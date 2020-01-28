There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,275 in the last 365 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., supported by deposit growth, achieved net income of $15.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.23 and $2.06, respectively.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.8 million and $15.7 million, compared to $4.2 million and $14.7 million for the same periods of 2018.  Results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $516,000 (from a loss of $130,000 to a gain of $386,000) for the three month periods and $760,000 (from a loss of $169,000 to a gain of $591,000) for the twelve month periods.  In addition, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 a loss of $682,000 was incurred related to the sale of two former branch locations as these locations were replaced with the opening of two high profile locations in their market area during 2019.

  • During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 the Company incurred a partial charge off of a commercial relationship of $3.7 million resulting in an additional provision for loan losses of $1.4 million.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $2.23 and $2.06, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.09 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

  • Return on average assets was 0.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.02% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average assets was 0.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 0.94% for the corresponding period of 2018.

  • Return on average equity was 7.22% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 11.77% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average equity was 10.54% for the twelve months ended December, 2019, compared to 10.72% for the corresponding period of 2018.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $4.3 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings increased to $15.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $14.9 million for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $0.35 basic and $0.33 diluted, compared to $0.61 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2018. Core earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $2.14 basic and $1.98 diluted, compared to $2.11 basic and diluted for the same period of 2018. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.59% and 6.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.05% and 12.12% for the corresponding period of 2018.  Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.90% and 10.14% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.95% and 10.84% for the corresponding period of 2018. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.22% and 3.31%, compared to 3.33% and 3.31% for the corresponding periods of 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 37 bps and 44 bps for the three and twelve month periods.  The increase was driven by an increase in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits were utilized as an attraction tool and to manage the duration of the interest-bearing liabilities portfolio.  Partially offsetting the increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was an increase in the yield on earning assets of 2 and 27 basis points ("bps") for the three and twelve month periods.  The increase in the yield on earning assets was driven by an increase in the loan portfolio yield.  Growth in the average balance of the investment portfolio of $17.7 million and $23.4 million for the three and nine month periods aided in limiting the impact of increased funding costs.

Assets

Total assets decreased $19.4 million to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018.  Net loans decreased $27.3 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018, as the municipal loan portfolio decreased and the indirect auto lending portfolio remained constant. The investment portfolio increased $8.5 million from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 due to increases in the corporate portfolio.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.94% at December 31, 2019 from 1.20% at December 31, 2018 as non-performing loans have decreased to $12.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $16.6 million at December 31, 2018 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that became non-performing during the fourth quarter of 2018 and was partially charged-off during the fourth quarter of 2019 resulting in an additional provision for loan losses of $1.4 million. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $4.1 million and $4.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2008.

Deposits

Deposits increased $104.1 million to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018.  Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $13.9 million to $334.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018.  Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service.  Deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits as building customer relationships remains the focus.  The time deposit portfolio has increased as time deposits have been used as a customer attraction tool.  The increase in deposits has resulted in a significant reduction in the use of short-term borrowings.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $11.4 million to $155.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $6.6 million at December 31, 2018 to $2.8 million at December 31, 2019 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized loss of $1.4 million at December 31, 2018 to an unrealized gain of $2.5 million at December 31, 2019). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2019 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in a decrease in the net loss of $44,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $22.01 at December 31, 2019 compared to $20.39 at December 31, 2018, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.31% at December 31, 2019 compared to 8.52% at December 31, 2018. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $1.25 per share.

On September 30, 2019, the Company completed a three-for-two stock split (the “Stock Split”) of the Company’s common stock.  As a result of the Stock Split, effective at 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2019, each share of the Company’s common stock issued at that time was changed into one and one-half shares of the Company’s common stock with a stated par value of $5.55 per share.  All share and per share amounts in this release, including in the accompanying financial statements and information, have been restated for all periods presented to give retroactive effect to the Stock Split.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.  Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses.  Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; and (v) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com

THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT



PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

    December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data)   2019   2018   % Change
ASSETS:            
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 24,725     $ 25,020     (1.18 )%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions   23,864     41,722     (42.80 )%
Total cash and cash equivalents   48,589     66,742     (27.20 )%
             
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value   148,619     134,285     10.67 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value   1,261     1,776     (29.00 )%
Investment securities, trading   51     36     41.67 %
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value   13,528     18,862     (28.28 )%
Loans held for sale.   4,232     2,929     44.49 %
Loans   1,355,544     1,384,757     (2.11 )%
Allowance for loan losses   (11,894 )   (13,837 )   (14.04 )%
Loans, net   1,343,650     1,370,920     (1.99 )%
Premises and equipment, net   32,929     27,580     19.39 %
Accrued interest receivable   5,246     5,334     (1.65 )%
Bank-owned life insurance   29,253     28,627     2.19 %
Goodwill   17,104     17,104     %
Intangibles   898     1,162     (22.72 )%
Operating lease right of use asset   4,154         n/a  
Deferred tax asset   3,338     5,154     (35.23 )%
Other assets   12,471     4,260     192.75 %
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,665,323     $ 1,684,771     (1.15 )%
             
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 989,259     $ 899,089     10.03 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   334,746     320,814     4.34 %
Total deposits   1,324,005     1,219,903     8.53 %
             
Short-term borrowings.   4,920     167,865     (97.07 )%
Long-term borrowings.   161,920     138,942     16.54 %
Accrued interest payable.   1,671     1,150     45.30 %
Operating lease liability.   4,170         n/a  
Other liabilities   13,655     13,367     2.15 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,510,341     1,541,227     (2.00 )%
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued           n/a  
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,520,740 and 7,517,547 shares issued; 7,040,515 and 7,037,322 shares outstanding   41,782     41,763     0.05 %
Additional paid-in capital   51,487     50,737     1.48 %
Retained earnings   76,583     69,787     9.74 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:            
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities   2,455     (1,360 )   280.51 %
Defined benefit plan   (5,232 )   (5,276 )   0.83 %
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225   (12,115 )   (12,115 )   %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   154,960     143,536     7.96 %
Non-controlling interest   22     8     175.00 %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   154,982     143,544     7.97 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,665,323     $ 1,684,771     (1.15 )%
                       


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2019   2018   % Change   2019   2018   % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                        
Loans including fees   $ 14,789     $ 14,828     (0.26 )%   $ 60,384     $ 54,000     11.82 %
Investment securities:                        
Taxable   1,098     886     23.93 %   3,997     2,784     43.57 %
Tax-exempt   140     182     (23.08 )%   660     860     (23.26 )%
Dividend and other interest income   388     340     14.12 %   1,733     1,102     57.26 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   16,415     16,236     1.10 %   66,774     58,746     13.67 %
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Deposits   3,107     1,999     55.43 %   11,443     6,370     79.64 %
Short-term borrowings   3     753     (99.60 )%   793     1,757     (54.87 )%
Long-term borrowings   984     785     25.35 %   3,723     2,809     32.54 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   4,094     3,537     15.75 %   15,959     10,936     45.93 %
                         
NET INTEREST INCOME   12,321     12,699     (2.98 )%   50,815     47,810     6.29 %
                         
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   1,700     760     123.68 %   2,735     1,735     57.64 %
                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   10,621     11,939     (11.04 )%   48,080     46,075     4.35 %
                         
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                        
Service charges   635     672     (5.51 )%   2,411     2,460     (1.99 )%
Debt securities gains (losses), available for sale   440     (30 )   1,566.67 %   640     (47 )   1,461.70 %
Equity securities gains (losses)   74     (126 )   158.73 %   89     (170 )   152.35 %
Securities gains (losses), trading   (25 )   (9 )   (177.78 )%   19     3     533.33 %
Bank-owned life insurance   140     166     (15.66 )%   574     662     (13.29 )%
Gain on sale of loans   508     465     9.25 %   1,754     1,518     15.55 %
Insurance commissions   87     99     (12.12 )%   433     365     18.63 %
Brokerage commissions   326     323     0.93 %   1,358     1,336     1.65 %
Debit card income   346     469     (26.23 )%   1,378     1,534     (10.17 )%
Other   376     400     (6.00 )%   1,796     1,800     (0.22 )%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   2,907     2,429     19.68 %   10,452     9,461     10.47 %
                         
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   5,317     5,696     (6.65 )%   21,829     21,083     3.54 %
Occupancy   627     622     0.80 %   2,712     2,702     0.37 %
Furniture and equipment   827     764     8.25 %   3,248     3,092     5.05 %
Software amortization   242     208     16.35 %   871     712     22.33 %
Pennsylvania shares tax   285     275     3.64 %   1,148     1,108     3.61 %
Professional fees   640     432     48.15 %   2,474     2,106     17.47 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance   97     251     (61.35 )%   578     890     (35.06 )%
Marketing.   192     3     6,300.00 %   425     767     (44.59 )%
Intangible amortization   62     71     (12.68 )%   264     300     (12.00 )%
Other   2,005     1,210     65.70 %   6,159     5,247     17.38 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   10,294     9,532     7.99 %   39,708     38,007     4.48 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   3,234     4,836     (33.13 )%   18,824     17,529     7.39 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION   397     640     (37.97 )%   3,138     2,819     11.32 %
NET INCOME   $ 2,837     $ 4,196     (32.39 )%   $ 15,686     $ 14,710     6.63 %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   4         n/a     14     6     133.33 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 2,833     $ 4,196     (32.48 )%   $ 15,672     $ 14,704     6.58 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.40     $ 0.59     (32.20 )%   $ 2.23     $ 2.09     6.70 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.39     $ 0.59     (33.90 )%   $ 2.06     $ 2.09     (1.44 )%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC   7,039,968     7,036,688     0.05 %   7,038,714     7,035,381     0.05 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED   7,338,468     7,036,688     4.29 %   7,620,453     7,035,381     8.32 %
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE   $ 0.32     $ 0.31     3.23 %   $ 1.26     $ 1.25     0.80 %
                                             


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans   $ 55,727     $ 446     3.21 %   $ 73,726     $ 553     2.98 %
All other loans   1,306,203     14,437     4.43 %   1,310,303     14,391     4.36 %
Total loans   1,361,930     14,883     4.38 %   1,384,029     14,944     4.28 %
                         
Taxable securities   145,273     1,372     3.83 %   121,598     1,207     3.97 %
Tax-exempt securities   22,406     177     3.20 %   28,382     231     3.26 %
Total securities   167,679     1,549     3.75 %   149,980     1,438     3.84 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits   30,393     207     1.50 %   3,399     19     2.22 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets   1,560,002     16,639     4.26 %   1,537,408     16,401     4.24 %
                         
Other assets   108,235             97,798          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,668,237             $ 1,635,206          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 172,573     69     0.16 %   $ 164,891     26     0.06 %
Super Now deposits   216,535     445     0.82 %   216,170     320     0.59 %
Money market deposits   229,486     535     0.94 %   239,919     400     0.66 %
Time deposits   375,838     2,058     2.20 %   283,663     1,253     1.75 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   994,432     3,107     1.25 %   904,643     1,999     0.88 %
                         
Short-term borrowings   4,781     3     0.25 %   121,327     753     2.43 %
Long-term borrowings   162,241     984     2.30 %   138,942     785     2.21 %
Total borrowings   167,022     987     2.24 %   260,269     1,538     2.14 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,161,454     4,094     1.39 %   1,164,912     3,537     2.31 %
                         
Demand deposits   329,873             312,511          
Other liabilities   19,693             15,448          
Shareholders’ equity   157,217             142,335          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,668,237             $ 1,635,206          
Interest rate spread           2.87 %           3.04 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 12,545     3.22 %       $ 12,864     3.33 %


    Three Months Ended December 31,
    2019   2018
Total interest income   $ 16,415     $ 16,236  
Total interest expense   4,094     3,537  
Net interest income   12,321     12,699  
Tax equivalent adjustment   224     165  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)   $ 12,545     $ 12,864  
                 


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans   $ 66,435     $ 2,038     3.07 %   $ 74,923     $ 2,242     2.99 %
All other loans   1,309,806     58,774     4.49 %   1,250,521     52,229     4.18 %
Total loans   1,376,241     60,812     4.42 %   1,325,444     54,471     4.11 %
                         
Taxable securities   134,935     5,306     3.99 %   100,915     3,828     3.79 %
Tax-exempt securities   25,702     835     3.29 %   36,279     1,089     3.00 %
Total securities   160,637     6,141     3.88 %   137,194     4,917     3.58 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits   21,161     310     2.00 %   3,005     58     1.93 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets   1,558,039     67,263     4.33 %   1,465,643     59,446     4.06 %
                         
Other assets   111,839             97,577          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,669,878             $ 1,563,220          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 169,832     216     0.13 %   $ 164,844     75     0.05 %
Super Now deposits   231,816     1,758     0.76 %   225,885     1,033     0.46 %
Money market deposits   239,317     2,184     0.91 %   240,541     1,214     0.50 %
Time deposits   345,635     7,285     2.11 %   259,286     4,048     1.56 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   986,600     11,443     1.16 %   890,556     6,370     0.72 %
                         
Short-term borrowings   34,897     793     2.27 %   85,086     1,757     2.06 %
Long-term borrowings   155,841     3,723     2.25 %   128,127     2,809     2.19 %
Total borrowings   190,738     4,516     2.25 %   213,213     4,566     2.14 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,177,338     15,959     1.34 %   1,103,769     10,936     0.99 %
                         
Demand deposits   321,443             303,606          
Other liabilities   22,379             18,742          
Shareholders’ equity   148,718             137,103          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,669,878             $ 1,563,220          
Interest rate spread           2.99 %           3.07 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 51,304     3.31 %       $ 48,510     3.31 %


    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2019   2018
Total interest income   $ 66,774     $ 58,746  
Total interest expense   15,959     10,936  
Net interest income   50,815     47,810  
Tax equivalent adjustment   489     700  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)   $ 51,304     $ 48,510  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 2,833     $ 4,650     $ 4,245     $ 3,944     $ 4,196  
Net interest income   12,321     12,903     12,913     12,678     12,699  
Provision for loan losses   1,700     360     315     360     760  
Net security gains (losses)   489     170     23     66     (165 )
Non-interest income, ex. net security gains (losses)   2,418     2,652     2,446     2,188     2,594  
Non-interest expense   10,294     9,541     10,059     9,814     9,532  
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin   3.22 %   3.32 %   3.39 %   3.37 %   3.33 %
Annualized return on average assets.   0.68 %   1.10 %   1.02 %   0.95 %   1.02 %
Annualized return on average equity   7.22 %   12.18 %   11.42 %   10.93 %   11.77 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans.   1.19 %   0.03 %   0.03 %   0.12 %   0.08 %
Net charge-offs   4,055     112     106     405     266  
Efficiency ratio   69.4 %   61.0 %   65.0 %   65.5 %   61.9 %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.40     $ 0.66     $ 0.61     $ 0.56     $ 0.59  
Diluted earnings per share   0.39     0.66     0.61     0.56     0.59  
Dividend declared per share   0.32     0.31     0.31     0.31     0.31  
Book value.   22.01     22.03     21.53     20.89     20.39  
Common stock price:                    
High   35.58     30.93     30.17     29.67     29.45  
Low   29.68     26.87     26.03     23.23     25.77  
Close.   35.58     30.83     30.17     27.40     26.83  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic   7,040     7,037     7,038     7,038     7,037  
Fully Diluted   7,338     7,037     7,038     7,038     7,037  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued   7,521     7,518     7,518     7,518     7,518  
Treasury   480     480     480     480     480  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   Quarter Ended
    12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 1,665,323     $ 1,673,095     $ 1,711,500     $ 1,704,708     $ 1,684,771  
Loans, net   1,343,650     1,350,735     1,365,284     1,370,678     1,370,920  
Goodwill   17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104     17,104  
Intangibles   898     960     1,022     1,091     1,162  
Total deposits   1,324,005     1,332,407     1,327,086     1,309,061     1,219,903  
Noninterest-bearing.   334,746     327,329     322,755     321,657     320,814  
Savings   176,732     171,370     171,992     170,005     166,063  
NOW   218,605     219,466     238,410     253,475     207,819  
Money Market.   216,038     239,926     238,352     244,753     238,596  
Time Deposits   377,884     374,316     355,577     319,171     286,611  
Total interest-bearing deposits   989,259     1,005,078     1,004,331     987,404     899,089  
                     
Core deposits*   946,121     958,091     971,509     989,890     933,292  
Shareholders’ equity   154,960     155,061     151,527     147,026     143,536  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 12,758     $ 17,208     $ 15,383     $ 15,794     $ 16,572  
Non-performing loans to total assets   0.77 %   1.03 %   0.90 %   0.93 %   0.98 %
Allowance for loan losses   11,894     14,249     14,001     13,792     13,837  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.88 %   1.04 %   1.02 %   1.00 %   1.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   93.23 %   82.80 %   91.02 %   87.32 %   83.50 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.94 %   1.26 %   1.12 %   1.14 %   1.20 %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.31 %   9.27 %   8.85 %   8.62 %   8.52 %
                               
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
                               


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)   2019   2018   2019   2018
GAAP net income   $ 2,833     $ 4,189     $ 15,672     $ 14,704  
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   386     (130 )   591     (169 )
Non-GAAP core earnings   $ 2,447     $ 4,319     $ 15,081     $ 14,873  
                 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Return on average assets (ROA)   0.68 %   1.02 %   0.94 %   0.94 %
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   0.09 %   (0.03 )%   0.04 %   (0.01 )%
Non-GAAP core ROA   0.59 %   1.05 %   0.90 %   0.95 %
                 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Return on average equity (ROE)   7.22 %   11.77 %   10.54 %   10.72 %
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   0.99 %   (0.35 )%   0.40 %   (0.12 )%
Non-GAAP core ROE.   6.23 %   12.12 %   10.14 %   10.84 %
                 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.40     $ 0.59     $ 2.23     $ 2.09  
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   0.05     (0.02 )   0.09     (0.02 )
Non-GAAP basic core EPS   $ 0.35     $ 0.61     $ 2.14     $ 2.11  
         
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Diluted EPS   $ 0.39     $ 0.59     $ 2.06     $ 2.09  
Less: net securities gains (losses), net of tax   0.06     (0.02 )   0.08     (0.02 )
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS   $ 0.33     $ 0.61     $ 1.98     $ 2.11  

 

Primary Logo

