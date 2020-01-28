There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,275 in the last 365 days.

FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2019 Results Including $22.7 Million of Net Income or $5.01 Per Diluted Share, and a 5% Increase in Its Dividend to $0.21 Per Quarter

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)  (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2019 fourth quarter net income of $5.9 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $2.83 per diluted share for the same period last year, which included a bargain purchase gain of $7.4 million from the Anchor Bancorp Acquisition (“Anchor Acquisition”) in November 2018.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $22.7 million, or $5.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.3 million, or $6.29 per diluted share for last year.

 “2019 was a transitional year due to the integration of Anchor Bank and the establishment of 1st Security Bank in new communities as a result of the merger,” stated CEO Joe Adams. “We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors increased and approved our twenty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 19, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2020.”

CFO Matthew Mullet noted, “Our Board of Directors approved another 225,000 annual share repurchase plan as we continue to manage our capital prudently and in a manner which we believe will enhance liquidity and return value for our shareholders.”

2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Highlights

  • Net income was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $7.1 million in the previous quarter, and $11.7 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Our Board of Directors (“Board”) approved a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.21, or $0.84 annually;
  • Our Board approved a share repurchase plan which includes up to 225,000 shares to be repurchased over the next 12 months, depending on market conditions and other factors including the Company’s liquidity requirements;
  • Net income of $22.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, included $1.8 million of acquisition-related expenses, compared to net income of $24.3 million, which included the $7.4 million bargain purchase gain and $1.4 million of acquisition-related expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018;
  • Total gross loans increased $25.7 million during the quarter to $1.35 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.33 billion at both September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018; and
  • Capital levels at the Bank were 14.6% for total risk-based capital and 11.6% for Tier 1 leverage capital at December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets increased $18.1 million, or 1.1%, to $1.71 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.69 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $91.4 million, or 5.6%, from $1.62 billion at December 31, 2018.  The quarter over linked quarter increase in total assets was primarily due to increases in loans receivable, net of $25.1 million, securities available-for-sale, at fair value of $20.0 million, and other assets of $3.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents of $17.1 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) of $10.9 million, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions of $3.4 million. The year over year increase in total assets included increases in securities available-for-sale, at fair value of $28.9 million, loans receivable, net of $23.8 million, loans HFS of $18.5 million, total cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million, operating lease right-of-use assets of $5.0 million, other assets of $4.7 million, and servicing rights of $1.1 million, partially offset by decreases in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock of $1.8 million and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions of $1.2 million.  The year over year increases were primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth. 

                                 
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018  
    Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent  
REAL ESTATE LOANS                                
Commercial   $  210,749      15.6 $  205,500      15.5 $  204,699      15.4 %
Construction and development      179,654      13.3      200,720      15.1      247,306      18.7  
Home equity      38,167      2.8      36,607      2.8      40,258      3.0  
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)      261,539      19.3      253,783      19.1      249,397      18.8  
Multi-family      133,930      9.9      122,375      9.2      104,663      7.9  
Total real estate loans      824,039      60.9      818,985      61.7      846,323      63.8  
                                 
CONSUMER LOANS                                
Indirect home improvement      210,653      15.6      200,984      15.2      167,793      12.7  
Solar      44,038      3.3      44,254      3.3      44,433      3.3  
Marine      67,179      5.0      68,036      5.1      57,822      4.4  
Other consumer      4,340      0.3      4,660      0.4      5,425      0.4  
Total consumer loans      326,210      24.2      317,934      24.0      275,473      20.8  
                                 
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                                
Commercial and industrial      140,531      10.4      134,104      10.1      138,686      10.4  
Warehouse lending      61,112      4.5      55,172      4.2      65,756      5.0  
Total commercial business loans      201,643      14.9      189,276      14.3      204,442      15.4  
Total loans receivable, gross      1,351,892      100.0    1,326,195      100.0    1,326,238      100.0 %
                                 
Allowance for loan losses      (13,229 )          (12,765 )          (12,349 )      
Deferred costs and fees, net      (3,272 )          (3,137 )          (2,907 )      
Premiums on purchased loans, net      955            995            1,537        
Total loans receivable, net   $  1,336,346         $  1,311,288         $  1,312,519        

Loans receivable, net increased $25.1 million to $1.34 billion at December 31, 2019, from $1.31 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $23.8 million from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2018.  The quarter over linked quarter increase in total real estate loans was $5.1 million, including increases in multi-family of $11.6 million, one-to-four-family portfolio of $7.8 million, commercial real estate of $5.2 million, and home equity of $1.6 million, partially offset by a planned decrease in construction and development of $21.1 million.  Consumer loans increased $8.3 million, primarily due to an increase of $9.7 million in indirect home improvement loans. Commercial business loans increased $12.4 million, due to increases in commercial and industrial loans of $6.4 million and warehouse lending of $5.9 million.  

One-to-four-family loans originated through the home lending segment, which includes loans HFS, loans held for investment, fixed rate seconds, and loans brokered to other institutions, were $252.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $36.3 million, or 12.6%, compared to $288.9 million for the preceding quarter, and an increase of $100.9 million, or 66.6% from $151.7 million, for the comparable quarter one year ago. During the year ended December 31, 2019, originations through the home lending segment were $891.4 million, an increase of $186.6 million, or 26.5%, compared to $704.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold $233.8 million of one-to-four-family loans, compared to sales of $247.3 million during the previous quarter, and sales of $147.1 million during the same quarter one year ago. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company sold $785.4 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to sales of $637.7 million during the same period last year.

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and to refinance a home for the three months ended and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

                                     
(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months Ended       For the Three Months Ended   Year   Year  
    December 31, 2019       December 31, 2018   over Year   over Year  
    Amount   Percent       Amount   Percent   $ Change   % Change  
Purchase   $  143,623   56.8 %     $  121,478   80.1 % $  22,145   18.2 %
Refinance      109,021   43.2          30,209   19.9      78,812   260.9 %
Total   $  252,644   100.0 %     $  151,687   100.0 % $  100,957   66.6 %


                                     
    For the Year Ended       For the Year Ended   Year   Year  
    December 31, 2019       December 31, 2018   over Year   over Year  
    Amount   Percent       Amount   Percent   $ Change   % Change  
Purchase   $  554,790   62.2 %     $  557,960   79.2 % $  (3,170 )   (0.6 ) %
Refinance      336,568   37.8          146,835   20.8      189,733     129.2   %
Total   $  891,358   100.0 %     $  704,795   100.0 % $  186,563     26.5   %

The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) at December 31, 2019 increased to $13.2 million, or 0.98% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, compared to $12.8 million, or 0.96% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS at September 30, 2019, and $12.3 million, or 0.93% of gross loans receivable, excluding loans HFS, at December 31, 2018.  Non-performing loans increased to $3.0 million at December 31, 2019, from $2.2 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $861,000 from $3.9 million at December 31, 2018.  Substandard loans decreased $696,000 to $6.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $7.4 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $1.3 million from $8.0 million at December 31, 2018.  The year over year decreases in non-performing and substandard loans were primarily due to the charge-off of a commercial line of credit of $1.2 million in the first quarter and one commercial business relationship totaling $431,000 in the second quarter of 2019.  There were two other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties totaling $168,000 at December 31, 2019, compared to two OREO properties totaling $178,000 and $689,000 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Included in the carrying value of gross loans are net discounts on loans purchased in the Anchor Acquisition. The remaining net discount on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition was $2.7 million, $3.1 million, and $5.3 million, on $198.5 million, $223.7 million, and $361.6 million of gross loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total deposits were unchanged at $1.39 billion at both December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, and increased $118.2 million from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2018.  Relationship-based transactional deposits (noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, and escrow accounts) decreased $26.3 million from September 30, 2019, primarily due to an $18.9 million decrease in interest-bearing checking accounts, and a $4.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and increased $65.9 million from December 31, 2018.  Money market and savings accounts increased $15.6 million from September 30, 2019, and decreased $15.6 million from December 31, 2018.  Time deposits increased $16.5 million from September 30, 2019, and increased $67.9 million from December 31, 2018. 

At December 31, 2019, non-retail certificates of deposit (“CDs”) which include brokered CDs, online CDs, and public funds increased $5.1 million to $146.2 million, compared to $141.1 million at September 30, 2019, mainly due to a $5.2 million increase in brokered CDs. The year over year increase in non-retail CDs of $18.7 million from $127.5 million at December 31, 2018, was driven by a $24.7 million increase in brokered CDs and a $3.2 million increase in online CDs, primarily offset by a $9.0 million decrease in public funds.  Management remains focused on increasing our lower cost relationship-based deposits to fund long-term asset growth.

                                 
DEPOSIT BREAKDOWN                                
(Dollars in thousands)                                
    December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018  
    Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent  
Noninterest-bearing checking   $  259,822    18.7 $  264,482    19.1 $  221,107    17.3 %
Interest-bearing checking      177,972    12.8      196,834    14.2      151,103    11.9  
Savings      118,845    8.5      114,826    8.3      122,344    9.6  
Money market      270,489    19.4      258,883    18.7      282,595    22.2  
Certificates of deposit less than $100,000      277,988    20.0      273,982    19.7      243,193    19.1  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 through $250,000      181,402    13.0      177,075    12.8      154,095    12.1  
Certificates of deposit of $250,000 and over      92,110    6.6      83,929    6.0      86,357    6.8  
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced      13,780    1.0      16,591    1.2      13,425    1.0  
Total   $  1,392,408    100.0 $  1,386,602    100.0 $  1,274,219    100.0 %

At December 31, 2019, borrowings increased $8.0 million, or 10.4%, to $84.9 million, from $76.9 million at September 30, 2019, and decreased $52.3 million, or 38.1% from $137.2 million at December 31, 2018.  The quarter to date increase and year to date decrease in borrowings were primarily related to the use and repayments of FHLB advances in relation to the fluctuating activity in deposits and our liquidity objectives.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.0 million, to $200.2 million at December 31, 2019, from $194.3 million at September 30, 2019, and increased $20.2 million, from $180.0 million at December 31, 2018.  The increase in stockholders’ equity from the third quarter was primarily due to net income of $5.9 million.  Book value per common share was $45.85 at December 31, 2019, compared to $44.61 at September 30, 2019, and $41.19 at December 31, 2018.

The Bank is well capitalized under the minimum capital requirements established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.6%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.6%, and a common equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio of 13.7% at December 31, 2019. 

The Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.3%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.3%, and a CET1 ratio of 13.4% at December 31, 2019.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $1.5 million, to $17.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $15.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  This increase was a result of a $2.4 million increase in loans receivable interest income primarily as a result of the Anchor Acquisition, and a $404,000 decrease in borrowing interest expense, partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in deposit interest expense due to deposits assumed in the Anchor Acquisition and continued organic deposit growth combined with higher market interest rates in 2019. Net interest income increased $18.2 million, to $70.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $52.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, mostly attributable to a $26.1 million increase in interest income on loans receivable, partially offset by an $8.8 million increase in interest expense on deposits. 

The net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased 30 basis points to 4.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from 4.59% for the same period in the prior year, and decreased eight basis points to 4.53% for the year ended December 31, 2019, from 4.61% for the year ended December 31, 2018, largely as a result of three 25 basis point decreases in the targeted Fed Funds Rate in the third and fourth quarter of 2019.  The quarter over quarter decrease in NIM was impacted by lower note rates on recent fixed rate real estate loan originations and adjustable rate commercial loans and less recognized fee income due to slower construction loan growth, partially offset by incremental interest accretion on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of 10 basis points. 

The year over year decrease in NIM was primarily due to lower note rates for recently originated real estate loans, including significantly lower construction and development loans that typically carry higher note rates than one-to-four-family loans, partially offset by incremental interest accretion on loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition of 15 basis points.  The average cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased eight basis points to 1.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from 1.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  This increase was predominantly due to growth in higher market rate deposits with overall deposit growth. The year over year average cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased 34 basis points to 1.34% for the year ended December 31, 2019, from 1.00% for the year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting the increase in market interest rates over the last year as reductions in deposit costs lag the recent reductions in loan yields, due in part to competitive pressures.  Management remains focused on matching deposit/liability duration with the duration of loans/assets where appropriate.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the provision for loan losses was $647,000, compared to $290,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to the increase in the loan portfolio due to organic loan growth and loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition, and net charge-offs.  During the three months ended December 31, 2019, net charge-offs totaled $183,000, compared to net recoveries of $14,000 for the same period last year.  The provision for loan losses was $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, due primarily to loan growth and $2.0 million in net charge-offs during the year, compared to net recoveries of $53,000 during the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net charge-offs during the year ended December 31, 2019, was primarily due to the charge-off of a commercial line of credit of $1.2 million in the first quarter and one commercial business relationship totaling $431,000 in the second quarter.

Noninterest income decreased $5.8 million, to $5.7 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, which included a $7.4 million bargain purchase gain from the Anchor Acquisition.  Excluding the bargain purchase gain, the quarter over quarter increases included $1.3 million in gain on sale of loans, primarily due to higher sales volume, and $235,000 in service charges and fee income, mainly driven by deposit growth.  Noninterest income decreased $3.8 million, to $23.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $26.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Excluding the bargain purchase gain, the year over year increases included $3.3 million in service charges and fee income, driven by the loans acquired in the Anchor Acquisition and organic loan growth, $526,000 in other noninterest income, and $459,000 in earnings on the cash surrender value of BOLI, partially offset by a decrease of $613,000 in gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, to $15.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  The increase in noninterest expense was primarily as a result of growth in our operations with increases of $2.3 million in salaries and benefits, including an increase of $1.6 million in incentives and commissions for the loan production staff associated with strong loan production growth this quarter, $338,000 in loan costs, $276,000 in data processing, $249,000 in occupancy, partially offset by a decrease in acquisition costs of $1.0 million and a $186,000 recovery on servicing rights reflecting changes in market interest rates.  

Noninterest expense increased $13.5 million to $62.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, from $48.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The increase during the period was primarily as a result of the Anchor Acquisition and growth in our operations with increases of $5.3 million in salaries and benefits, including an increase of $1.9 million in incentives and commissions, $3.0 million in operations, $2.1 million in data processing, and $1.6 million in occupancy expense. Acquisition costs were $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.4 million for last year, primarily due to the integration of the Anchor Bank core processing platform.  

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington.  The Bank provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominantly small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Western Washington through its 21 bank branches, including nine branches from the Anchor Acquisition, one administrative office that accepts deposits, and seven loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities, Washington.  The Bank services home mortgage customers throughout Washington State with an emphasis in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities home lending markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control.  Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from our recent acquisition of Anchor might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the integration of the combined company, including personnel changes/retention, might not proceed as planned; and the combined company might not perform as well as expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; our ability to execute our plans to grow our residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of our indirect home improvement lending; secondary market conditions for loans and our ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC which are available on our website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward‑looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.


   
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)		  
   
                      Linked   Year  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    Quarter   Over Year  
    2019     2019     2018     % Change   % Change  
ASSETS                      
Cash and due from banks   $  13,175     $  15,979     $  9,408     (18 )   40    
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions      32,603        46,915        23,371     (31 )   40    
Total cash and cash equivalents      45,778        62,894        32,779     (27 )   40    
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions      20,902        24,296        22,074     (14 )   (5 )  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value      126,057        106,038        97,205     19     30    
Loans held for sale, at fair value      69,699        80,619        51,195     (14 )   36    
Loans receivable, net      1,336,346        1,311,288        1,312,519     2     2    
Accrued interest receivable      5,908        5,723        5,761     3     3    
Premises and equipment, net      28,770        29,066        29,110     (1 )   (1 )  
Operating lease right-of-use      5,016        4,713        —     6     100    
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost      8,045        7,995        9,887     1     (19 )  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)      168        178        689     (6 )   (76 )  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net      35,356        35,136        34,485     1     3    
Servicing rights, held at the lower of cost or fair value      11,560        11,193        10,429     3     11    
Goodwill      2,312        2,312        2,312            
Core deposit intangible, net      5,457        5,647        6,217     (3 )   (12 )  
Other assets      11,682        7,899        6,982     48     67    
TOTAL ASSETS   $  1,713,056     $  1,694,997     $  1,621,644     1     6    
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing accounts   $  273,602     $  281,073     $  234,532     (3 )   17    
Interest-bearing accounts      1,118,806        1,105,529        1,039,687     1     8    
Total deposits      1,392,408        1,386,602        1,274,219         9    
Borrowings      84,864        76,864        137,149     10     (38 )  
Subordinated note:                            
Principal amount      10,000        10,000        10,000      —      —    
Unamortized debt issuance costs      (115 )      (120 )      (135 )    (4 )   (15 )  
Total subordinated note less unamortized debt issuance costs      9,885        9,880        9,865            
Operating lease liability      5,214        4,881        —      7     100    
Deferred tax liability, net      1,971        1,029        361     92     446    
Other liabilities      18,472        21,484        20,012     (14 )   (8 )  
Total liabilities      1,512,814        1,500,740        1,441,606     1     5    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                            
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                            
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      —        —                  
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 4,459,041 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, 4,452,872 at September 30, 2019, and 4,492,478 at December 31, 2018      44        44        45      —        
Additional paid-in capital      89,268        88,608        91,466      1     (2 )  
Retained earnings      110,715        105,672        90,854     5     22    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax      788        583        (1,479 )   35     (153 )  
Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”)      (573 )      (650 )      (848 )   (12 )   (32 )  
Total stockholders’ equity      200,242        194,257        180,038     3     11    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $  1,713,056     $  1,694,997     $  1,621,644     1     6    

       

FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)		  
                             
    Three Months Ended   Qtr   Year  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    Over Qtr   Over Year  
    2019     2019     2018     % Change   % Change  
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans receivable, including fees   $  21,029     $  21,466     $  18,601     (2 )   13    
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents,
and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions		      1,209        1,245        1,132     (3 )   7    
Total interest and dividend income      22,238        22,711        19,733     (2 )   13    
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits      4,173        4,223        2,796     (1 )   49    
Borrowings      544        582        948     (7 )   (43 )  
Subordinated note      171        171        171      —      —    
Total interest expense      4,888        4,976        3,915     (2 )   25    
NET INTEREST INCOME      17,350        17,735        15,818     (2 )   10    
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES      647        573        290     13     123    
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES      16,703        17,162        15,528     (3 )   8    
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Service charges and fee income      1,423        1,619        1,188     (12 )   20    
Bargain purchase gain      —        —        7,414      —     (100 )  
Gain on sale of loans      3,692        4,583        2,394     (19 )   54    
Loss on disposed fixed assets      (26 )      —        (71 )    —     (63 )  
Gain on sale of investment securities      —        —        57      —     (100 )  
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI      221        219        155     1     43    
Other noninterest income      343        323        273     6     26    
Total noninterest income      5,653        6,744        11,410     (16 )   (50 )  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and benefits      9,059        7,865        6,780     15     34    
Operations      2,660        2,360        2,500     13     6    
Occupancy      1,194        1,104        945     8     26    
Data processing      1,202        1,148        926     5     30    
Gain on sale of OREO      (13 )      (40 )      —     (68 )   100    
OREO expenses      1        1        2      —     (50 )  
Loan costs      956        903        618     6     55    
Professional and board fees      606        654        551     (7 )   10    
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance      —        (29 )      249     (100 )   100    
Marketing and advertising      173        178        183     (3 )   (5 )  
Acquisition costs      (99 )      257        946     (139 )   (110 )  
Amortization of core deposit intangible      190        190        121      —     57    
(Recovery) impairment on servicing rights      (186 )      131        —     (242 )   100    
Total noninterest expense      15,743        14,722       13,821     7     14    
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES      6,613        9,184        13,117     (28 )   (50 )  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES      695        2,040        1,401     (66 )   (50 )  
NET INCOME   $  5,918     $  7,144     $  11,716     (17 )   (49 )  
Basic earnings per share   $  1.33     $  1.62     $  2.93     (18 )   (55 )  
Diluted earnings per share   $  1.30     $  1.58     $  2.83     (18 )   (54 )  


   
 FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)		  
   
    Year Ended   Year  
    December 31,    December 31,    Over Year  
    2019     2018     % Change  
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable, including fees   $  84,706     $  58,616     45    
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents,
and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions		      4,919        3,710     33    
Total interest and dividend income      89,625        62,326     44    
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits      16,162        7,321     121    
Borrowings      2,476        2,228     11    
Subordinated note      679        679      —    
Total interest expense      19,317        10,228     89    
NET INTEREST INCOME      70,308        52,098     35    
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES      2,880        1,540     87    
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES      67,428        50,558     33    
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges and fee income      6,554        3,233     103    
Bargain purchase gain      —        7,414     (100 )  
Gain on sale of loans      14,248        14,861     (4 )  
Loss on disposed fixed assets      (26 )      (71 )   (63 )  
Gain on sale of investment securities      32        171     (81 )  
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI      872        413     111    
Other noninterest income      1,355        829     63    
Total noninterest income      23,035        26,850     (14 )  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and benefits      33,816        28,538     18    
Operations      9,722        6,709     45    
Occupancy      4,640        3,042     53    
Data processing      4,972        2,870     73    
Gain on sale of OREO      (138 )      —     100    
OREO expenses      13        2     550    
Loan costs      3,238        2,801     16    
Professional and board fees      2,426        1,872     30    
FDIC insurance      358        517     (31 )  
Marketing and advertising      678        747     (9 )  
Acquisition costs      1,756        1,389     26    
Amortization of core deposit intangible      760        351     117    
Impairment of servicing rights      92        —     100    
Total noninterest expense      62,333       48,838     28    
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES      28,130        28,570     (2 )  
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES      5,413        4,223     28    
NET INCOME   $  22,717     $  24,347     (7 )  
Basic earnings per share   $  5.13     $  6.58     (22 )  
Diluted earnings per share   $  5.01     $  6.29     (20 )  


               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)              
               
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,   
    2019   2019   2018  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:              
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)    1.38  1.71  3.24 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (1)    11.89    14.75    29.80  
Yield on average interest-earning assets    5.50    5.81    5.73  
Interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities    1.31    1.37    1.23  
Interest rate spread information – average during period    4.19    4.44    4.50  
Net interest margin (1)    4.29    4.54    4.59  
Operating expense to average total assets    3.66    3.53    3.83  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    131.90    133.59    130.15  
Efficiency ratio (2)    68.44    60.14    50.77  


               
    At or For the Year Ended  
    December 31,        December 31,   
    2019       2018  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:              
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)     1.38      2.07 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)     11.92        18.15  
Yield on average interest-earning assets    5.77        5.52  
Interest incurred on liabilities as a percentage of average noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing liabilities    1.34        1.00  
Interest rate spread information – average during period    4.43        4.52  
Net interest margin     4.53        4.61  
Operating expense to average total assets    3.78        4.16  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    131.42        134.60  
Efficiency ratio (2)    66.78        61.86  


               
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,   
    2019   2019   2018  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA:              
Non-performing assets to total assets at end of period (3)    0.19  0.14  0.28 %
Non-performing loans to total gross loans (4)    0.22    0.17    0.29  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans (4)    436.17    582.61    317.13  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable, excluding HFS loans    0.98    0.96    0.93  
               
CAPITAL RATIOS, BANK ONLY:              
Tier 1 leverage-based capital    11.56  11.63  10.67 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital    13.70    13.61    12.62  
Total risk-based capital    14.64    14.54    13.52  
Common equity Tier 1 capital    13.70    13.61    12.62  
               
CAPITAL RATIOS, COMPANY ONLY:              
Tier 1 leverage-based capital    11.30  11.32  12.07 %
Total risk-based capital    14.34    14.19    13.32  
Common equity Tier 1 capital    13.39    13.26    12.41  


                     
    At or For the Three Months Ended  
      December 31,    September 30,    December 31,   
    2019   2019   2018  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:                    
Basic earnings per share   $  1.33   $  1.62   $  2.93  
Diluted earnings per share   $  1.30   $  1.58   $  2.83  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding      4,402,499      4,401,303      4,000,584  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding      4,504,811      4,498,380      4,139,570  
Common shares outstanding at end of period      4,366,984 (5)    4,354,335 (6)    4,371,294 (7)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding   $  45.85   $  44.61   $  41.19  
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (8)   $  44.08   $  42.79   $  39.24  
  1. Annualized.
  2. Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
  3. Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans (which include non-accruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
  4. Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
  5. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,459,041 at December 31, 2019, less 40,215 unvested restricted stock shares, and 51,842 unallocated ESOP shares.
  6. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,452,872 at September 30, 2019, less 40,215 unvested restricted stock shares, and 58,322 unallocated ESOP shares.
  7. Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 4,492,478 at December 31, 2018, less 43,421 unvested restricted stock shares, and 77,763 unallocated ESOP shares.
  8. Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See also, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
                                     
(Dollars in thousands)   For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 		   For the Year Ended
December 31, 		   QTR Over QTR   Year Over Year
Average Balances   2019   2018   2019   2018   $ Change   $ Change
Assets                                    
Loans receivable, net deferred loan fees (1)   $  1,390,135   $  1,200,927   $  1,361,616   $  979,958   $  189,208     $  381,658  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value      111,463      107,555      102,549      98,915      3,908        3,634  
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions      92,579      48,689      79,749      42,923      43,890        36,826  
FHLB stock, at cost      8,554      9,720      8,500      7,143      (1,166 )      1,357  
Total interest-earning assets      1,602,731      1,366,891      1,552,414      1,128,939      235,840        423,475  
Noninterest-earning assets      101,966      66,040      97,955      45,774      35,926        52,181  
Total assets   $  1,704,697   $  1,432,931   $  1,650,369   $  1,174,713   $  271,766     $  475,656  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                                    
Interest-bearing accounts   $  1,111,688   $  898,943   $  1,077,960   $  731,066   $  212,745     $  346,894  
Borrowings      93,549      141,431      93,405      97,788      (47,882 )      (4,383 )
Subordinated note      9,882      9,862      9,874      9,855      20        19  
Total interest-bearing liabilities      1,215,119      1,050,236      1,181,239      838,709      164,883        342,530  
Noninterest-bearing accounts      267,014      209,117      256,928      188,473      57,897        68,455  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities      25,092      17,686      21,626      13,361      7,406        8,265  
Stockholders’ equity      197,472      155,892      190,576      134,170      41,580        56,406  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $  1,704,697   $  1,432,931   $  1,650,369   $  1,174,713   $  271,766     $  475,656  

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures: net income and diluted earnings per share, excluding the bargain purchase gain, net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs, and borrowings, acquisition costs, and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax; and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide comparative information to assess trends reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with prior periods and the performance of our peers.  Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures.

Tangible common stockholders’ equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from stockholders’ equity.  For this financial measure, the Company’s intangible assets are goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. The Company believes that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and presents this measure to facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. 

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of net income, excluding net accretion/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax, and bargain purchase gain is presented below.

             
    Year Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Consolidated results:            
Net interest income after provision for loan losses (GAAP)   $  67,428     $  50,558  
Net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings      (1,571 )      10  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses, excluding net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings (non-GAAP)      65,857        50,568  
Noninterest income      23,035        26,850  
Bargain purchase gain, net of tax      —        (7,414 )
Noninterest income, excluding bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP)        23,035        19,436  
Noninterest expense      62,333        48,838  
Acquisition costs      (1,756 )      (1,389 )
CDI amortization      (525 )      (44 )
Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization (non-GAAP)      60,052        47,405  
             
Income before provision for income taxes, excluding net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, and bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP)      28,840        22,599  
Provision for income taxes, excluding net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of related taxes, and bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP)      5,562        4,526  
Net income, excluding net (accretion)/amortization on loans, CDs and borrowings, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax, and bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP)   $  23,278     $  18,073  
             
             
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)   $  5.01     $  6.29  
Diluted earnings per share, excluding net (accretion)/amortization, acquisition costs and acquisition-related CDI amortization, net of tax, and bargain purchase gain (non-GAAP)   $  5.13     $  4.67  

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and non-GAAP tangible book value per share is presented below.

                   
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2019     2019     2018  
Stockholders' equity   $  200,242     $  194,257     $  180,038  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net      (7,769 )      (7,959 )      (8,529 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity   $  192,473     $  186,298     $  171,509  
                   
Common shares outstanding at end of period      4,366,984        4,354,335        4,371,294  
                   
Common stockholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)   $  45.85     $  44.61     $  41.19  
Tangible common stockholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP)   $  44.08     $  42.79     $  39.24  


   
Contacts:   
Joseph C. Adams,  
Chief Executive Officer  
Matthew D. Mullet,  
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer  
(425) 771-5299  
www.FSBWA.com  

 

Primary Logo

