Hanmi Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights:   

  • Fourth quarter net income of $3.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, down from $12.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share from the prior quarter; Full year 2019 net income of $32.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared with $57.9 million, or $1.79 per diluted share in 2018.
    • Net income for the quarter included a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to a previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship; at year-end the specific allowance stood at $22.6 million.
  • Loans and leases receivable of $4.61 billion, up 3.6% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis and up 0.2% year-over-year.
  • New loan and lease production of $381.4 million, the highest quarterly loan and lease production since 2015.
  • Deposits of $4.70 billion, up 0.8% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis and down 1.0% year-over-year.
  • Nonperforming assets at 1.15% of total assets compared with 1.18% from the prior quarter; net charge-offs of 0.02% for the year and an allowance to loans and leases of 1.33% at year-end.
  • Fourth quarter net interest income was $43.9 million, down 0.3% from the prior quarter; for the full year, net interest income was $175.9 million compared with $181.0 million last year.
  • Fourth quarter net interest margin was 3.32%, down 4 basis points from the prior quarter; net interest margin for the full year was 3.37% compared with 3.57% last year.
  • Fourth quarter noninterest income was $6.7 million, down 2.2% from the prior quarter; for the full year, noninterest income was $27.6 million compared with $24.5 million last year.
  • Fourth quarter noninterest expense of $34.1 million, inclusive of a $1.7 million impairment charge on bank premises to be sold, up $1.4 million, or 4.5% from the prior quarter; noninterest expense for the full year was $125.9 million compared with $117.6 million last year.
  • Repurchased approximately 1.2%, or 375,000 shares, of Hanmi common stock under the previously announced share repurchase program; tangible common equity ratio remains strong at 9.98%.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the 2019 fourth quarter of $3.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with $12.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the 2019 third quarter and $11.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the 2018 fourth quarter. 2019 fourth quarter net income included a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to the previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship.

For the 2019 year, net income was $32.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared with $57.9 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for 2018.

Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Hanmi’s performance in the fourth quarter was highlighted by excellent growth in loan and lease production along with an improving mix of deposits. Total loan and lease production volume of $381.4 million increased more than 75% from the prior quarter and nearly 55% from the fourth quarter last year. Despite the strong loan and lease production, payoffs more than doubled from the prior quarter, which resulted in loan and lease growth in the fourth quarter of 3.6% on an annualized basis. In addition, we benefitted during the year from an 8.3% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits along with a 13.6% reduction in time deposits that helped mitigate competitive pressure on loan yields.”

Ms. Lee continued, “Net income for the quarter included a $6.9 million specific provision related to the previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship. We continue to work with the borrower on an orderly resolution to the relationship and the borrower has continued payments, reducing the relationship to $39.7 million from $40.7 million at midyear. With the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, we received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and have provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values. Notwithstanding this particular relationship, Hanmi’s overall credit quality metrics remain strong.”

Ms. Lee concluded, “As we look ahead to 2020, given our strong deposit franchise and loan and lease pipeline I believe Hanmi is well-positioned to deliver profitable growth throughout the year.”

Quarterly Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 
   As of  or for the Three Months Ended 
 		  Amount Change
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     Q4-19     Q4-19  
  2019     2019     2019     2019     2018     vs. Q3-19     vs. Q4-18  
                                         
Net income $ 3,084     $ 12,376     $ 2,656     $ 14,672     $ 11,385     $ (9,292 )   $ (8,301 )
Net income per diluted common share $ 0.10     $ 0.40     $ 0.09     $ 0.48     $ 0.37     $ (0.30 )   $ (0.27 )
                                         
Assets $ 5,538,184     $ 5,527,982     $ 5,511,752     $ 5,571,068     $ 5,502,219     $ 10,202     $ 35,965  
Loans and leases receivable $ 4,610,148     $ 4,569,837     $ 4,555,802     $ 4,575,620     $ 4,600,540     $ 40,311     $ 9,608  
Deposits $ 4,698,962     $ 4,690,141     $ 4,762,068     $ 4,820,175     $ 4,747,235     $ 8,821     $ (48,273 )
                                         
Return on average assets 0.22 %   0.90 %   0.19 %   1.09 %   0.83 %   -0.68     -0.61  
Return on average stockholders' equity 2.15 %   8.67 %   1.87 %   10.62 %   7.92 %   -6.52     -5.77  
                                         
Net interest margin (1) 3.32 %   3.36 %   3.30 %   3.52 %   3.51 %   -0.04     -0.19  
Efficiency ratio (2) 67.31 %   64.04 %   59.44 %   56.83 %   56.40 %   3.27     10.91  
                                         
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.98 %   10.20 %   10.04 %   9.93 %   9.84 %   -0.22     0.14  
Tangible common equity per common share (3) $ 17.90     $ 18.05     $ 17.83     $ 17.89     $ 17.47     $ (0.15 )   $ 0.43  
                                         
(1)  Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
(2)  Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
(3)  Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.


Results of Operations
Net interest income was $43.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $44.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter interest and fees on loans and leases decreased 2.9%, or $1.7 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to an 11 basis point reduction in average yields, which was a function of the decline in the overnight rate by 25 basis points. This was partially offset by a decrease in total interest expense of 7.5%, or $1.4 million, from the preceding quarter due primarily to lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. Fourth quarter loan prepayment penalties were $0.7 million compared with $0.3 million for the third quarter.

Net interest income of $175.9 million for the full year in 2019 decreased 2.8% compared with $181.0 million for the full year in 2018. The year-over-year decline in net interest income reflects an 11 basis point increase in average yield on higher average interest-earnings assets that was more than offset by a 48 basis point increase in average rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits.

                               
   As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)    Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-19     Q4-19  
Net Interest Income 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   vs. Q3-19     vs. Q4-18  
                               
Interest and fees on loans and leases(1) $   56,267   $   57,929   $   56,872   $   58,334   $   57,947   -2.9 %   -2.9 %
Interest on securities 3,665   3,769   3,770   3,456   3,278   -2.8 %   11.8 %
Dividends on FHLB stock 289   286   283   289   555   1.0 %   -47.9 %
Interest on deposits in other banks 478   193   557   335   179   147.7 %   167.0 %
Total interest and dividend income $   60,699   $   62,177   $   61,482   $   62,414   $   61,959   -2.4 %   -2.0 %
                               
Interest on deposits 14,699   15,995   16,728   15,683   14,139   -8.1 %   4.0 %
Interest on borrowings 325   367   -   71   420   -11.4 %   -22.6 %
Interest on subordinated debentures 1,739   1,757   1,764   1,772   1,754   -1.0 %   -0.9 %
Total interest expense 16,763   18,119   18,492   17,526   16,313   -7.5 %   2.8 %
Net interest income $   43,936   $   44,058   $   42,990   $   44,888   $   45,646   -0.3 %   -3.7 %
                               
(1)  Includes loans held for sale.
     


Net interest margin was 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 3.36% for the third quarter of 2019, principally reflecting a 15 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets offset by a 16 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. For the full year, net interest margin was 3.37% for 2019 compared with 3.57% for 2018.

The average earning asset yield was 4.59% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 4.74% for the third quarter of 2019. The 15 basis point decline reflects in part the 25 basis point decline in the overnight rate. Full year yields increased 11 basis points year-over-year to 4.73%.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.89% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 2.04% for the third quarter of 2019. The lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a reduction in the general level of interest rates. For 2019, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.99% compared with 1.55% for the full year 2018, reflecting a decreasing interest rate environment in the second half of 2019. 

     
   For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)    Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-19     Q4-19  
Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   vs. Q3-19     vs. Q4-18  
Loans and leases receivable (1) $   4,487,998   $   4,519,770   $   4,491,377   $   4,533,120   $   4,544,722   -0.7 %   -1.2 %
Securities 624,861   630,450   629,062   589,547   581,550   -0.9 %   7.4 %
FHLB stock 16,385   16,385   16,385   16,385   16,385   0.0 %   0.0 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 114,462   35,140   92,753   53,022   34,301   225.7 %   233.7 %
Average interest-earning assets $   5,243,706   $   5,201,745   $   5,229,577   $   5,192,074   $   5,176,958   0.8 %   1.3 %
                               
Demand: interest-bearing $   82,604   $   82,665   $   83,932   $   85,291   $   89,971   -0.1 %   -8.2 %
Money market and savings 1,640,162   1,555,639   1,541,976   1,526,710   1,510,428   5.4 %   8.6 %
Time deposits 1,605,276   1,692,419   1,863,685   1,852,562   1,751,429   -5.1 %   -8.3 %
Average interest-bearing deposits 3,328,042   3,330,723   3,489,593   3,464,563   3,351,828   -0.1 %   -0.7 %
Borrowings 75,500   74,239   59   10,611   65,217   1.7 %   15.8 %
Subordinated debentures 118,297   118,145   118,007   117,863   117,728   0.1 %   0.5 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities $   3,521,839   $   3,523,107   $   3,607,659   $   3,593,037   $   3,534,773   0.0 %   -0.4 %
                               
(1)  Includes loans held for sale.    


  For the Three Months Ended 
 		  Amount Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-19   Q4-19
Average Yields and Rates 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   vs. Q3-19   vs. Q4-18
Loans and leases receivable(1) 4.97 %   5.08 %   5.08 %   5.22 %   5.06 %   -0.11   -0.09
Securities (2) 2.35 %   2.39 %   2.40 %   2.44 %   2.37 %   -0.04   -0.02
FHLB stock 7.00 %   6.93 %   6.93 %   7.15 %   13.44 %   0.07   -6.44
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1.66 %   2.18 %   2.41 %   2.56 %   2.07 %   -0.52   -0.41
Interest-earning assets 4.59 %   4.74 %   4.72 %   4.89 %   4.76 %   -0.15   -0.17
                                     
Interest-bearing deposits 1.75 %   1.91 %   1.92 %   1.84 %   1.67 %   -0.16   0.08
Borrowings 1.71 %   1.96 %   0.00 %   2.71 %   2.56 %   -0.25   -0.85
Subordinated debentures 5.88 %   5.92 %   5.96 %   6.01 %   5.94 %   -0.04   -0.06
Interest-bearing liabilities 1.89 %   2.04 %   2.06 %   1.98 %   1.83 %   -0.15   0.06
                                     
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.32 %   3.36 %   3.30 %   3.52 %   3.51 %   -0.04   -0.19
                                     
Cost of deposits 1.25 %   1.37 %   1.41 %   1.35 %   1.20 %   -0.12   0.05
                                     
 
(1)  Includes loans held for sale.
(2)  Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
 

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the loan and lease loss provision was $10.8 million compared with $1.6 million for the preceding quarter, and $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The 2019 fourth quarter provision included a $6.9 million specific provision for a previously identified troubled loan relationship. The loan and lease loss provision for the full year 2019 was $30.2 million compared with $4.0 million for 2018. 2019 included a $22.6 million specific provision for the previously identified troubled loan relationship.

Fourth quarter noninterest income decreased 2.2% to $6.7 million from $6.9 million for the third quarter, primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $1.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019, down from $1.8 million for the preceding quarter reflecting lower trade premiums of 7.60% compared with 9.15%. The volume of SBA loans sold for the 2019 fourth quarter and third quarter were $24.9 million and $24.3 million, respectively. Servicing income reflected a higher level of amortization arising from elevated pay-offs, and other income included $0.5 million from the accretion of purchase discount related to matured leases.

Noninterest income was $27.6 million for the full year 2019 compared with $24.5 million for 2018 primarily due to higher gain on sale of SBA loans and securities and a $1.2 million gain on sale of bank premises. 

     
   For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)    Percentage Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-19     Q4-19  
Noninterest Income 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   vs. Q3-19     vs. Q4-18  
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,589   $ 2,518   $ 2,486   $ 2,358   $ 2,648   2.8 %   -2.2 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,267   1,191   1,204   1,124   1,167   6.4 %   8.6 %
Servicing income 227   614   600   357   630   -63.0 %   -64.0 %
Bank-owned life insurance income 281   279   281   280   288   0.7 %   -2.4 %
All other operating income 846   491   293   484   584   72.3 %   44.9 %
Service charges, fees & other 5,210   5,093   4,864   4,603   5,317   2.3 %   -2.0 %
                               
Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,499   1,767   1,060   926   983   -15.2 %   52.5 %
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities -   -   570   725   -   0.0 %   0.0 %
Gain on sale of bank premises -   -   1,235   -   -   0.0 %   0.0 %
Total noninterest income $ 6,709   $ 6,860   $ 7,729   $ 6,254   $ 6,300   -2.2 %   6.5 %
                               

During the fourth quarter, noninterest expense increased 4.5% to $34.1 million from $32.6 million in the third quarter principally due to a $1.7 million impairment loss on former bank premises to be sold and a $0.6 million increase in the provision for off balance sheet items arising from an increase in commitments to extend credit and an increase in related estimated loss factors.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $125.9 million, reflecting an increase of $8.3 million from the year ended December 31, 2018 stemming mostly from the $1.7 million impairment loss, higher professional fees principally related to the reporting delay and CECL implementation, and increased investments in technology. The efficiency ratio for full year 2019 was 61.89% compared to 57.20% for the prior year. 

   For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)      Percentage Change  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Q4-19     Q4-19  
  2019   2019   2019   2019     2018     vs. Q3-19     vs. Q4-18  
Noninterest Expense                                  
Salaries and employee benefits $   17,752   $   17,530   $   16,881   $   15,738     $   15,845     1.3 %   12.0 %
Occupancy and equipment 4,547   4,528   3,468   4,521     4,105     0.4 %   10.8 %
Data processing 2,122   2,410   2,140   2,083     1,894     -12.0 %   12.0 %
Professional fees 2,601   2,826   1,983   1,649     1,969     -8.0 %   32.1 %
Supplies and communication 717   726   649   844     797     -1.2% %   -10.0 %
Advertising and promotion 1,165   927   945   760     1,316     25.7 %   -11.5 %
All other operating expenses 2,556   3,291   3,687   3,728     3,669     -22.3 %   -30.3 %
subtotal 31,460   32,238   29,753   29,323     29,595     -2.4 %   6.3 %
                                   
Provision (income) for off-balance sheet items 855   209   233   (339 )   82     309.1 %   942.7 %
Other real estate owned expense (income) 40   160   158   81     (378 )   -75.0 %   110.6 %
Impairment loss on bank premises 1,734   -   -   -     -     0.0 %   0.0 %
Total noninterest expense $   34,089   $   32,607   $   30,144   $   29,065     $   29,299     4.5 %   16.3 %
                                   

For the full years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the provision for income taxes was $14.6 million and $26.1 million, respectively, representing effective tax rates of 30.8% and 31.1%, respectively.

Financial Position
Total assets were $5.54 billion at December 31, 2019, a 0.2% increase from $5.53 billion at September 30, 2019.

Loans and leases receivable, before the allowance for loan and lease losses, were $4.61 billion at December 31, 2019, up 0.9% from $4.57 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA loans, were $6.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $6.6 million at the end of the third quarter.

Loans and leases receivable, before the allowance for loan and lease losses at year-end 2019, were up 0.1% from $4.60 billion at December 31, 2018.

     
   As of (in thousands)    Percentage Change  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-19     Q4-19  
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   vs. Q3-19     vs. Q4-18  
Loan and Lease Portfolio                              
Commercial real estate loans $   3,226,478   $   3,209,752   $   3,213,135   $   3,230,526   $   3,257,792   0.5 %   -1.0 %
Residential real estate loans 402,028   436,576   458,327   483,830   500,563   -7.9 %   -19.7 %
Commercial and industrial loans 484,093   441,209   409,502   422,502   429,903   9.7 %   12.6 %
Lease receivables 483,879   467,777   460,519   425,530   398,858   3.4 %   21.3 %
Consumer loans 13,670   14,523   14,319   13,232   13,424   -5.9 %   1.8 %
Loans and leases receivable 4,610,148   4,569,837   4,555,802   4,575,620   4,600,540   0.9 %   0.2 %
Loans held for sale 6,020   6,598   6,029   7,140   9,390   -8.8 %   -35.9 %
Total loans and leases $   4,616,168   $   4,576,435   $   4,561,831   $   4,582,760   $   4,609,930   0.9 %   0.1 %
                               

For the fourth quarter of 2019, commercial real estate loans as a percentage of loans and leases receivable decreased to 70.0% compared with 70.8% for the same period last year. Commercial and industrial loans and leases receivable each reached 10.5% of the portfolio; a year ago, they were 9.3% and 8.7% respectively.

New loan and lease production for the 2019 fourth quarter was $381.4 million at an average rate of 5.08%, while the average rate of loans paid off during the same period was 5.01%.

  For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
  Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,  
  2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
New Loan & Lease Production                            
Commercial real estate loans $   185,070     $   78,039     $   105,527     $   46,531     $   87,523  
Commercial and industrial loans 95,349     51,093     48,451     33,643     68,113  
SBA loans 33,649     34,114     19,970     29,976     30,758  
Lease receivable 65,525     52,333     77,983     69,577     59,023  
Consumer loans 1,768     1,882     450     122     831  
subtotal 381,361     217,461     252,381     179,849     246,248  
                             
                             
Payoffs (205,012 )   (103,638 )   (124,200 )   (133,246 )   (94,288 )
Amortization (77,580 )   (70,407 )   (77,417 )   (74,538 )   (90,603 )
Loan sales (26,087 )   (24,286 )   (16,650 )   (15,459 )   (18,210 )
Net line utilization (31,333 )   (4,012 )   (52,404 )   19,581     (21,715 )
Charge-offs & OREO (1,038 )   (1,084 )   (1,527 )   (1,107 )   (3,775 )
                             
Loans and leases-beginning balance $   4,569,837     $   4,555,803     $   4,575,620     $   4,600,540     $   4,582,883  
Loans and leases-ending balance $   4,610,148     $   4,569,837     $   4,555,803     $   4,575,620     $   4,600,540  
                             

Deposits increased by 0.2% to $4.70 billion at the end of the fourth quarter from $4.69 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The average loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2019 was 96.1% compared with 97.6% in the third quarter.

Deposits decreased by 1.0% from $4.75 billion at the end of the fourth quarter last year, driven primarily by a decrease of 13.6% in time deposits, partially offset by an increase of 8.3% in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Time deposits accounted for 33.1% of the deposit portfolio.

     
   As of (in thousands)    Percentage Change  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-19     Q4-19  
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   vs. Q3-19     vs. Q4-18  
Deposit Portfolio                              
Demand: noninterest-bearing $   1,391,624   $   1,388,121   $   1,312,577   $   1,316,114   $   1,284,530   0.3 %   8.3 %
Demand: interest-bearing 84,323   84,155   80,248   85,946   87,582   0.2 %   -3.7 %
Money market and savings 1,667,096   1,590,037   1,528,000   1,543,299   1,573,622   4.8 %   5.9 %
Time deposits 1,555,919   1,627,828   1,841,243   1,874,816   1,801,501   -4.4 %   -13.6 %
Total deposits $   4,698,962   $   4,690,141   $   4,762,068   $   4,820,175   $   4,747,235   0.2 %   -1.0 %
                               

At December 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity was $563.3 million, compared with $574.5 million at September 30, 2019. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $551.4 million, or 9.98% of tangible assets, compared with $562.6 million, or 10.20% of tangible assets at the end of the third quarter. Tangible book value per share decreased to $17.90 from $18.05 in the prior quarter. During the 2019 fourth quarter, Hanmi repurchased 375,000 shares at a weighted average price of $19.63.

Hanmi continues to be well capitalized for regulatory purposes, with a preliminary Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.77% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.99% at December 31, 2019, versus 11.91% and 15.07%, respectively, for the third quarter.

   As of    Amount Change
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Q4-19   Q4-19
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018   vs. Q3-19   vs. Q4-18
Regulatory Capital ratios (1)                          
Hanmi Financial                          
Total risk-based capital 14.99%   15.07%   14.99%   14.17%   14.54%   -0.08   0.45
Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.77%   11.91%   11.83%   11.94%   11.74%   -0.14   0.03
Common equity tier 1 capital 11.35%   11.49%   11.41%   11.52%   11.32%   -0.14   0.03
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.13%   10.43%   10.20%   10.39%   10.18%   -0.30   -0.05
Hanmi Bank                          
Total risk-based capital 14.56%   14.65%   14.62%   14.37%   14.19%   -0.09   0.37
Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.43%   13.55%   13.54%   13.64%   13.47%   -0.12   -0.04
Common equity tier 1 capital 13.43%   13.55%   13.54%   13.64%   13.47%   -0.12   -0.04
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.69%   11.86%   11.67%   11.88%   11.67%   -0.17   0.02
                           
(1)  Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2019                          
                           


Asset Quality
Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.22% of loans and leases at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 0.18% at the end of the third quarter.

Classified loans were $94.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $80.7 million at the end of the third quarter, while special mention loans were $26.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $27.4 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in classified loans reflects the addition of a $10.7 million branded hotel construction loan due to project delays; project completion is estimated to be late summer or early fall of 2020.

Nonperforming loans and leases were $63.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, or 1.38% of loans and leases compared with $64.7 million for the third quarter, or 1.42% of the portfolio.

Nonperforming assets were $63.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, or 1.15% of assets, compared with $65.1 million, or 1.18% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter.

The troubled loan relationship identified in the 2019 second quarter, included in both the classified and nonaccrual categories above, was $39.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $40.0 million at September 30, 2019, and $40.7 million at June 30, 2019. The decline reflects payments applied to the loans outstanding; there have been no charge-offs. The specific allowance for this troubled loan relationship increased to $22.6 million at year-end from $15.7 million at September 30, 2019.

Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.0 million compared with $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.0 million compared with $0.6 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net charge offs of $55,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net charge offs of $276,000 for the preceding quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net charge offs represented 0.00% of average loans and leases compared to net charge offs of 0.02% for the preceding quarter.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $61.4 million as of December 31, 2019, generating an allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases of 1.33% compared with 1.11% in the prior quarter.

   As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) 
   Amount Change
 		 
  Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Q4-19     Q4-19  
  2019     2019     2019     2019     2018     vs. Q3-19     vs. Q4-18  
Asset Quality Data and Ratios                                        
                                         
Delinquent loans and leases:                                        
Loans and leases, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $   10,251     $   8,085     $   11,210     $   9,242     $   10,674     $   2,166     $   (423 )
Delinquent loans and leases to loans and leases 0.22 %   0.18 %   0.25 %   0.20 %   0.23 %   0.04     -0.01  
                                         
Criticized loans and leases:                                        
Special mention $   26,632     $   27,400     $   23,820     $   9,257     $   29,183     $   (768 )   $ (2,551 )
Classified 94,025     80,734     75,686     53,087     29,542     13,291     64,483  
Total criticized loans & leases $   120,657     $   108,134     $   99,506     $   62,344     $   58,725     $ 12,523     $ 61,932  
                                         
Nonperforming assets:                                        
Nonaccrual loans and leases $   63,761     $   64,194     $   63,031     $   40,041     $   15,525     $   (433 )   $ 48,236  
Loans and leases 90 days or more past due and still accruing -     544     -     -     4     (544 )   (4 )
Nonperforming loans and leases 63,761     64,738     63,031     40,041     15,529     (977 )   48,232  
Other real estate owned, net 63     330     507     622     663     (267 )   (600 )
Nonperforming assets $   63,824     $   65,068     $   63,538     $   40,663     $   16,192     $ (1,244 )   $ 47,632  
                                         
Nonperforming loans and leases to loans and leases 1.38 %   1.43 %   1.38 %   0.88 %   0.34 %            
Nonperforming assets to assets 1.15 %   1.18 %   1.15 %   0.73 %   0.29 %            
                                         
Allowance for loan and lease losses:                                        
Balance at beginning of period $   50,712     $   49,386     $   32,896     $   31,974     $   31,676              
Loan and lease loss provision 10,752     1,602     16,699     1,117     3,041              
Less: Net loan and lease charge-offs 55     276     209     195     2,743              
Balance at end of period $   61,409     $   50,712     $   49,386     $   32,896     $   31,974              
                                         
Net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases (1) 0.00 %   0.02 %   0.02 %   0.02 %   0.24 %            
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases 1.33 %   1.11 %   1.08 %   0.72 %   0.70 %            
                                         
Allowance for off-balance sheet items:                                        
Balance at beginning of period $   1,542     $   1,333     $   1,100     $   1,439     $   1,357              
Provision (income) for off-balance sheet items 855     209     233     (339 )   82              
Balance at end of period $   2,397     $   1,542     $   1,333     $   1,100     $   1,439              
                                         
Commitments to extend credit $   371,287     $   346,182     $   311,128     $   270,051     $   325,100              
                                         
(1)  Annualized                                        


Corporate Developments
On October 24, 2019 Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2019 fourth quarter of $0.24 per share. The dividend was paid on November 27, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2019.

On January 23, 2020 Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2020 first quarter of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 27, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2020.

In January 2019, Hanmi announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to 5%, or 1.5 million shares, of its outstanding common stock. During the fourth quarter, Hanmi made initial purchases under this authorization for 375,000 shares at an average price of $19.63 for an aggregate investment of approximately $7.4 million. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 1.1 million shares remained available for future purchases under the current stock repurchase program.

Conference Call                            
Management will host a conference call today, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss these results. This call will also be broadcast live via the internet. Investment professionals and all current and prospective stockholders are invited to access the live call by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PT, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi’s website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital plans, strategic alternatives for a possible business combination, merger or sale transaction, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following: failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations; the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank; our ability to remediate any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate; volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; availability of capital from private and government sources; demographic changes; competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits; fluctuations in interest rates and a decline in the level of our interest rate spread; risks of natural disasters; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; inability to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; difficult business and economic conditions that can adversely affect our industry and business, including competition and lack of soundness of other financial institutions, fraudulent activity and negative publicity; risks associated with Small Business Administration loans; failure to attract or retain key employees; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; changes in accounting policies and practices; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers; changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums; ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests; ability to identify a suitable strategic partner or to consummate a strategic transaction; adequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our provision for loan and lease losses and allowance for loan and lease losses; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements; our ability to control expenses; changes in securities markets; and risks as it relates to cyber security against our information technology and those of our third party providers and vendors. In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lasse Glassen
Investor Relations / Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400

 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  December 31,     September 30,     Percentage     December 31,     Percentage  
  2019     2019     Change     2018     Change  
Assets                            
Cash and due from banks $   121,678     $   150,678     -19.2 %   $   155,376     -21.7 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value 634,477     621,815     2.0 %   574,908     10.4 %
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 6,020     6,598     -8.8 %   9,390     -35.9 %
Loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for loan and lease losses 4,548,739     4,519,125     0.7 %   4,568,566     -0.4 %
Accrued interest receivable 11,742     11,723     0.2 %   13,331     -11.9 %
Premises and equipment, net 26,070     27,271     -4.4 %   27,752     -6.1 %
Customers' liability on acceptances 66     33     100.0 %   173     -61.8 %
Servicing assets 6,956     7,436     -6.5 %   8,520     -18.4 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,873     11,950     -0.6 %   12,182     -2.5 %
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385     16,385     0.0 %   16,385     0.0 %
Bank-owned life insurance 52,782     52,500     0.5 %   51,661     2.2 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets 101,396     102,468     -1.0 %   63,975     58.5 %
Total assets $   5,538,184     $   5,527,982     0.2 %   $   5,502,219     0.7 %
                             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing $   1,391,624     $   1,388,121     0.3 %   $   1,284,530     8.3 %
Interest-bearing 3,307,338     3,302,020     0.2 %   3,462,705     -4.5 %
Total deposits 4,698,962     4,690,141     0.2 %   4,747,235     -1.0 %
Accrued interest payable 11,215     10,076     11.3 %   11,379     -1.4 %
Bank's liability on acceptances 66     33     100.0 %   173     -61.8 %
Borrowings 90,000     75,000     20.0 %   55,000     63.6 %
Subordinated debentures 118,377     118,232     0.1 %   117,808     0.5 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 56,297     59,973     -6.1 %   18,056     211.8 %
Total liabilities   4,974,917       4,953,455     0.4 %     4,949,651     0.5 %
                             
Stockholders' equity:                            
Common stock 33     33     0.0 %   33     0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital 575,816     574,957     0.1 %   569,712     1.1 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,382     3,708     -8.8 %   (6,079 )   -155.6 %
Retained earnings 100,551     104,927     -4.2 %   97,539     3.1 %
Less treasury stock (116,515 )   (109,098 )   6.8 %   (108,637 )   7.3 %
Total stockholders' equity   563,267       574,527     -2.0 %     552,568     1.9 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $   5,538,184     $   5,527,982     0.2 %   $   5,502,219     0.7 %
                             


 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
   Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   Percentage     December 31,   Percentage  
  2019   2019   Change     2018   Change  
Interest and dividend income:                      
Interest and fees on loans and leases $   56,267   $   57,929   -2.9 %   $   57,947   -2.9 %
Interest on securities 3,665   3,769   -2.8 %   3,278   11.8 %
Dividends on FHLB stock 289   286   1.0 %   555   -47.9 %
Interest on deposits in other banks 478   193   147.7 %   179   167.0 %
Total interest and dividend income 60,699   62,177   -2.4 %   61,959   -2.0 %
Interest expense:                      
Interest on deposits 14,699   15,995   -8.1 %   14,139   4.0 %
Interest on borrowings 325   367   -11.4 %   420   -22.6 %
Interest on subordinated debentures 1,739   1,757   -1.0 %   1,754   -0.9 %
Total interest expense 16,763   18,119   -7.5 %   16,313   2.8 %
Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 43,936   44,058   -0.3 %   45,646   -3.7 %
Loan and lease loss provision 10,752   1,602   571.2 %   3,041   253.6 %
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 33,184   42,456   -21.8 %   42,605   -22.1 %
Noninterest income:                      
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,589   2,518   2.8 %   2,648   -2.2 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,267   1,191   6.4 %   1,167   8.6 %
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,499   1,767   -15.2 %   983   52.5 %
Net gain on sales of securities -   -   -     -   -  
Other operating income 1,354   1,384   -2.2 %   1,502   -9.9 %
Total noninterest income 6,709   6,860   -2.2 %   6,300   6.5 %
Noninterest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits 17,752   17,530   1.3 %   15,845   12.0 %
Occupancy and equipment 4,547   4,528   0.4 %   4,105   10.8 %
Data processing 2,122   2,410   -12.0 %   1,894   12.0 %
Professional fees 2,601   2,826   -8.0 %   1,969   32.1 %
Supplies and communications 717   726   -1.2 %   797   -10.0 %
Advertising and promotion 1,165   927   25.7 %   1,316   -11.5 %
Other operating expenses 5,185   3,660   41.7 %   3,373   53.7 %
Total noninterest expense 34,089   32,607   4.5 %   29,299   16.3 %
Income before provision for income taxes 5,804   16,709   -65.3 %   19,607   -70.4 %
Provision for income taxes 2,720   4,333   -37.2 %   8,222   -66.9 %
Net income $   3,084   $   12,376   -75.1 %   $   11,385   -72.9 %
                       
Basic earnings per share: $   0.10   $   0.40         $   0.37      
Diluted earnings per share: $   0.10   $   0.40         $   0.37      
                       
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                      
Basic 30,692,487   30,830,445         30,681,980      
Diluted 30,723,958   30,859,119         30,757,398      
Common shares outstanding 30,799,624   31,173,881         30,928,437      
                       


 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
   Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,   December 31,     Percentage  
  2019   2018     Change  
Interest and dividend income:              
Interest and fees on loans $   229,402   $   219,590     4.5 %
Interest on securities 14,661   12,817     14.4 %
Dividends on FHLB stock 1,147   1,413     -18.8 %
Interest on deposits in other banks 1,562   577     170.7 %
Total interest and dividend income 246,772   234,397     5.3 %
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits 63,105   43,080     46.5 %
Interest on borrowings 763   3,379     -77.4 %
Interest on subordinated debentures 7,032   6,925     1.5 %
Total interest expense 70,900   53,384     32.8 %
Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 175,872   181,013     -2.8 %
Loan and lease loss provision 30,170   3,990     656.1 %
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 145,702   177,023     -17.7 %
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts 9,951   10,000     -0.5 %
Trade finance and other service charges and fees 4,786   4,616     3.7 %
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 5,251   4,954     6.0 %
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities 1,295   (341 )   -479.8 %
Other operating income 6,269   5,291     18.5 %
Total noninterest income 27,552   24,520     12.4 %
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits 67,900   69,435     -2.2 %
Occupancy and equipment 17,064   15,944     7.0 %
Data processing 8,755   6,870     27.4 %
Professional fees 9,060   6,178     46.6 %
Supplies and communications 2,936   3,003     -2.2 %
Advertising and promotion 3,797   4,041     -6.0 %v
Other operating expenses 16,394   12,102     35.5 %
Total noninterest expense 125,906   117,573     7.1 %
Income before provision for income taxes 47,348   83,970     -43.6 %
Income tax expense 14,560   26,102     -44.2 %
Net income $   32,788   $   57,868     -43.3 %
               
Basic earnings per share: $   1.06   $   1.80        
Diluted earnings per share: $   1.06   $   1.79        
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding:              
Basic 30,725,376   31,924,863        
Diluted 30,760,422   32,051,333        
Common shares outstanding 30,799,624   30,928,437        
               


 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
        Interest   Average           Interest Average           Interest Average  
  Average     Income /   Yield /     Average     Income / Yield /     Average     Income / Yield /  
  Balance     Expense   Rate     Balance     Expense Rate     Balance     Expense Rate  
Assets                                          
Interest-earning assets:                                          
Loans and leases receivable (1) $   4,487,998     $   56,267   4.97 %   $ 4,519,770     $   57,929 5.08 %   $ 4,544,722     $   57,946 5.06 %
Securities (2) 624,861     3,665   2.35 %   630,450     3,769 2.39 %   581,550     3,442 2.37 %
FHLB stock 16,385     289   7.00 %   16,385     286 6.93 %   16,385     555 13.44 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 114,462     478   1.66 %   35,140     193 2.18 %   34,301     179 2.07 %
Total interest-earning assets 5,243,706     60,699   4.59 %   5,201,745     62,177 4.74 %   5,176,958     62,122 4.76 %
                                           
Noninterest-earning assets:                                          
Cash and due from banks 104,591               99,492             120,684          
Allowance for loan and lease losses (50,978 )             (49,762 )           (31,005 )        
Other assets 210,004               210,142             173,896          
                                           
Total assets $   5,507,323               $   5,461,617             $   5,440,533          
                                           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                          
Deposits:                                          
Demand: interest-bearing $   82,604     $   24   0.11 %   $   82,665     $   31 0.15 %   $   89,971     $   34 0.15 %
Money market and savings 1,640,162     5,616   1.36 %   1,555,639     6,180 1.58 %   1,510,428     5,300 1.39 %
Time deposits 1,605,276     9,059   2.24 %   1,692,419     9,784 2.29 %   1,751,429     8,805 1.99 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,328,042     14,699   1.75 %   3,330,723     15,995 1.91 %   3,351,828     14,139 1.67 %
Borrowings 75,500     325   1.71 %   74,239     367 1.96 %   65,217     420 2.56 %
Subordinated debentures 118,297     1,739   5.88 %   118,145     1,757 5.92 %   117,728     1,754 5.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,521,839     16,763   1.89 %   3,523,107     18,119 2.04 %   3,534,773     16,313 1.83 %
                                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:                                          
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,342,524               1,300,704             1,305,860          
Other liabilities 74,862               71,631             29,462          
Stockholders' equity 568,098               566,175             570,438          
                                           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $   5,507,323               $   5,461,617             $   5,440,533          
                                           
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)       $   43,936               $   44,058             $   45,809    
                                           
Cost of deposits           1.25 %           1.37 %           1.20 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)          2.70 %           2.70 %           2.93 %
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)          3.32 %           3.36 %           3.51 %
                                           
(1)  Includes average loans held for sale   
(2)  Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
 


 
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2019
     December 31, 2018   
        Interest Average           Interest Average  
  Average     Income / Yield /     Average     Income / Yield /  
  Balance     Expense Rate     Balance     Expense Rate  
Assets                          
Interest-earning assets:                          
Loans and leases receivable (1) $   4,507,975     $   229,402 5.09 %   $ 4,456,202     $   219,590 4.93 %
Securities (2) 618,610     14,806 2.39 %   587,916     13,528 2.30 %
FHLB stock 16,385     1,147 7.00 %   16,385     1,413 8.62 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 73,906     1,562 2.11 %   31,478     577 1.83 %
Total interest-earning assets 5,216,876     246,917 4.73 %   5,091,981     235,108 4.62 %
                           
Noninterest-earning assets:                          
Cash and due from banks 103,475             122,925          
Allowance for loan and lease losses (41,933 )           (31,880 )        
Other assets 197,517             174,939          
                           
Total assets $   5,475,935             $   5,357,965          
                           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                          
Deposits:                          
Demand: interest-bearing $   83,613     $   116 0.14 %   $   91,495     $   106 0.12 %
Money market and savings 1,566,403     23,556 1.50 %   1,444,674     16,182 1.12 %
Time deposits 1,752,642     39,433 2.25 %   1,609,403     26,792 1.66 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,402,658     63,105 1.85 %   3,145,572     43,080 1.37 %
Borrowings 40,374     763 1.89 %   174,452     3,379 1.94 %
Subordinated debentures 118,079     7,032 5.96 %   117,524     6,925 5.88 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,561,111     70,900 1.99 %   3,437,548     53,384 1.55 %
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:                          
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,288,301             1,315,473          
Other liabilities 61,209             30,180          
Stockholders' equity 565,314             574,764          
                           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $   5,475,935             $   5,357,965          
                           
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)       $   176,017             $   181,724    
                           
Cost of deposits         1.35 %           0.97 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)       2.74 %           3.07 %
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)       3.37 %           3.57 %
                           
(1)  Includes average loans held for sale
(2)  Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

 
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)
 
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
Hanmi Financial Corporation 2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Assets $   5,538,184     $   5,527,982     $   5,511,752     $   5,571,068     $   5,502,219  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,873 )   (11,950 )   (12,028 )   (12,105 )   (12,182 )
Tangible assets $   5,526,311     $   5,516,032     $   5,499,724     $   5,558,963     $   5,490,037  
                             
Stockholders' equity  (1) $   563,267     $   574,527     $   564,458     $   564,292     $   552,568  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,873 )   (11,950 )   (12,028 )   (12,105 )   (12,182 )
Tangible stockholders' equity  (1) $   551,394     $   562,577     $   552,430     $   552,187     $   540,386  
                             
Stockholders' equity to assets 10.17 %   10.39 %   10.24 %   10.13 %   10.04 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.98 %   10.20 %   10.04 %   9.93 %   9.84 %
                             
Common shares outstanding 30,799,624     31,173,881     30,975,163     30,860,533     30,928,437  
Tangible common equity per common share $   17.90     $   18.05     $   17.83     $   17.89     $   17.47  
                             
(1)  There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.

Primary Logo

