Harte Gold Strengthens Operations Management Team

Dan Gagnon, Mine General Manager, Sugar Zone Mine

Mr. Gagnon brings to Harte Gold over 30 years of experience in geology and general management from a wide range of operations across Canada. Dan started his career in geology, ending after 13 years as Chief Geologist at Musselwhite Mine in Ontario. Over the following 17 years he worked as General Manager at a number of Canadian operations, most recently the Hope Bay Project in Nunavut, Canada. Mr. Gagnon holds a Bachelor of Science with Specialization in Geology from the University of Ottawa.

Dr. Martin Raffield, Executive Vice President and COO of Harte Gold commented, “We are very fortunate to have someone of Dan’s caliber join the Harte Gold team. Dan brings a wealth of experience managing a range of high-grade gold operations and will be a valuable addition to lead a transformation of our operational philosophy at site.”

Other Appointments to Bolster Management

The Company has also hired Christopher McCann as Director of Technical Services, a new position within the Company with the primary focus on engineering design, scheduling and planning capabilities.

Exploration Update

The Company is also pleased to announce drilling is underway at the TT8 discovery, approximately 17 Km southeast of the Sugar Zone Mine. TT8 consists of a sedimentary hosted package, discovered in an area previously not known to host gold mineralization. Drilling will test the down dip potential of the mineralized outcrop. Drill results will be provided as they become available. For further information on the TT8 discovery, see press release dated December 2, 2019.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone Mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company previously disclosed its production guidance for 2020 of 42,000 to 48,000 gold ounces (for more information refer to the Company’s News Release dated January 9, 2020). The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HRT”, on the OTC under the symbol “HRTFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “H4O”.

