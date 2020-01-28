Werner Enterprises Joins Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to join the fight to combat human trafficking by signing the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) initiative.



“As part of our ongoing efforts to eliminate human trafficking, Werner has signed the TLAHT pledge to unite our cause with companies across the transportation sector,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “By coming together, we can create change in the battle against modern-day slavery.”

The voluntary pledge signed by Werner and other companies will educate employees and organizational members in the transportation industry on how to recognize and report signs of human trafficking. It will also raise awareness among the traveling public by utilizing common messaging in targeted outreach campaigns.

Werner Enterprises partners with Truckers Against Trafficking as part of our commitment to raising awareness of human trafficking. In 2019, Werner donated one of its trucks to haul the Freedom Drivers Project, a mobile exhibit that helps educate members of the trucking industry and shows the simple steps anyone can take to identify warning signs of human trafficking.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com

For Release: Jan. 28, 2020







