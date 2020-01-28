First Commonwealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings; Increases Quarterly Dividend 10.0%

/EIN News/ -- INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended except per share data) December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018

Reported Results Net income $ 26,820 $ 26,644 $ 26,998 $ 105,333 $ 107,498 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 Return on average assets 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.31 % 1.42 % Return on average equity 10.13 % 10.22 % 11.06 % 10.32 % 11.41 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 26,634 $ 29,597 $ 27,000 $ 108,126 $ 108,791 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 1.10 $ 1.10 Core return on average assets 1.29 % 1.46 % 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.44 % Return on average tangible common equity 14.99 % 14.62 % 16.09 % 14.92 % 16.67 % Core return on average tangible common equity 14.89 % 16.20 % 16.09 % 15.30 % 16.87 % Core efficiency ratio 57.23 % 55.73 % 57.45 % 56.97 % 57.15 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.73 % 3.76 % 3.70 % 3.75 % 3.71 %

﻿

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

﻿

Full Year 2019 Highlights Franchise Growth • The company successfully completed its acquisition of 14 former Santander branches located in Central Pennsylvania on September 6, 2019, which included $471 million in deposits and $100 million in loans at close. • Total loans grew $419 million, or 7.2% compared to the prior year including $319 million, or 5.5% in organic loan growth (excluding loans acquired in the branch acquisition). • Average deposits grew $500 million, or 8.6% compared to the prior year including $351 million, or 6.0% in organic deposit growth (excluding deposits acquired in the branch acquisition). • Tangible book value per share grew 7.3% year-over-year. Earnings • For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $105.3 million (or $1.07 diluted earnings per share). Core net income (non-GAAP)(1), which excludes acquisition expenses, was $108.1 million, or $1.10 diluted earnings per share. • Core earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) in 2018 totaled $1.10, but included net security gains of $0.06 per share. • Total revenue (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP)(1) grew $22.3 million, or 6.7% from the prior year. • Net interest income (on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis) (non-GAAP)(1) increased $17.4 million, or 6.9%, from the prior year. • Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP)(1) grew $4.9 million, or 6.1%, from the prior year. • Total noninterest expense decreased $14.4 million, or 7.4% from the prior year. • Noninterest expense (excluding acquisition expenses) (non-GAAP)(1) increased $12.5 million, or 6.5%, from the prior year. Profitability • The net interest margin improved four basis points to 3.75% compared to the prior year. • The efficiency ratio improved 18 basis points to 56.97% compared to the prior year. • The return on average assets (ROA) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 1.31%. • Core ROA (non-GAAP)(1) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 1.35% as compared to 1.44% in the prior year, which included 0.08% attributable to securities gains. Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights Franchise Growth • Total gross loans (including loans held for sale) grew $85 million, or 5.6% (annualized), compared to the prior quarter. • Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $113 million, or 28.9% (annualized) compared to the prior quarter including $49 million, or 12.7% (annualized) in organic noninterest bearing deposit growth (excluding acquired deposits). Earnings • For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income was $26.8 million (or $0.27 diluted earnings per share), resulting in an ROA of 1.30% and an ROE of 10.13%. • Total revenue grew $5.7 million, or 6.6%, from the prior year quarter and $0.7 million, or 3.0% (annualized), from the third quarter of 2019. • Net interest income (FTE) increased $3.7 million, or 5.6% from the prior year quarter and increased $0.3 million, or 2.0% (annualized), from the third quarter of 2019. • Noninterest income (excluding security gains) grew $2.0 million, or 9.7% from the prior year quarter and $0.4 million, or 6.3% (annualized), from the third quarter of 2019. • Total noninterest expense increased $3.1 million, or 6.2%, from the prior year quarter and decreased $1.8 million, or 3.3%, from the third quarter of 2019. • Noninterest expense (excluding acquisition expenses) increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter. • Provision for credit losses totaled $4.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million from the previous quarter. • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans decreased six basis points from the prior quarter and currently total 0.52% of loans outstanding. This represents a 10-year low in this metric.

“2019 was another busy and productive year for our company,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer, “We expanded our footprint into the nearby Central Pennsylvania market with the acquisition of 14 former Santander branches, our fee income businesses continued to grow and expenses remained well controlled despite strategic investments in talent and technology. Additionally, our migration to a regional leadership model produced mid-single digit organic loan growth which mirrored our deposits gathering. We expect headwinds from the lower interest rate environment going into 2020 but I have confidence in our team’s ability to continue to produce positive long-term performance for our shareholders.”



Earnings

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $26.8 million, as compared to $26.6 million and $27.0 million in the prior quarter and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $105.3 million, as compared to $107.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Core net income, which excludes merger-related expenses of $1.6 million (pretax) in 2018 and merger-related expenses of $3.5 million (pre-tax) in 2019, was $108.1 million and $108.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. However, the results for the prior year were impacted by an $8.1 million (pre-tax) gain on the sale of the company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities. Excluding securities gains, adjusted core net income (non-GAAP) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $108.1 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 5.6%, from the previous year.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.73%, a decrease of three basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of three basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018. Loan yields decreased 17 basis points from the previous quarter due to the repricing of variable and adjustable rate loans and lower replacement yields on new loans. Average loans increased $99 million, or 6.5% (annualized) from the previous quarter, including $25 million of average organic loan growth (excluding acquired loans).

The total cost of interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased six basis points from the previous quarter. Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $113 million, or 28.9% (annualized) from the previous quarter, including $49 million of average organic noninterest bearing deposit growth (excluding acquired deposits).

The increase in the net interest margin from the prior year quarter was primarily due to a seven basis point decrease in total funding costs due to an improved funding mix, as the company was able to pay down higher cost short-term borrowings with acquired deposits.

The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 3.75%, an increase of four basis points from the previous year. The increase from the prior year was due to a $399 million increase in average interest earning assets and a $115 million increase in average noninterest bearing deposits. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 21 basis points, which was partially offset by a 25 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The yield on total loans increased by 26 basis points compared to the prior year, while the cost of deposits increased by 21 basis points.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, total average loans grew $405 million, or 7.3% and includes $373 million of average organic loan growth (excluding acquired loans) from the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total average deposits grew $500 million, or 8.6% and includes $351 million of average organic loan growth (excluding acquired deposits) from the prior year.

Credit Quality

At December 31, 2019, nonperforming loans were $32.2 million, a decrease of $3.1 million from the prior quarter and relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.52%, 0.58% and 0.55% for the periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The provision for credit losses totaled $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.2 million from the previous quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was partially due to provision expense associated with organic loan growth and the resolution and chargeoff of two commercial credits.

Total provision for credit losses totaled $14.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $12.5 million in the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net charge-offs were $10.7 million, or 0.18% of average loans, compared to $13.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $2.4 million.

For the originated loan portfolio at December 31, 2019, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated loans was 0.86%, compared to 0.87% at September 30, 2019 and 0.87% at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Swap fee income increased $1.3 million from the prior quarter, and was partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in the gain on sale of mortgage loans.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, noninterest income (excluding security gains) totaled $85.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million from the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase from the prior year was due to a $2.3 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, a $1.5 million increase in card related interchange income and a $1.5 million increase in swap fee income, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in derivative mark-to-market.

There were no material security gains during 2019; however, the company recognized an $8.1 million gain during the prior year following the successful auction call and sale of the company’s remaining pooled trust preferred securities.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $53.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $50.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The $2.1 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.9 million increase in other professional fees, as well as a $0.5 million increase in occupancy expense and a $0.4 million increase in salaries and benefits due to a full quarterly impact of the aforementioned branch acquisition. This was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in advertising and promotion expense.

The $3.3 million increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher operating expenses following the completion of the company’s aforementioned branch acquisition, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in FDIC insurance due to a quarterly assessment credit and a $0.2 million decrease in collection and repossession expense.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,484 at December 31, 2019, as compared to 1,511 at September 30, 2019 and 1,426 at December 31, 2018. The increase from the prior year is the result of the addition of employees from acquisitions and the continued expansion of the mortgage, SBA and commercial banking businesses.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.11 per share, which is payable on February 21, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2020. This dividend represents a 10.0% increase over the previous quarter and a 3.2% projected annual yield utilizing the January 27, 2020 closing market price of $13.82.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2019 were 14.3%, 12.0%, 10.2% and 10.9%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code #10138059. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth’s future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth’s control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10‐K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Media Relations:

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 69,212 $ 68,875 $ 65,514 $ 271,610 $ 254,196 Provision for credit losses 4,895 2,708 1,499 14,533 12,531 Noninterest income 22,528 22,179 20,529 85,485 88,637 Noninterest expense 53,109 54,897 50,024 209,965 195,556 Net income 26,820 26,644 26,998 105,333 107,498 Core net income (5) 26,634 29,597 27,000 108,126 108,791 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 1.10 $ 1.10 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.31 % 1.42 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.29 % 1.46 % 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.44 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.13 % 10.22 % 11.06 % 10.32 % 11.41 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 14.99 % 14.62 % 16.09 % 14.92 % 16.67 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 14.89 % 16.20 % 16.09 % 15.30 % 16.87 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 57.23 % 55.73 % 57.45 % 56.97 % 57.15 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.73 % 3.76 % 3.70 % 3.75 % 3.71 % Book value per common share $ 10.74 $ 10.57 $ 9.90 Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.49 7.31 6.98 Market value per common share 14.51 13.28 12.08 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.10 0.10 0.09 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.52 % 0.58 % 0.55 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.42 % 0.46 % 0.46 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.31 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 160.28 % 141.64 % 149.14 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.83 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.90 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.7 % 12.7 % 12.5 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 9.2 % 9.2 % 9.1 % Leverage Ratio 10.2 % 10.1 % 10.3 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.0 % 11.8 % 12.3 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.3 % 14.1 % 14.7 % Common Equity - Tier I 10.9 % 10.7 % 11.1 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 81,038 $ 82,575 $ 77,945 $ 325,264 $ 292,257 Interest expense 12,233 14,130 12,896 55,402 40,035 Net Interest Income 68,805 68,445 65,049 269,862 252,222 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 407 430 465 1,748 1,974 Net Interest Income (FTE) 69,212 68,875 65,514 271,610 254,196 Provision for credit losses 4,895 2,708 1,499 14,533 12,531 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 64,317 66,167 64,015 257,077 241,665 Net securities gains 7 9 — 22 8,102 Trust income 2,100 2,325 1,887 8,321 7,901 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,134 4,954 4,757 18,926 18,175 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,696 1,912 1,866 7,583 7,426 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,594 1,540 1,445 6,002 6,686 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,664 2,599 1,169 7,765 5,436 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 962 970 1,725 4,793 5,273 Card-related interchange income 5,877 5,629 5,258 21,677 20,187 Derivative mark-to-market (181 ) (45 ) (2 ) (269 ) 787 Swap fee income 1,763 421 759 3,397 1,874 Other income 1,912 1,865 1,665 7,268 6,790 Total Noninterest Income 22,528 22,179 20,529 85,485 88,637 Salaries and employee benefits 29,032 28,674 27,535 112,237 105,115 Net occupancy 5,045 4,521 4,287 18,923 17,219 Furniture and equipment 3,764 3,904 3,636 15,160 14,247 Data processing 2,704 2,825 2,706 10,692 10,470 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,237 1,189 1,477 4,602 4,875 Advertising and promotion 639 1,140 771 4,250 3,956 Intangible amortization 980 865 787 3,344 3,217 Collection and repossession 548 649 702 2,204 2,762 Other professional fees and services 1,876 969 1,473 4,631 4,473 FDIC insurance 55 35 417 1,219 2,007 Litigation and operational losses 423 308 351 1,687 1,162 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 326 152 205 1,724 1,080 Merger and acquisition related (236 ) 3,738 3 3,536 1,637 Other operating expenses 6,716 5,928 5,674 25,756 23,336 Total Noninterest Expense 53,109 54,897 50,024 209,965 195,556 Income before Income Taxes 33,736 33,449 34,520 132,597 134,746 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 407 430 465 1,748 1,974 Income tax provision 6,509 6,375 7,057 25,516 25,274 Net Income $ 26,820 $ 26,644 $ 26,998 $ 105,333 $ 107,498 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,311,840 98,319,081 98,518,668 98,311,840 98,518,668 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,508,219 98,547,898 99,358,759 98,588,164 99,223,513





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 102,346 $ 112,241 $ 95,934 Interest-bearing bank deposits 19,510 16,408 3,013 Securities available for sale, at fair value 919,053 823,944 941,373 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 337,123 357,890 393,855 Loans held for sale 15,989 20,288 11,881 Loans 6,189,148 6,099,561 5,774,139 Allowance for credit losses (51,637 ) (50,035 ) (47,764 ) Net loans 6,137,511 6,049,526 5,726,375 Goodwill and other intangibles 319,694 320,505 287,240 Other assets 457,547 451,225 368,584 Total Assets $ 8,308,773 $ 8,152,027 $ 7,828,255 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,690,247 $ 1,657,507 $ 1,466,213 Interest-bearing demand deposits 254,981 263,312 180,209 Savings deposits 3,896,536 3,867,034 3,401,354 Time deposits 835,851 890,143 850,216 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,987,368 5,020,489 4,431,779 Total deposits 6,677,615 6,677,996 5,897,992 Short-term borrowings 201,853 83,735 721,823 Long-term borrowings 234,182 234,404 185,056 Total borrowings 436,035 318,139 906,879 Other liabilities 139,458 116,862 47,995 Shareholders' equity 1,055,665 1,039,030 975,389 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,308,773 $ 8,152,027 $ 7,828,255





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, Yield/ September 30, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ December 31, Yield/ 2019 Rate 2019 Rate 2018 Rate 2019 Rate 2018 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,141,614 4.76 % $ 6,042,822 4.93 % $ 5,704,468 4.81 % $ 5,987,397 4.90 % $ 5,582,651 4.64 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,226,892 2.51 % 1,226,270 2.58 % 1,316,488 2.79 % 1,261,822 2.68 % 1,267,471 2.79 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 7,368,506 4.39 % 7,269,092 4.53 % 7,020,956 4.43 % 7,249,219 4.51 % 6,850,122 4.30 % Noninterest-earning assets 832,509 780,960 712,047 780,833 705,234 Total Assets $ 8,201,015 $ 8,050,052 $ 7,733,003 $ 8,030,052 $ 7,555,356 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,171,663 0.55 % $ 3,933,091 0.61 % $ 3,601,354 0.45 % $ 3,891,262 0.57 % $ 3,620,766 0.37 % Time deposits 856,076 1.69 % 863,714 1.75 % 842,123 1.40 % 864,056 1.68 % 749,408 1.13 % Short-term borrowings 100,698 0.88 % 323,041 1.99 % 633,363 2.10 % 391,547 2.12 % 618,957 1.74 % Long-term borrowings 234,274 4.37 % 234,497 4.51 % 185,144 5.29 % 216,383 4.80 % 147,915 5.13 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,362,711 0.91 % 5,354,343 1.05 % 5,261,984 0.97 % 5,363,248 1.03 % 5,137,046 0.78 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,673,188 1,560,478 1,456,983 1,549,507 1,434,233 Other liabilities 114,523 101,328 45,445 96,896 41,740 Shareholders' equity 1,050,593 1,033,903 968,591 1,020,401 942,337 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,838,304 2,695,709 2,471,019 2,666,804 2,418,310 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,201,015 $ 8,050,052 $ 7,733,003 $ 8,030,052 $ 7,555,356 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.73 % 3.76 % 3.70 % 3.75 % 3.71 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,241,853 $ 1,210,936 $ 1,138,473 Commercial real estate 2,117,519 2,124,240 2,123,544 Real estate construction 375,149 334,533 305,875 Total Commercial 3,734,521 3,669,709 3,567,892 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,094,281 1,081,170 1,037,124 Home equity lines of credit 587,081 585,050 525,281 Real estate construction 73,890 85,748 53,103 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,755,252 1,751,968 1,615,508 Auto loans 573,699 553,617 481,954 Direct installment 47,738 46,704 37,454 Personal lines of credit 71,103 70,441 63,131 Student loans 6,835 7,122 8,200 Total Other Consumer 699,375 677,884 590,739 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,454,627 2,429,852 2,206,247 Total Portfolio Loans 6,189,148 6,099,561 5,774,139 Loans held for sale 15,989 20,288 11,881 Total Loans $ 6,205,137 $ 6,119,849 $ 5,786,020 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 18,638 $ 16,227 $ 11,509 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 6,037 11,074 11,761 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 7,542 8,024 8,757 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 32,217 $ 35,325 $ 32,027 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 2,228 1,622 3,935 Repossessions ("Repos") 628 486 266 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 35,073 $ 37,433 $ 36,228 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,073 2,054 1,582 Classified loans 52,031 50,719 40,241 Criticized loans 100,607 128,691 127,235 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses $ 51,637 $ 50,035 $ 47,764





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,115 $ 729 $ 1,672 $ 3,067 $ 4,506 Real estate construction — (74 ) (42 ) (158 ) (141 ) Commercial real estate 298 1,301 1,489 1,819 3,777 Residential real estate 300 366 243 727 952 Loans to individuals 1,580 1,412 1,119 5,205 3,971 Net Charge-offs $ 3,293 $ 3,734 $ 4,481 $ 10,660 $ 13,065 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.18 % 0.23 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 148.65 % 72.52 % 33.45 % 136.33 % 95.91 % Provision for credit losses $ 4,895 $ 2,708 $ 1,499 $ 14,533 $ 12,531





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans.





For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 26,820 $ 26,644 $ 26,998 $ 105,333 $ 107,498 Intangible amortization 980 865 787 3,344 3,217 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (206 ) (182 ) (165 ) (702 ) (676 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 27,594 27,327 27,620 107,975 110,039 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,050,593 $ 1,033,903 $ 968,591 $ 1,020,401 $ 942,337 Less: intangible assets 320,077 292,529 287,610 296,645 282,281 Tangible Equity 730,516 741,374 680,981 723,756 660,056 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 730,516 $ 741,374 $ 680,981 $ 723,756 $ 660,056 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.99 % 14.62 % 16.09 % 14.92 % 16.67 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 26,820 $ 26,644 $ 26,998 $ 105,333 $ 107,498 Merger & acquisition related expenses (236 ) 3,738 3 3,536 1,637 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses 50 (785 ) (1 ) (743 ) (344 ) (5) Core net income 26,634 29,597 27,000 108,126 108,791 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,508,219 98,547,898 99,358,759 98,588,164 99,223,513 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 1.10 $ 1.10 Intangible amortization 980 865 787 3,344 3,217 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (206 ) (182 ) (165 ) (702 ) (676 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 27,408 $ 30,280 $ 27,622 $ 110,768 $ 111,332 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.89 % 16.20 % 16.09 % 15.30 % 16.87 % For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 26,820 $ 26,644 $ 26,998 $ 105,333 $ 107,498 Total Average Assets 8,201,015 8,050,052 7,733,003 8,030,052 7,555,356 Return on Average Assets 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.31 % 1.42 % Core Net Income (5) $ 26,634 $ 29,597 $ 27,000 $ 108,126 $ 108,791 Total Average Assets 8,201,015 8,050,052 7,733,003 8,030,052 7,555,356 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.29 % 1.46 % 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.44 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 53,109 $ 54,897 $ 50,024 $ 209,965 $ 195,556 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve (240 ) (466 ) (203 ) (475 ) (162 ) Intangible amortization 980 865 787 3,344 3,217 Merger and acquisition related (236 ) 3,738 3 3,536 1,637 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 52,605 $ 50,760 $ 49,437 $ 203,560 $ 190,864 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 69,212 $ 68,875 $ 65,514 $ 271,610 $ 254,196 Total noninterest income 22,528 22,179 20,529 85,485 88,637 Net securities gains (7 ) (9 ) — (22 ) (8,102 ) Total Revenue $ 91,733 $ 91,045 $ 86,043 $ 357,073 $ 334,731 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (181 ) (45 ) (2 ) (269 ) 787 Total Revenue - Core $ 91,914 $ 91,090 $ 86,045 $ 357,342 $ 333,944 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 57.23 % 55.73 % 57.45 % 56.97 % 57.15 % December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,055,665 $ 1,039,030 $ 975,389 Less: intangible assets 319,694 320,505 287,240 Tangible Equity 735,971 718,525 688,149 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 735,971 $ 718,525 $ 688,149 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 8,308,773 $ 8,152,027 $ 7,828,255 Less: intangible assets 319,694 320,505 287,240 Tangible Assets $ 7,989,079 $ 7,831,522 $ 7,541,015 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.21 % 9.17 % 9.13 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,311,840 98,319,081 98,518,668 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.49 $ 7.31 $ 6.98 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.