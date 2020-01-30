Step into the Future of Gaming with ICE London This February

ICE London February 2020. Largest gambling industry event in the world

The gambling industry’s largest event takes place February 4th thru the 6th.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (London, January 26, 2020) ---The ExCel Exhibition Centre in London, England will play host to ICE London next month, where over 35,000 attendees will have three days to discover the latest innovations in the gaming industry across all sectors. More than 600 of the best providers in gaming will attend the exhibition, showcasing innovative products and networking with attendees, focusing on new business and partnership opportunities.

ICE provides an essential meeting place for everyone associated with the gaming industry. From software developers to platform providers, all sectors are covered, allowing everyone in attendance to gain new knowledge of the industry and build new partnerships to strengthen their existing business model.

During ICE London, attendees will be able to meet with a global network of gaming professionals from across the industry. Networking events throughout the three-day affair allow attendees to build relationships with others across the globe, expanding their business to different regions.

Learning opportunities are on the schedule for ICE, with top gaming industry leaders hosting inspirational talks and panel discussions regarding hot topics like Cybercrime and Security, Advertising and Marketing, Hospitality Technology and more. This section of the conference is titled ICE VOX and will feature two days of conference tracks on February 3rd and 4th. VOX is a precursor to the ICE London exhibition.

ICE London will also offer product demonstrations from top gaming companies, including an inside look at brand new games that have yet to launch. Over 600 solutions covering both land-based and online verticals will be showcased during the exhibition. The space will be filled with top companies, showcasing their latest creations that build upon the latest technologies and innovations.

The best of the best software companies will be on hand to present their latest creations, including Betsoft Gaming. For Betsoft, they will be located at stand S3-312 during ICE, providing an inside look at their latest video slot innovation, SuperSweets, as well as Total Overdrive. Demonstrations of both games will be offered during the exhibition. Attendees can speak to Betsoft representatives, getting to know the brand as well as their product offering.

Other exhibitors on-hand will include GiG, SBTech, Kambi, Aristocrat, High 5 Games and more. Attendees can freely explore the exhibition space, checking out the new products and solutions created by the best in the business.

Registration for ICE London is still open. The ICE London section is free with registration taking less than one minute to complete. ICE VOX has a ticket cost as it provides additional programming including the panel discussions involving over 120 expert speakers. VOX ticket holders will also have access to the ICE London exhibition.

About ICE London

As a Global Gaming Hub for B2B industry experts, ICE London is considering a leading gaming technology event for business development, growth, and networking. All forms of gaming are covered within the exhibition, both online and land-based, including casino, bingo, sports betting and more.

About the Author

Sadonna Price is a writer for OnlineUnitedStatesCasinos.com. For over a decade she has followed the gambling industry in the United States and abroad, keeping up with the current trends and interesting news.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.