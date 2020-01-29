Geographic Information System (GIS) Market

Research Report: By Offering (Hardware, Software, Data, Service) Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Services), Geographical Outlook (U. S. , Canada, U. K. , Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.

Amidst the rising security concerns across the globe, as the number of terrorist attacks are on the rise, and the incidence of civil war in various countries, such as Syria, governments across the globe, have become motivated to invest heavily in the national security, including aerospace and military applications. The geographic information system (GIS) is a system that gathers and provides data regarding the geography of a particular location. It helps in understanding the relationships, patterns, and trends in the collected georeferenced information. In the U.S., the GIS software and services to the federal agencies, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection agency, U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are provided by Esri. Additionally, the cost of GIS implementation has reduced significantly over the years, which has made the technology affordable to the emerging economies as well. The Government of India launched “Digital India” initiative to encourage both public and private sector companies to invest more in the location-based services infrastructure and improve internet connectivity.



The GIS finds applications in various sectors, such as the healthcare, telecommunications, oil & gas refining, engineering & business services, transportation & logistics, government, water & wastewater, oil & gas exploration, and aerospace & defense. In 2018, the largest application area of this system was the government sector. Various governments across the globe depend on the GIS technology to keep a track of various activities and analyze them for better decision making. Urban and rural planning, community planning, and extraction of information regarding natural calamities are major areas that GIS help governments with. From valuing $10.8 billion in 2018, the GIS market is predicted to register a CAGR of 10.7% in the coming years.



The GIS system helps in performing various functions, such as location-based services, telematics & navigation, surveying, and mapping. In 2018, the demand for the system was the highest for mapping purposes. GIS-based mapping is the mapping of layered data tied with geographical points. This function of GIS relies on data algorithms and software and architecture techniques for data conversion and spatial, transformation, and classification analysis, which are required in map making. The surging urban population, in both the developed and developing nations, has resulted in the growing requirement for mapping function in urban planning applications, including assessing urban growth, land acquisition, water quality management, and classification of land zone. In the near future, the fastest growth in demand in the geographic information system market is predicted to be witnessed by location-based services.



The new application area for GIS can be developed by the integration of the technology with artificial intelligence and machine learning. This would enable GIS to predict events, such as road accidents. A tech start-up has developed a tool hopper, named Open Data Nation. This tool makes use of the historical data of all the accidents and conditions happened on a particular day and location and predicts the probability of such incidents in near future, for which the data is collected using GIS and mobile GPS. This information gives a heads-up to the driver about the prediction, which the driver can use to avoid being in such a situation. The demand for GIS is expected to rise in the coming years due to rising geopolitical tensions, accidents, and the need for proper city planning.

