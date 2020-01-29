Global Containerboard Market Outlook, 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Containerboard Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The global containerboard market is poised to grow by 37.43 mn MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions. In addition, incorporation of advanced technologies across containerboard market is anticipated to boost the growth of the containerboard market as well.



The report provides a detailed analysis of 25 vendors operating in the containerboard market, including vendors such as:



BillerudKorsns AB

DS Smith PLC

International Paper

Mondi PLC

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Packaging Corporation of America

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Sonoco Products Co.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

4. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Recycled - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Virgin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

7. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

