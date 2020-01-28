Global Glass Insulation Industry
Glass Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 3%. Insulating Glass Unit, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798676/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.3 Billion by the year 2025, Insulating Glass Unit will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$884.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Insulating Glass Unit will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd.; Certain Teed Corporation; Glassolutions; Johns Manville Corporation; Knauf Insulation; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Owens Corning; Pittsburgh Corning Corporation; PPG Industries, Inc.; Saint-Gobain Isover G+H AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798676/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glass Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Glass Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Glass Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Glass Wool (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Glass Wool (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Glass Wool (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cellular Glass (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cellular Glass (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cellular Glass (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Residential Construction (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Residential Construction (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Residential Construction (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Glass Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Glass Insulation Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Glass Insulation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Glass Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Glass Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Glass Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Glass Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass
Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Glass Insulation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Glass Insulation Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Glass Insulation Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Glass Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Glass Insulation Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Glass Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Glass Insulation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Glass Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Glass Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Glass Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Glass Insulation Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Glass Insulation Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Glass Insulation Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Glass Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Glass Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Glass Insulation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Glass Insulation Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Glass Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Glass Insulation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Glass Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Glass Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Glass Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Glass Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Glass Insulation Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Glass Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Glass Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Glass Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Glass Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Glass Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Glass Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Glass Insulation Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Glass Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Glass Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Glass Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Glass Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glass Insulation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Glass Insulation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Glass Insulation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Glass Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Glass Insulation Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Glass Insulation Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Glass Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Glass Insulation Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Glass Insulation Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Glass Insulation Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Glass Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Glass Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Glass Insulation Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Glass Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 176: Glass Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass
Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Glass Insulation Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Glass Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Glass Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glass Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Glass Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Glass Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Glass Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Glass Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Glass Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Glass Insulation Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Glass Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ARABIAN FIBERGLASS INSULATION
CERTAINTEED CORPORATION
GLASSOLUTIONS
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
KNAUF INSULATION
NIPPON SHEET GLASS
OWENS CORNING
PPG INDUSTRIES
PITTSBURGH CORNING CORPORATION
SAINT-GOBAIN ISOVER G+H AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798676/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.