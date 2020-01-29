The ultrasonic flow meter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, from 2019 to 2024

The ultrasonic flow meter market is projected to reach USD 2. 1 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1. 4 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6. 5%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing green field investments in China, rise in shale gas exploration activities in the US, and increasing import of crude oil in India.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market by Implementation Type, Measurement Technology, Number of Paths, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783077/?utm_source=GNW

High initial cost and inaccurate flow measurements in the vertically downward flow line are some restraints of ultrasonic flow meter.



The clamp-on segment, by implementation type, is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024.

The clamp-on segment, by implementation, is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.Clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter measures the flow without any interruption in the process and are suitable for pipes made of plastic, steel, and cast iron suitable for measuring aggressive fluids even under high pressure.



Major end-users for clamp-on ultrasonic flow meters are oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and paper & pulp industries. This segment is expected to have a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. It can even measure the flow rate under challenging environmental areas like toxic and hazardous conditions inside the pipe, which is expected to drive its demand in the ultrasonic flow meter market.



The transit-time segment, by measurement technology, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024.

The transit-time segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This segment is expected to have a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. It is one of the most reliable and time-tested principle and hence, widely used technology as compared to doppler and hybrid measurement technology. This technology has its cost effective and bi-directional flow measurement advantages. This technology can be utilized for both natural gas and petroleum liquid. Oil & gas and water & wastewater industries demands precise flow measurement technologies in their process which is driving the transit-time segment.



The 1 path transit-time segment, by number of paths, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024.

The 1 path transit-time is accounted to be the largest market for ultrasonic flow meter because of its cost-effective flow measurement. Some of the key players for 1 path transit-time are Endress+Hauser, Fuji Electric, and Emerson Major end-users for 1 path transit-time are water & wastewater, food manufacturing, and power generation industries.



Asia Pacific: The largest market for ultrasonic flow meters.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing market for ultrasonic flow meters during the forecast period.The region has been segmented, by region, into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America.



The growth of this region is primarily driven by the Asia Pacific region due to the countries such as China, India, and Japan. The number of investments in water & wastewater, energy and power, refining, chemicals, and industrial infrastructure activities is increasing in the developing economies such as China and India which drives the demand for measuring instruments.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as, to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 62%, Tier 2- 22%, and Tier 3- 16%

• By Designation: C-Level- 40%, Director Level- 30%, and Others- 30%



By Region: Asia Pacific- 43%, North America- 25%, Middle East & Africa- 19% Europe- 7%, South America- 6%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2018. Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:



The ultrasonic flow meter market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the ultrasonic flow meter market are Siemens (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Fuji Electric (Japan), Badger Meter (US), GE (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), and KROHNE (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the ultrasonic flow meter market, by implementation type, measurement technology, number of paths, end-user, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value and future trends in the ultrasonic flow meter market.



Why Buy this Report?

1. The report identifies and addresses key markets for ultrasonic flow meter, which would help various stakeholders such as energy utilities, process industries and power & energy associations, ultrasonic flow meter manufacturers, and dealers and suppliers.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05783077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.