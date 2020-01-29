SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of MMSI, MAT and FSCT of Upcoming Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MMSI)

Class Period: February 26, 2019 – October 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2020

According to the Complaint, on July 25, 2019, Merit announced disappointing second quarter 2019 financial results and cut its fiscal 2019 sales and earnings per share outlook. Defendants attributed the reductions to a variety of factors, including “slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined more than 25%. Then, on October 30, 2019, the Company announced its third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting adjusted earnings per share well below consensus estimates, and slashed fiscal 2019 revenue and earnings per share guidance by 20%. Furthermore, defendants stated that, in addition to the fiscal 2019 guidance cut, “2020 guidance [was] off the table” until they had reasonable confidence in their forecasting ability, and reported significant operational issues in all aspects of Merit’s business, conceding that many of these failures were due to their “own overestimation and forecasting.”

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MAT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 – August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 24, 2020

According to the Complaint, on August 1, 2019, Mattel announced that it would offer $250 million of Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Note Offering”). The Company said that it would use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, plus cash on hand, to redeem and retire all of its 4.350% Senior Notes which would be due in 2020 and pay related prepayment premiums and transaction fees and expenses.

Then, on August 8, 2019 - the very day the Note Offering was expected to close - Mattel shocked investors when it announced that a whistleblower letter had been sent to the Company’s outside auditors alleging accounting errors in past quarters and questioned whether Mattel’s outside auditor was sufficiently independent. As a result, the Company announced that it was terminating the Senior Note Offering subject to the results of an internal investigation.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: FSCT)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 – October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 2, 2020

According to the Complaint, on October 10, 2019, during pre-market hours, Forescout issued a press release announcing preliminary third quarter 2019 (“3Q19”) financial results. That press release lowered 3Q19 revenue guidance to $90.6 million to $91.6 million, compared to prior revenue guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, and market consensus of $100.52 million. In explaining these results, Defendants cited “extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter,” which “was most pronounced in EMEA.”

