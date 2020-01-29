PRMW, DERM, HABT, and HXL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRMW ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Primo Water’s agreement to be acquired by Cott Corporation. Shareholders of Primo Water will receive $5.04 in cash and 0.6549 shares of Cott Corporation or $14.00 in cash or 1.0229 shares of Cott Corporation for each share of Primo Water owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-primo-water-corporation .

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: DERM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Dermira’s agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company. Shareholders of Dermira will receive $18.75 per share in cash for each share of Dermira owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-dermira-inc .

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HABT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to The Habit Restaurants’ agreement to be acquired by YUM! Brands, Inc. Shareholders of The Habit Restaurants will receive $14.00 in cash for each share of The Habit Restaurants owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-the-habit-restaurants-inc .

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Hexcel’s agreement to be acquired by Woodward, Inc. Shareholders of Hexcel will receive 0.625 shares of Woodward for each share of Hexcel owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-hexcel-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.