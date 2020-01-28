There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,285 in the last 365 days.

Global Glass Insulation Industry

Glass Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 3%. Insulating Glass Unit, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.3 Billion by the year 2025, Insulating Glass Unit will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$884.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Insulating Glass Unit will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd.; Certain Teed Corporation; Glassolutions; Johns Manville Corporation; Knauf Insulation; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Owens Corning; Pittsburgh Corning Corporation; PPG Industries, Inc.; Saint-Gobain Isover G+H AG


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glass Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Glass Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Glass Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Insulating Glass Unit (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Glass Wool (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Glass Wool (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Glass Wool (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cellular Glass (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cellular Glass (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cellular Glass (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Non-Residential Construction (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Residential Construction (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Residential Construction (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Residential Construction (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Glass Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Glass Insulation Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Glass Insulation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Glass Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Glass Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Glass Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Glass Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass
Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Glass Insulation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Glass Insulation Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Glass Insulation Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Glass Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Glass Insulation Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Glass Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Glass Insulation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Glass Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Glass Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Glass Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Glass Insulation Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Glass Insulation Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Glass Insulation Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Glass Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Glass Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Glass Insulation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Glass Insulation Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Glass Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Glass Insulation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Glass Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Glass Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Glass Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Glass Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Glass Insulation Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Glass Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Glass Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Glass Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Glass Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Glass Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Glass Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Glass Insulation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Glass Insulation Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Glass Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Glass Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Glass Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Glass Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Glass Insulation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Glass Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Glass Insulation Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Glass Insulation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Glass Insulation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Glass Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Glass Insulation Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Glass Insulation Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Glass Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Glass Insulation Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Glass Insulation Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Glass Insulation Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Glass Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Glass Insulation Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Glass Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Glass Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Glass Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Glass Insulation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Glass Insulation Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Glass Insulation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Glass Insulation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 176: Glass Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Glass
Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Glass Insulation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Glass Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Glass Insulation Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Glass Insulation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Glass Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Glass Insulation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Glass Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Glass Insulation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Glass Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Glass Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Glass Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Glass Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Glass Insulation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Glass Insulation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Glass Insulation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Glass Insulation Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Glass Insulation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Glass Insulation Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Glass Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Glass Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Glass Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ARABIAN FIBERGLASS INSULATION
CERTAINTEED CORPORATION
GLASSOLUTIONS
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
KNAUF INSULATION
NIPPON SHEET GLASS
OWENS CORNING
PPG INDUSTRIES
PITTSBURGH CORNING CORPORATION
SAINT-GOBAIN ISOVER G+H AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH
