Glass Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 3%. Insulating Glass Unit, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798676/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.3 Billion by the year 2025, Insulating Glass Unit will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$884.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Insulating Glass Unit will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd.; Certain Teed Corporation; Glassolutions; Johns Manville Corporation; Knauf Insulation; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Owens Corning; Pittsburgh Corning Corporation; PPG Industries, Inc.; Saint-Gobain Isover G+H AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798676/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Glass Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Glass Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Glass Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Glass Wool (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Glass Wool (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Glass Wool (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Cellular Glass (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Cellular Glass (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Cellular Glass (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Residential Construction (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Residential Construction (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Residential Construction (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Glass Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Glass Insulation Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Glass Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Glass Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Glass Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Glass Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Glass Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Glass Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Glass Insulation Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Glass Insulation Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Glass Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Glass Insulation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Glass Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Glass Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Glass Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Glass Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Glass Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Glass Insulation Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Glass Insulation Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Glass Insulation Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Glass Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Glass Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Glass Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Glass Insulation Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Glass Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Glass Insulation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Glass Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Glass Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Glass Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Glass Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Glass Insulation Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Glass Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Glass Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Glass Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Glass Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Glass Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Glass Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Glass Insulation Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Glass Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Glass Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Glass Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Glass Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glass Insulation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Glass Insulation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Glass Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Glass Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Glass Insulation Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Glass Insulation Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Glass Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Glass Insulation Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Glass Insulation Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Glass Insulation Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Glass Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Glass Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Glass Insulation Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Glass Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 176: Glass Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Glass Insulation Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Glass Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Glass Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glass Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Glass Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Glass Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Glass Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Glass Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Glass Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Glass Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Glass Insulation Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Glass Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARABIAN FIBERGLASS INSULATION

CERTAINTEED CORPORATION

GLASSOLUTIONS

JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION

KNAUF INSULATION

NIPPON SHEET GLASS

OWENS CORNING

PPG INDUSTRIES

PITTSBURGH CORNING CORPORATION

SAINT-GOBAIN ISOVER G+H AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798676/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.