Kite Realty Group Trust Announces New Project Green Environmental Program

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has launched its latest environmental initiative, Project Green. For every new lease signed in 2020, KRG will support environmental replenishment by planting 100 trees in partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization committed to national and global reforestation. In addition, KRG will also donate a tree to the local community of the shopping center where each new lease is signed.



“As an organization, we are increasingly focused on our environmental impact and we continue to look for new ways to offset our carbon footprint,” said John Kite, Chairman and CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with One Tree Planted in this effort and we look forward to a productive year.”

“It’s wonderful to know that businesses are stepping up to support the environment in creative and regenerative ways. The trees planted as a result of this partnership with Kite Realty Group will make a positive impact for nature for many years to come” said Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director of One Tree Planted.

Project Green is the latest component of KRG’s Kite Cares initiative. Through the efforts of Kite Cares, KRG works to be an active citizen of the communities in which it operates, contributing to the welfare of local youth and those in need.

About Kite Realty Group Trust:

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

About One Tree Planted:

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees! They fund reforestation projects in North America, South America, Africa, and Asia by working with local communities and only native tree species that are grown in nearby nurseries. Each project focus is different, and can include forest fire restoration, agroforestry, watershed health, biodiversity and habitats, environmental disaster recovery, climate, and social impact. To learn more visit onetreeplanted.org.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this document that are not historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from the results, performance, transactions or achievements, financial or otherwise, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences, some of which could be material, include, but are not limited to: national and local economic, business, real estate and other market conditions, particularly in light of low or negative growth in the U.S. economy as well as economic uncertainty caused by fluctuations in the prices of oil and other energy sources and inflationary trends or outlook; financing risks, including the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity; KRG’s ability to refinance, or extend the maturity dates of, its indebtedness; the level and volatility of interest rates; the financial stability of tenants, including their ability to pay rent and the risk of tenant bankruptcies; the competitive environment in which KRG operates; acquisition, disposition, development and joint venture risks; property ownership and management risks; KRG’s ability to maintain its status as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes; potential environmental and other liabilities; impairment in the value of real estate property KRG owns; the impact of online retail competition and the perception that such competition has on the value of shopping center assets; risks related to the geographical concentration of KRG’s properties in Florida, Indiana and Texas; insurance costs and coverage; risks associated with cybersecurity attacks and the loss of confidential information and other business interruptions; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. KRG refers you to the documents filed by KRG from time to time with the SEC, specifically the section titled “Risk Factors” in KRG’s and the Operating Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect KRG’s results. KRG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information: Kite Realty Group Trust

Bryan McCarthy

SVP, Marketing & Communications

317.713.5692

bmccarthy@kiterealty.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8259388a-92e2-41a7-992f-96ec88b8c9c8

Kite Realty Group: Project Green Kite Realty Group: Project Green



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.