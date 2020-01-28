Zurn Acquires Just Manufacturing

Enters into Commercial Stainless-Steel Sink Market

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, WI, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurn Industries, LLC announces its acquisition of the assets of Just Manufacturing, a high-quality manufacturer of stainless-steel designer and engineered sinks, commercial faucets, and accessories.

Just Manufacturing is a third-generation family-owned business with 135 employees and operates out of a 175,000 square foot facility in Franklin, Park, IL. The addition of Just Manufacturing positions Zurn as a leading provider of designer and engineered stainless-steel sinks for commercial and industrial applications.

“Just Manufacturing and the Just Sinks brand have been providing first-class stainless-steel sink solutions to their customers for the past 87 years,” says Craig Wehr, Zurn President. “They have a solid position in the commercial building specification market and continuously strengthen the brand with new industrial designs and system solutions. We are excited to add this complementary category to our portfolio and look forward to growing the business.”

Top architects and engineers specify Just Manufacturing products for non-residential building applications and they are sold in similar market segments and distribution channels as Zurn. The addition of Just Manufacturing will allow Zurn to deliver more finish plumbing content to new and existing buildings.

About Zurn Industries

Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building’s environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.

Attachment

Leslie McGowan Zurn Industries, LLC 814-871-4757 Leslie.McGowan@Zurn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.