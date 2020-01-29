Atlanta-Based Treatment Center Opens Its Doors To The Community

Southeast Addiction Center provides resources and support to those struggling with addiction and substance use disorder.

NORCROSS, GA, USA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an imminent need for addiction treatment in the Atlanta area, Southeast Addiction Center has opened its doors to those battling substance abuse.

Located in Norcross, Georgia, Southeast Addiction Center is a licensed facility offering three levels of care including Partial Hospitalization Programming, Intensive Outpatient Programming, and Outpatient Services. In collaboration with Medical Director, Dr. Randy Durbin, Clinical Director Zoe Johnson, LPC, and number of master’s level clinicians, each client that steps into the new facility receives personalized treatment plans to ensure success.

“I am beyond excited for the doors of Southeast Addiction Center,” Clinical Director Zoe Johnson said in a statement. “As Clinical Director, I look forward to meeting the needs of the community providing evidenced-based treatment with integrity, compassion, and making an impact to changing lives for the better.”

In addition to the three structured levels of care, Southeast is also set apart by their additional services including medication management and weekly telehealth sessions to help clients stay on track after discharging. They also incorporate Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) including Vivitrol maintenance.

As the drug epidemic continues on in the state, according to a recent survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2017, there were 1,014 overdose deaths in the state, which was an exponential rise from 419 deaths in 2017.

Southeast boasts on the fact that they’re programming helps achieve sustainable recovery, and there’s no doubt that with the severity of addiction in the state, they’ll be able to help many achieve sobriety.

Clinical Director, Zoe Johnson, LPC holds a Masters of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Hampton University. Prior to joining Southeast Addiction, Zoe worked in managed case settings providing utilization and case management. In addition to expertise in Cognitive behavioral therapy and other evidence-based modalities Zoe believes in joining with clients in their journey and providing a reliable, nurturing and empathic environment.

Medical Director, Dr. Randy Durbin is a licensed physician in the state of Georgia with over 24 years of experience in healthcare, public health, and health formations. He has published in peer-reviewed public health journals and blogs, lectures with an emphasis on outpatient opioid treatment and preventative medicine.

For more information on Southeast Addiction Center call 770-308-8249 or visit www.southeastaddiction.com today.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.