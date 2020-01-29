Research Report: By End Use (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Online Platforms), Geographical Outlook (U.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chlorella Powder Ingredient Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842949/?utm_source=GNW

S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, U.A.E., South Africa) - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024



The increasing health consciousness among people and growing risk of cardiovascular diseases have resulted in a shift toward healthier food options. Attributed to this, individuals are increasingly opting for plant-based protein supplements, which is why the plant-based protein supplements market is predicted to grow to about $8 billion in 2025 from $4 billion in 2017. The preference toward vegan protein supplements is rising because of their various advantages, such as improved metabolism, cardiovascular health, and digestion. Ascribed to all these factors, the demand for chlorella is growing as it is considered to be a great source of protein, containing 50–60% protein, which is much higher than other vegan and animal-based protein sources.

Chlorella is produced from chlorella, which is a genus of freshwater and terrestrial unicellular green alga that has several micronutrients and macronutrients, such as vitamins, proteins, and minerals, and provides various health benefits to animals and humans. According to a research conducted , the global chlorella powder ingredient market generated a revenue of $423.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,106.8 million in 2024, registering a 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The powder is distributed by different channels, namely convenience stores, pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms. Among these, the largest demand for chlorella powder ingredient was created by supermarkets/hypermarkets during 2014–2018.

The different end users of chlorella powder ingredient are cosmetics, animal feed, food & beverages, and dietary supplements. Out of these, the food & beverages category used chlorella powder ingredient the most during 2014–2018 and the situation is going to be the same during the forecast period as well. The reason for this is the rising requirement for plant-based food products around the world. In addition, the consumption of food items based on chlorella, such as noodles, sauces, bakery products, juice, cakes/pastries, rice, soup, seasonings, baby food, and biscuits, is rising. The fastest growth in demand for chlorella powder ingredient is expected to be witnessed by the dietary supplements’ category.

