Diet Demand Discusses the Rising Prevalence of Weight-Related Health Conditions

/EIN News/ -- Sioux Falls, SD, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight-related health conditions are on the rise as the average weight in the U.S. climbs up the ladder. According to the latest statistics, over 75 million in the U.S. alone are overweight and nearly 40 million American adults are obese. Due to this, certain health conditions are becoming much more prevalent than ever before. Here’s a short list:

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

Sleep disorders (sleep apnea)

Respiratory problems

Osteoarthritis

Certain cancers

Inflammatory conditions

Circulatory issues

Digestive issues

Chronic pain

Not to mention that the overweight and obese are at greater risk of mental disorders including depression, anxiety, social anxiety and addictive behaviors. Obese people in particular are also more likely to be on prescribed medications for a range of health and mental issues. This is precisely why understanding what our weight status (BMI) is and shifting to a healthy weight is critical to our health and well-being. The good news is that simply losing 5-10% of body weight if you’re overweight or obese has a great impact on your health.

If it’s finally time for you to do something about your weight, getting involved in a medical weight loss program is going to be your best bet. Diet Demand offers a health-specific diet program tailored toward your weight loss needs. It’s telemedicine based program allows you to lose weight in privacy and comfort with phone consultations and helpful prescriptions sent straight to your home or nearby pharmacy to help jumpstart your program.

Get your FREE Diet Demand consultation to assess your need for safe and quick diet results by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

