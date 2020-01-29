Social Responsibility and Its Implications in FMCG: 2019 TrendSights Analysis Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TrendSights Analysis 2019: Social Responsibility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



TrendSights Analysis 2019: Social Responsibility examines the importance of social responsibility and its implications in FMCG. It covers what the trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.



Key Highlights



The Social Responsibility trend is motivated by a deeper understanding of consumer desires beyond price sensitivity.

Younger consumers place the most emphasis on social wellbeing, and enjoy using the internet to search for new brands and products.

Consumers in Central and South America are more likely to buy premium products when they can see that the brand is socially responsible.

Governments are taking action to encourage further corporate social responsibility. In 2018, the EU enacted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as its newest data protection regulation.

Reasons to Buy

Recognize what has driven the evolution of consumer attitudes so far, and why brands must incorporate socially responsible methods and production.

Identify where the market is going and how consumers react in different categories.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to assist future decision-making and product development.

Key Topics Covered



Trend Snapshot What? Why? Who? How? What Next? Appendix

Companies Mentioned



British American Tobacco

New Belgium Brewing Company

Alter Eco

Graal Wild Fish

Coca Cola

Proud Source Water

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/puuu2l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.