Jotun Group (Norway), and RPM International Inc. (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

4.2 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Growth, By Resin Type

4.3 APAC Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By Technology and Country

4.4 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By Country

4.5 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market: Developed vs Developing Countries

4.6 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market: Significant Growth in Demand from APAC Witnessed



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Environmentally-Friendly Coating Systems

5.2.1.3 Durable Coatings with Better Performance & Aesthetics

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Opportunities in Less Regulated Regions

5.2.2.2 Investments in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.2.3.2 Volatility in Prices of Titanium Dioxide

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of the Global Construction Industry



6 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic Resin

6.2.1 Acrylic Resins Segment to Witness Highest Growth

6.3 Alkyd Resin

6.3.1 APAC is Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Alkyd Resin Based Segment

6.4 Vinyl Resin

6.4.1 Vinyl Copolymer Used in Air-Drying Coatings for Its Excellent Toughness and Good Resistance to Water and Chemicals

6.5 Polyurethane Resin

6.5.1 Interiors & Furniture is One of the Major End-user of Polyurethane Coatings

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Epoxy Resin

6.6.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

6.6.3 Saturated Polyester Resin



7 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Waterborne Coatings

7.2.1 Increasing Residential Construction and Home Remodeling Practices to Drive the Market in Developing Countries

7.3 Solventborne Coatings

7.3.1 APAC to Register Highest CAGR in Solventborne Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

7.4 Powder Coatings

7.4.1 APAC is Projected to Be Fastest-Growing Market for Powder Coatings



8 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By Coating Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Interior

8.3 Exterior

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Flooring

8.4.2 Roofing

8.4.3 Wood



9 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By User Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diy

9.2.1 Cost Constraints and Creative Control Influencing Homeowners to Opt for DIY Painting

9.3 Professional

9.3.1 Increasing Spending Power of Consumers Supporting Growth of Market in This Segment



10 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By Product Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Emulsions

10.3 Wood Coatings

10.3.1 Varnishes

10.3.2 Stains

10.4 Enamels

10.5 Others



11 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Residential

11.2.1 New Construction

11.2.2 Remodel and Repaint

11.3 Non-Residential

11.3.1 Commercial

11.3.2 Industrial

11.3.3 Infrastructure



12 Decorative Paints & Coatings Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 APAC

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Foreign Investment to Drive the Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

12.2.2 India

12.2.2.1 A Boom in the Real Estate Industry to Drive the Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

12.2.3 Japan

12.2.3.1 Investments in Commercial and Reconstruction of Buildings By the Government Expected to Boost the Demand

12.2.4 Australia & New Zealand

12.2.4.1 Increased Activities in Residential Construction and Renovation Sectors Driving the Market

12.2.5 Indonesia

12.2.5.1 Availability of Cheap Raw Materials and Labor

12.2.6 Thailand

12.2.6.1 Increasing Customer Awareness About Aesthetics and Functionalities of Decorative Coating Products

12.2.7 Malaysia

12.2.7.1 Strong Construction Activities to Drive the Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

12.2.8 Rest of APAC

12.3 North America

12.3.1 US

12.3.1.1 Increasing Residential and Non-Residential Constructions to Boost the Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

12.3.2 Canada

12.3.2.1 Construction Industry to Be Major Contributor to Growth of Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

12.3.3 Mexico

12.3.3.1 New Construction in the Residential Segment to Drive the Decorative Paints & Coatings Market

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 Germany

12.4.1.1 Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Increasing Production of Decorative Paints and Coatings

12.4.2 Russia

12.4.2.1 Growing Population Leading to A Rise in Applications of Decorative Paints and Coatings

12.4.3 UK

12.4.3.1 Growing Construction Sector Along With Government Spending Will Boost Demand for Decorative Paints and Coatings

12.4.4 France

12.4.4.1 Government's Focus on Development of Affordable Houses and Renewable Energy Infrastructure to Drive Demand for Decorative Paints and Coatings

12.4.5 Italy

12.4.5.1 New Project Finance Rules and Investment Policies in the Construction Sector to Drive the Market

12.4.6 Spain

12.4.6.1 Government Investments in Transportation Infrastructure, Housing Units, and Other Infrastructures to Boost the Market

12.4.7 Turkey

12.4.7.1 Rapid Urbanization, Rising Middle-Class Population, Increasing Purchasing Power, and the Growing Housing Sector Will Create Strong Demand for Decorative Paints and Coatings

12.4.8 Rest of Europe

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.1 Mega Housing Projects are Expected to Boost the Demand for Decorative Paints and Coatings

12.5.2 South Africa

12.5.2.1 Substantial Demand for Decorative Paints and Coatings Witnessed in Building Projects

12.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.6 South America

12.6.1 Brazil

12.6.1.1 Rising Home Ownership and Living Standards and Easier Credit Availability Expected to Fuel the Demand

12.6.2 Argentina

12.6.2.1 Increase in Population and Improved Economic Conditions Expected to Increase the Demand for Decorative Paints and Coatings

12.6.3 Rest of South America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

13.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Visionary Leaders

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3.1 Business Strategy Excellence

13.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

13.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

13.5.1 Investments & Expansions

13.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.5.3 New Product Launches

13.5.4 Partnerships & Agreements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2 PPG Industries Inc.

14.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

14.4 BASF SE

14.5 Asian Paints Limited

14.6 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

14.7 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

14.8 Masco Corporation

14.9 Jotun Group

14.10 RPM International Inc.

14.11 Other Companies

14.11.1 Hempel A/S

14.11.2 Tikkurila OYJ

14.11.3 DAW SE

14.11.4 Cromology (Formerly Materis Paints)

14.11.5 DuluxGroup Ltd.

14.11.6 Diamond-Vogel Paint Company

14.11.7 Benjamin Moore & Co.

14.11.8 Kelly-Moore Paints

14.11.9 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

14.11.10 Berger Paints India Limited

14.11.11 Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

14.11.12 Cloverdale Paint Inc.

14.11.13 STO Corp.

14.11.14 Lanco Paints

14.11.15 Pintuco

14.11.16 Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Co. Ltd.

14.11.17 H-I-S Coatings and Paint Manufacturing Co.

14.11.18 Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.



