Hyperautomation: Markets, Technologies & Applications (2020-2024)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperautomation: A Rule-Based Artificial Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The key objective of this study is to provide an introductory analysis of the hyperautomation market and its enormous market potential.
The goal of the report is to provide an up-to-date analysis of the recent developments and current trends in the global hyperautomation market. In this study, the hyperautomation market is extensively defined and mapped out with a strong focus on the current market's competitive situation.
The report includes:
- Outlining details of hyperautomation technologies and applications
- Information on opportunities and challenges with respect to the integration of hyperautomation technologies
- Analyze the market based on types and provide a brief introduction of each type's applications
- Identify market trends, issues and forecasts impacting the global hyperautomation market and study various applications of hyperautomation
- Define the recent advancements and innovations (cutting-edge technologies) available in the market
Key Topics Covered
Hyperautomation
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Defining Hyperautomation
- Benefits of Hyperautomation
Automation Technologies in Hyperautomation
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
- Machine Learning (ML)
- Chatbots
- Biometrics
- Natural Language Generation
- Context-Aware Computing
Opportunities and Challenges
- High Return on Investment and Low Price of Collaborative Robots Appealing to SMEs
- Refining Human-Machine Interface and Increasing Assimilation of AI to Emulate Human Behavior
- Increasing Digitization of Processes
- Absence of Abilities Connected to Quicker Repeatability and Cycle Time
- Great Prospects for Robot Installations in Various Countries
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Global Markets for Robotic Process Automation
- Key Factors for Robotic Process Automation and Intelligent Automation
- Process Centricity
- Integration of RPA and Developing Technologies
- RPA, APIs and Enterprise Software
Applications of RPA
- Retail
- Banking
- Insurance
- Government
- Human Resources
Introduction to Cognitive Process Automation
- Main Cognitive Automation Capabilities
- Applications of Cognitive Process Automation
Delivering End-to-End Customer Service Through Chatbots
- Banking - Following Know Your Customer (KYC) Requirements
- Banking - Trade Finance Transactions Processing
- Insurance - Service Policy
- Insurance - Managing Claims
- RPA versus CPA
- Application
- Technology
- Method of Automation
- Data Processing
Key Players in Hyperautomation
- Amazon
Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d32nhw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.