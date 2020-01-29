AIOps Market to grow at 32% CAGR to hit $237 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Key Stakeholders, Investments Plan, Strategic Initiatives, Top Vendors, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The surge in the adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructures drives the demand for global AIOps market. North America has the largest share in the AIOps market predominately due to the significant adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of several key AIOps solution providers

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, T, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “AIOps Market by Application (Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, and Data Analytics), End-user (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, and Others), and Region Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global AIOps market size is projected to reach USD 237 billion by 2025. AIOps leverages technologies including big data platform, predictive analytics, and machine learning. These technologies help in real-time processing of streaming IT data, pattern recognition, eliminating noise, correlating unstructured data, establishing baselines, alerting on abnormalities, and identifying the root cause. Thus, the organization is adopting cognitive solutions for enhancing productivity and performance. AIOps will witness significant growth during the forecast period in this region.

The major players of the global AIOps market are AppDynamics, BigPanda, BMC Software, Devo, Dynatrace, Elastic, ExtraHop, FixStream, IBM Corporation, Logz.io, Loom Systems, Micro Focus, Moongsoft, Splunk and others. As of 2018, the market for AIOps providers is on the moderately consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe. Moreover, the established companies are coming up with new versions of AIOps equipped with digital and automation solutions. For instance, In November 2019 BMC announced the launch of BMC Helix, which is an AI/ML-powered end-to-end ITSM and ITOM platform to proactively and predictively monitor events, alerts, and anomalies in the IT space.

AIOps enables enterprises to operate their ITOM with the level of speed and agility to meet the end user’s expectation and requirement. The shift towards Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation will create more complexity in ITOM. Implementation of both these technologies and processes will increase repetitive manual activity, resulting in a challenging environment for IT Ops to keep up with the ever-increasing pace and volume of demands.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global AIOps industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the AIOps industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global AIOps market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

On the basis of types of AIOps application, the market is categorized into application performance monitoring, infrastructure management and data analytics AIOps are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 32% over the forecast period 2019 -2025. Factors driving the adoption of these AIOps include growing complexity in ITOM and growing digital transformation.

The European market is expected to have the fastest growth with 33% CAGR over the forecast period. In this region, several vendors are undergoing strategic partnerships and business expansion, to meet customer demand. Partnerships, expansion, and acquisitions in the region are allowing AIOps vendors to enhance their product offerings. For instance, Netherland based AIOps provider, StackState has raised $5 million in 2019, for global expansion.

