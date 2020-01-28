Hempure Announces Bulk Pricing

Hempure CBD has launched bulk pricing on its products, including CBD drops, CBD vape oil, CBD gumdrops, CBD pets, CBD capsules, and CBD balm. Customers can buy more and save more.

ASHLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making a worthwhile purchase feels good, but being rewarded for it feels even better. After months of customer requests, Ashland-based Hempure CBD has introduced bulk pricing on their products, allowing customers to save more the more they buy.

This is particularly appealing to customers who want to stock up. “We know a lot of our customers want to have enough of their favorite product on hand for a few months at a time,” says Hempure founder Sabina King. “This felt like a great way to help more people accomplish that.”

Bulk pricing varies on each product, with prices as low as $15 for a bottle of drops or $11 for a pouch of capsules. With regard to Hempure’s bestselling products, here are the savings customers can expect.

Hempure 1000mg CBD Drops:

1 for $85

2 for $75

3 or more for $69

Hempure 1400mg CBD Balm:

1 for $99

2 for $90

3 or more for $80

Hempure Concentrated Therapeutic CBD Vape Oil:

1 for $95

2 for $79

3 for $65

The company also produces CBD capsules, gumdrops, and pet products. Hempure prides itself on providing products that are 100% THC-free with a terpene-rich broad-spectrum blend. All products have been third-party lab tested for quality and potency.

The new pricing scheme should make it easier not only for those looking to stock up, but also for households with multiple CBD users, or easy gifting!

You can check out Hempure’s entire product range at http://www.hempurecbd.com/shop-cbd/.



