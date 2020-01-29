Global Containerboard Market Outlook, 2020-2024
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The global containerboard market is poised to grow by 37.43 mn MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions. In addition, incorporation of advanced technologies across containerboard market is anticipated to boost the growth of the containerboard market as well.
The report provides a detailed analysis of 25 vendors operating in the containerboard market, including vendors such as:
- BillerudKorsns AB
- DS Smith PLC
- International Paper
- Mondi PLC
- Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd.
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- Packaging Corporation of America
- Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
- Sonoco Products Co.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
4. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Recycled - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Virgin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
- Customer landscape
- Overview
6. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
7. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
