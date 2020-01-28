Hanmi Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights:



Fourth quarter net income of $3.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, down from $12.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share from the prior quarter; Full year 2019 net income of $32.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared with $57.9 million, or $1.79 per diluted share in 2018. Net income for the quarter included a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to a previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship; at year-end the specific allowance stood at $22.6 million.

Loans and leases receivable of $4.61 billion, up 3.6% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis and up 0.2% year-over-year.

New loan and lease production of $381.4 million, the highest quarterly loan and lease production since 2015.

Deposits of $4.70 billion, up 0.8% in the fourth quarter on an annualized basis and down 1.0% year-over-year.

Nonperforming assets at 1.15% of total assets compared with 1.18% from the prior quarter; net charge-offs of 0.02% for the year and an allowance to loans and leases of 1.33% at year-end.

Fourth quarter net interest income was $43.9 million, down 0.3% from the prior quarter; for the full year, net interest income was $175.9 million compared with $181.0 million last year.

Fourth quarter net interest margin was 3.32%, down 4 basis points from the prior quarter; net interest margin for the full year was 3.37% compared with 3.57% last year.

Fourth quarter noninterest income was $6.7 million, down 2.2% from the prior quarter; for the full year, noninterest income was $27.6 million compared with $24.5 million last year.

Fourth quarter noninterest expense of $34.1 million, inclusive of a $1.7 million impairment charge on bank premises to be sold, up $1.4 million, or 4.5% from the prior quarter; noninterest expense for the full year was $125.9 million compared with $117.6 million last year.

Repurchased approximately 1.2%, or 375,000 shares, of Hanmi common stock under the previously announced share repurchase program; tangible common equity ratio remains strong at 9.98%.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the 2019 fourth quarter of $3.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with $12.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the 2019 third quarter and $11.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the 2018 fourth quarter. 2019 fourth quarter net income included a $6.9 million specific provision for loan and lease losses related to the previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship.

For the 2019 year, net income was $32.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared with $57.9 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for 2018.

Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Hanmi’s performance in the fourth quarter was highlighted by excellent growth in loan and lease production along with an improving mix of deposits. Total loan and lease production volume of $381.4 million increased more than 75% from the prior quarter and nearly 55% from the fourth quarter last year. Despite the strong loan and lease production, payoffs more than doubled from the prior quarter, which resulted in loan and lease growth in the fourth quarter of 3.6% on an annualized basis. In addition, we benefitted during the year from an 8.3% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits along with a 13.6% reduction in time deposits that helped mitigate competitive pressure on loan yields.”

Ms. Lee continued, “Net income for the quarter included a $6.9 million specific provision related to the previously identified $39.7 million troubled loan relationship. We continue to work with the borrower on an orderly resolution to the relationship and the borrower has continued payments, reducing the relationship to $39.7 million from $40.7 million at midyear. With the loans comprising this relationship maturing on December 31, 2019, we received current appraisals on the personal property securing the relationship and have provided for a specific allowance at the lower range of the appraised values. Notwithstanding this particular relationship, Hanmi’s overall credit quality metrics remain strong.”

Ms. Lee concluded, “As we look ahead to 2020, given our strong deposit franchise and loan and lease pipeline I believe Hanmi is well-positioned to deliver profitable growth throughout the year.”

Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended

Amount Change December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Net income $ 3,084 $ 12,376 $ 2,656 $ 14,672 $ 11,385 $ (9,292 ) $ (8,301 ) Net income per diluted common share $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.09 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.27 ) Assets $ 5,538,184 $ 5,527,982 $ 5,511,752 $ 5,571,068 $ 5,502,219 $ 10,202 $ 35,965 Loans and leases receivable $ 4,610,148 $ 4,569,837 $ 4,555,802 $ 4,575,620 $ 4,600,540 $ 40,311 $ 9,608 Deposits $ 4,698,962 $ 4,690,141 $ 4,762,068 $ 4,820,175 $ 4,747,235 $ 8,821 $ (48,273 ) Return on average assets 0.22 % 0.90 % 0.19 % 1.09 % 0.83 % -0.68 -0.61 Return on average stockholders' equity 2.15 % 8.67 % 1.87 % 10.62 % 7.92 % -6.52 -5.77 Net interest margin (1) 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.30 % 3.52 % 3.51 % -0.04 -0.19 Efficiency ratio (2) 67.31 % 64.04 % 59.44 % 56.83 % 56.40 % 3.27 10.91 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.98 % 10.20 % 10.04 % 9.93 % 9.84 % -0.22 0.14 Tangible common equity per common share (3) $ 17.90 $ 18.05 $ 17.83 $ 17.89 $ 17.47 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.43 (1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. (2) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.



Results of Operations

Net interest income was $43.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $44.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter interest and fees on loans and leases decreased 2.9%, or $1.7 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to an 11 basis point reduction in average yields, which was a function of the decline in the overnight rate by 25 basis points. This was partially offset by a decrease in total interest expense of 7.5%, or $1.4 million, from the preceding quarter due primarily to lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits. Fourth quarter loan prepayment penalties were $0.7 million compared with $0.3 million for the third quarter.

Net interest income of $175.9 million for the full year in 2019 decreased 2.8% compared with $181.0 million for the full year in 2018. The year-over-year decline in net interest income reflects an 11 basis point increase in average yield on higher average interest-earnings assets that was more than offset by a 48 basis point increase in average rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits.

As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 Net Interest Income 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Interest and fees on loans and leases(1) $ 56,267 $ 57,929 $ 56,872 $ 58,334 $ 57,947 -2.9 % -2.9 % Interest on securities 3,665 3,769 3,770 3,456 3,278 -2.8 % 11.8 % Dividends on FHLB stock 289 286 283 289 555 1.0 % -47.9 % Interest on deposits in other banks 478 193 557 335 179 147.7 % 167.0 % Total interest and dividend income $ 60,699 $ 62,177 $ 61,482 $ 62,414 $ 61,959 -2.4 % -2.0 % Interest on deposits 14,699 15,995 16,728 15,683 14,139 -8.1 % 4.0 % Interest on borrowings 325 367 - 71 420 -11.4 % -22.6 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,739 1,757 1,764 1,772 1,754 -1.0 % -0.9 % Total interest expense 16,763 18,119 18,492 17,526 16,313 -7.5 % 2.8 % Net interest income $ 43,936 $ 44,058 $ 42,990 $ 44,888 $ 45,646 -0.3 % -3.7 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.





Net interest margin was 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 3.36% for the third quarter of 2019, principally reflecting a 15 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets offset by a 16 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. For the full year, net interest margin was 3.37% for 2019 compared with 3.57% for 2018.

The average earning asset yield was 4.59% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 4.74% for the third quarter of 2019. The 15 basis point decline reflects in part the 25 basis point decline in the overnight rate. Full year yields increased 11 basis points year-over-year to 4.73%.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.89% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 2.04% for the third quarter of 2019. The lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a reduction in the general level of interest rates. For 2019, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.99% compared with 1.55% for the full year 2018, reflecting a decreasing interest rate environment in the second half of 2019.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Loans and leases receivable (1) $ 4,487,998 $ 4,519,770 $ 4,491,377 $ 4,533,120 $ 4,544,722 -0.7 % -1.2 % Securities 624,861 630,450 629,062 589,547 581,550 -0.9 % 7.4 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 114,462 35,140 92,753 53,022 34,301 225.7 % 233.7 % Average interest-earning assets $ 5,243,706 $ 5,201,745 $ 5,229,577 $ 5,192,074 $ 5,176,958 0.8 % 1.3 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 82,604 $ 82,665 $ 83,932 $ 85,291 $ 89,971 -0.1 % -8.2 % Money market and savings 1,640,162 1,555,639 1,541,976 1,526,710 1,510,428 5.4 % 8.6 % Time deposits 1,605,276 1,692,419 1,863,685 1,852,562 1,751,429 -5.1 % -8.3 % Average interest-bearing deposits 3,328,042 3,330,723 3,489,593 3,464,563 3,351,828 -0.1 % -0.7 % Borrowings 75,500 74,239 59 10,611 65,217 1.7 % 15.8 % Subordinated debentures 118,297 118,145 118,007 117,863 117,728 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,521,839 $ 3,523,107 $ 3,607,659 $ 3,593,037 $ 3,534,773 0.0 % -0.4 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.





For the Three Months Ended

Amount Change

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 Average Yields and Rates 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Loans and leases receivable(1) 4.97 % 5.08 % 5.08 % 5.22 % 5.06 % -0.11 -0.09 Securities (2) 2.35 % 2.39 % 2.40 % 2.44 % 2.37 % -0.04 -0.02 FHLB stock 7.00 % 6.93 % 6.93 % 7.15 % 13.44 % 0.07 -6.44 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1.66 % 2.18 % 2.41 % 2.56 % 2.07 % -0.52 -0.41 Interest-earning assets 4.59 % 4.74 % 4.72 % 4.89 % 4.76 % -0.15 -0.17 Interest-bearing deposits 1.75 % 1.91 % 1.92 % 1.84 % 1.67 % -0.16 0.08 Borrowings 1.71 % 1.96 % 0.00 % 2.71 % 2.56 % -0.25 -0.85 Subordinated debentures 5.88 % 5.92 % 5.96 % 6.01 % 5.94 % -0.04 -0.06 Interest-bearing liabilities 1.89 % 2.04 % 2.06 % 1.98 % 1.83 % -0.15 0.06 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.30 % 3.52 % 3.51 % -0.04 -0.19 Cost of deposits 1.25 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 1.35 % 1.20 % -0.12 0.05 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the loan and lease loss provision was $10.8 million compared with $1.6 million for the preceding quarter, and $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The 2019 fourth quarter provision included a $6.9 million specific provision for a previously identified troubled loan relationship. The loan and lease loss provision for the full year 2019 was $30.2 million compared with $4.0 million for 2018. 2019 included a $22.6 million specific provision for the previously identified troubled loan relationship.

Fourth quarter noninterest income decreased 2.2% to $6.7 million from $6.9 million for the third quarter, primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $1.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019, down from $1.8 million for the preceding quarter reflecting lower trade premiums of 7.60% compared with 9.15%. The volume of SBA loans sold for the 2019 fourth quarter and third quarter were $24.9 million and $24.3 million, respectively. Servicing income reflected a higher level of amortization arising from elevated pay-offs, and other income included $0.5 million from the accretion of purchase discount related to matured leases.

Noninterest income was $27.6 million for the full year 2019 compared with $24.5 million for 2018 primarily due to higher gain on sale of SBA loans and securities and a $1.2 million gain on sale of bank premises.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 Noninterest Income 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,589 $ 2,518 $ 2,486 $ 2,358 $ 2,648 2.8 % -2.2 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,267 1,191 1,204 1,124 1,167 6.4 % 8.6 % Servicing income 227 614 600 357 630 -63.0 % -64.0 % Bank-owned life insurance income 281 279 281 280 288 0.7 % -2.4 % All other operating income 846 491 293 484 584 72.3 % 44.9 % Service charges, fees & other 5,210 5,093 4,864 4,603 5,317 2.3 % -2.0 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,499 1,767 1,060 926 983 -15.2 % 52.5 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities - - 570 725 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Gain on sale of bank premises - - 1,235 - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest income $ 6,709 $ 6,860 $ 7,729 $ 6,254 $ 6,300 -2.2 % 6.5 %

During the fourth quarter, noninterest expense increased 4.5% to $34.1 million from $32.6 million in the third quarter principally due to a $1.7 million impairment loss on former bank premises to be sold and a $0.6 million increase in the provision for off balance sheet items arising from an increase in commitments to extend credit and an increase in related estimated loss factors.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $125.9 million, reflecting an increase of $8.3 million from the year ended December 31, 2018 stemming mostly from the $1.7 million impairment loss, higher professional fees principally related to the reporting delay and CECL implementation, and increased investments in technology. The efficiency ratio for full year 2019 was 61.89% compared to 57.20% for the prior year.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,752 $ 17,530 $ 16,881 $ 15,738 $ 15,845 1.3 % 12.0 % Occupancy and equipment 4,547 4,528 3,468 4,521 4,105 0.4 % 10.8 % Data processing 2,122 2,410 2,140 2,083 1,894 -12.0 % 12.0 % Professional fees 2,601 2,826 1,983 1,649 1,969 -8.0 % 32.1 % Supplies and communication 717 726 649 844 797 -1.2% % -10.0 % Advertising and promotion 1,165 927 945 760 1,316 25.7 % -11.5 % All other operating expenses 2,556 3,291 3,687 3,728 3,669 -22.3 % -30.3 % subtotal 31,460 32,238 29,753 29,323 29,595 -2.4 % 6.3 % Provision (income) for off-balance sheet items 855 209 233 (339 ) 82 309.1 % 942.7 % Other real estate owned expense (income) 40 160 158 81 (378 ) -75.0 % 110.6 % Impairment loss on bank premises 1,734 - - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 34,089 $ 32,607 $ 30,144 $ 29,065 $ 29,299 4.5 % 16.3 %

For the full years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the provision for income taxes was $14.6 million and $26.1 million, respectively, representing effective tax rates of 30.8% and 31.1%, respectively.

Financial Position

Total assets were $5.54 billion at December 31, 2019, a 0.2% increase from $5.53 billion at September 30, 2019.

Loans and leases receivable, before the allowance for loan and lease losses, were $4.61 billion at December 31, 2019, up 0.9% from $4.57 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA loans, were $6.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $6.6 million at the end of the third quarter.

Loans and leases receivable, before the allowance for loan and lease losses at year-end 2019, were up 0.1% from $4.60 billion at December 31, 2018.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Loan and Lease Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,226,478 $ 3,209,752 $ 3,213,135 $ 3,230,526 $ 3,257,792 0.5 % -1.0 % Residential real estate loans 402,028 436,576 458,327 483,830 500,563 -7.9 % -19.7 % Commercial and industrial loans 484,093 441,209 409,502 422,502 429,903 9.7 % 12.6 % Lease receivables 483,879 467,777 460,519 425,530 398,858 3.4 % 21.3 % Consumer loans 13,670 14,523 14,319 13,232 13,424 -5.9 % 1.8 % Loans and leases receivable 4,610,148 4,569,837 4,555,802 4,575,620 4,600,540 0.9 % 0.2 % Loans held for sale 6,020 6,598 6,029 7,140 9,390 -8.8 % -35.9 % Total loans and leases $ 4,616,168 $ 4,576,435 $ 4,561,831 $ 4,582,760 $ 4,609,930 0.9 % 0.1 %

For the fourth quarter of 2019, commercial real estate loans as a percentage of loans and leases receivable decreased to 70.0% compared with 70.8% for the same period last year. Commercial and industrial loans and leases receivable each reached 10.5% of the portfolio; a year ago, they were 9.3% and 8.7% respectively.

New loan and lease production for the 2019 fourth quarter was $381.4 million at an average rate of 5.08%, while the average rate of loans paid off during the same period was 5.01%.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 New Loan & Lease Production Commercial real estate loans $ 185,070 $ 78,039 $ 105,527 $ 46,531 $ 87,523 Commercial and industrial loans 95,349 51,093 48,451 33,643 68,113 SBA loans 33,649 34,114 19,970 29,976 30,758 Lease receivable 65,525 52,333 77,983 69,577 59,023 Consumer loans 1,768 1,882 450 122 831 subtotal 381,361 217,461 252,381 179,849 246,248 Payoffs (205,012 ) (103,638 ) (124,200 ) (133,246 ) (94,288 ) Amortization (77,580 ) (70,407 ) (77,417 ) (74,538 ) (90,603 ) Loan sales (26,087 ) (24,286 ) (16,650 ) (15,459 ) (18,210 ) Net line utilization (31,333 ) (4,012 ) (52,404 ) 19,581 (21,715 ) Charge-offs & OREO (1,038 ) (1,084 ) (1,527 ) (1,107 ) (3,775 ) Loans and leases-beginning balance $ 4,569,837 $ 4,555,803 $ 4,575,620 $ 4,600,540 $ 4,582,883 Loans and leases-ending balance $ 4,610,148 $ 4,569,837 $ 4,555,803 $ 4,575,620 $ 4,600,540

Deposits increased by 0.2% to $4.70 billion at the end of the fourth quarter from $4.69 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The average loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2019 was 96.1% compared with 97.6% in the third quarter.

Deposits decreased by 1.0% from $4.75 billion at the end of the fourth quarter last year, driven primarily by a decrease of 13.6% in time deposits, partially offset by an increase of 8.3% in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Time deposits accounted for 33.1% of the deposit portfolio.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 1,391,624 $ 1,388,121 $ 1,312,577 $ 1,316,114 $ 1,284,530 0.3 % 8.3 % Demand: interest-bearing 84,323 84,155 80,248 85,946 87,582 0.2 % -3.7 % Money market and savings 1,667,096 1,590,037 1,528,000 1,543,299 1,573,622 4.8 % 5.9 % Time deposits 1,555,919 1,627,828 1,841,243 1,874,816 1,801,501 -4.4 % -13.6 % Total deposits $ 4,698,962 $ 4,690,141 $ 4,762,068 $ 4,820,175 $ 4,747,235 0.2 % -1.0 %

At December 31, 2019, stockholders’ equity was $563.3 million, compared with $574.5 million at September 30, 2019. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $551.4 million, or 9.98% of tangible assets, compared with $562.6 million, or 10.20% of tangible assets at the end of the third quarter. Tangible book value per share decreased to $17.90 from $18.05 in the prior quarter. During the 2019 fourth quarter, Hanmi repurchased 375,000 shares at a weighted average price of $19.63.



Hanmi continues to be well capitalized for regulatory purposes, with a preliminary Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.77% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.99% at December 31, 2019, versus 11.91% and 15.07%, respectively, for the third quarter.

As of Amount Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 14.99% 15.07% 14.99% 14.17% 14.54% -0.08 0.45 Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.77% 11.91% 11.83% 11.94% 11.74% -0.14 0.03 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.35% 11.49% 11.41% 11.52% 11.32% -0.14 0.03 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.13% 10.43% 10.20% 10.39% 10.18% -0.30 -0.05 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.56% 14.65% 14.62% 14.37% 14.19% -0.09 0.37 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.43% 13.55% 13.54% 13.64% 13.47% -0.12 -0.04 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.43% 13.55% 13.54% 13.64% 13.47% -0.12 -0.04 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.69% 11.86% 11.67% 11.88% 11.67% -0.17 0.02 (1) Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2019



Asset Quality

Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.22% of loans and leases at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 0.18% at the end of the third quarter.

Classified loans were $94.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $80.7 million at the end of the third quarter, while special mention loans were $26.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $27.4 million at September 30, 2019. The increase in classified loans reflects the addition of a $10.7 million branded hotel construction loan due to project delays; project completion is estimated to be late summer or early fall of 2020.

Nonperforming loans and leases were $63.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, or 1.38% of loans and leases compared with $64.7 million for the third quarter, or 1.42% of the portfolio.

Nonperforming assets were $63.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, or 1.15% of assets, compared with $65.1 million, or 1.18% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter.

The troubled loan relationship identified in the 2019 second quarter, included in both the classified and nonaccrual categories above, was $39.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $40.0 million at September 30, 2019, and $40.7 million at June 30, 2019. The decline reflects payments applied to the loans outstanding; there have been no charge-offs. The specific allowance for this troubled loan relationship increased to $22.6 million at year-end from $15.7 million at September 30, 2019.

Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.0 million compared with $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.0 million compared with $0.6 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net charge offs of $55,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net charge offs of $276,000 for the preceding quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net charge offs represented 0.00% of average loans and leases compared to net charge offs of 0.02% for the preceding quarter.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $61.4 million as of December 31, 2019, generating an allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases of 1.33% compared with 1.11% in the prior quarter.





As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands)

Amount Change

Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-19 Q4-19 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 vs. Q3-19 vs. Q4-18 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans and leases: Loans and leases, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 10,251 $ 8,085 $ 11,210 $ 9,242 $ 10,674 $ 2,166 $ (423 ) Delinquent loans and leases to loans and leases 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.20 % 0.23 % 0.04 -0.01 Criticized loans and leases: Special mention $ 26,632 $ 27,400 $ 23,820 $ 9,257 $ 29,183 $ (768 ) $ (2,551 ) Classified 94,025 80,734 75,686 53,087 29,542 13,291 64,483 Total criticized loans & leases $ 120,657 $ 108,134 $ 99,506 $ 62,344 $ 58,725 $ 12,523 $ 61,932 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 63,761 $ 64,194 $ 63,031 $ 40,041 $ 15,525 $ (433 ) $ 48,236 Loans and leases 90 days or more past due and still accruing - 544 - - 4 (544 ) (4 ) Nonperforming loans and leases 63,761 64,738 63,031 40,041 15,529 (977 ) 48,232 Other real estate owned, net 63 330 507 622 663 (267 ) (600 ) Nonperforming assets $ 63,824 $ 65,068 $ 63,538 $ 40,663 $ 16,192 $ (1,244 ) $ 47,632 Nonperforming loans and leases to loans and leases 1.38 % 1.43 % 1.38 % 0.88 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets to assets 1.15 % 1.18 % 1.15 % 0.73 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan and lease losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 50,712 $ 49,386 $ 32,896 $ 31,974 $ 31,676 Loan and lease loss provision 10,752 1,602 16,699 1,117 3,041 Less: Net loan and lease charge-offs 55 276 209 195 2,743 Balance at end of period $ 61,409 $ 50,712 $ 49,386 $ 32,896 $ 31,974 Net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases (1) 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases 1.33 % 1.11 % 1.08 % 0.72 % 0.70 % Allowance for off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 1,542 $ 1,333 $ 1,100 $ 1,439 $ 1,357 Provision (income) for off-balance sheet items 855 209 233 (339 ) 82 Balance at end of period $ 2,397 $ 1,542 $ 1,333 $ 1,100 $ 1,439 Commitments to extend credit $ 371,287 $ 346,182 $ 311,128 $ 270,051 $ 325,100 (1) Annualized



Corporate Developments

On October 24, 2019 Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2019 fourth quarter of $0.24 per share. The dividend was paid on November 27, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2019.

On January 23, 2020 Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2020 first quarter of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 27, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 3, 2020.

In January 2019, Hanmi announced that its Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to 5%, or 1.5 million shares, of its outstanding common stock. During the fourth quarter, Hanmi made initial purchases under this authorization for 375,000 shares at an average price of $19.63 for an aggregate investment of approximately $7.4 million. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 1.1 million shares remained available for future purchases under the current stock repurchase program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, September 30, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2019 2019 Change 2018 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 121,678 $ 150,678 -19.2 % $ 155,376 -21.7 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 634,477 621,815 2.0 % 574,908 10.4 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 6,020 6,598 -8.8 % 9,390 -35.9 % Loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for loan and lease losses 4,548,739 4,519,125 0.7 % 4,568,566 -0.4 % Accrued interest receivable 11,742 11,723 0.2 % 13,331 -11.9 % Premises and equipment, net 26,070 27,271 -4.4 % 27,752 -6.1 % Customers' liability on acceptances 66 33 100.0 % 173 -61.8 % Servicing assets 6,956 7,436 -6.5 % 8,520 -18.4 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,873 11,950 -0.6 % 12,182 -2.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 52,782 52,500 0.5 % 51,661 2.2 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 101,396 102,468 -1.0 % 63,975 58.5 % Total assets $ 5,538,184 $ 5,527,982 0.2 % $ 5,502,219 0.7 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,391,624 $ 1,388,121 0.3 % $ 1,284,530 8.3 % Interest-bearing 3,307,338 3,302,020 0.2 % 3,462,705 -4.5 % Total deposits 4,698,962 4,690,141 0.2 % 4,747,235 -1.0 % Accrued interest payable 11,215 10,076 11.3 % 11,379 -1.4 % Bank's liability on acceptances 66 33 100.0 % 173 -61.8 % Borrowings 90,000 75,000 20.0 % 55,000 63.6 % Subordinated debentures 118,377 118,232 0.1 % 117,808 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 56,297 59,973 -6.1 % 18,056 211.8 % Total liabilities 4,974,917 4,953,455 0.4 % 4,949,651 0.5 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 33 33 0.0 % 33 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 575,816 574,957 0.1 % 569,712 1.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,382 3,708 -8.8 % (6,079 ) -155.6 % Retained earnings 100,551 104,927 -4.2 % 97,539 3.1 % Less treasury stock (116,515 ) (109,098 ) 6.8 % (108,637 ) 7.3 % Total stockholders' equity 563,267 574,527 -2.0 % 552,568 1.9 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,538,184 $ 5,527,982 0.2 % $ 5,502,219 0.7 %





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2019 2019 Change 2018 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 56,267 $ 57,929 -2.9 % $ 57,947 -2.9 % Interest on securities 3,665 3,769 -2.8 % 3,278 11.8 % Dividends on FHLB stock 289 286 1.0 % 555 -47.9 % Interest on deposits in other banks 478 193 147.7 % 179 167.0 % Total interest and dividend income 60,699 62,177 -2.4 % 61,959 -2.0 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 14,699 15,995 -8.1 % 14,139 4.0 % Interest on borrowings 325 367 -11.4 % 420 -22.6 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,739 1,757 -1.0 % 1,754 -0.9 % Total interest expense 16,763 18,119 -7.5 % 16,313 2.8 % Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 43,936 44,058 -0.3 % 45,646 -3.7 % Loan and lease loss provision 10,752 1,602 571.2 % 3,041 253.6 % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 33,184 42,456 -21.8 % 42,605 -22.1 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,589 2,518 2.8 % 2,648 -2.2 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,267 1,191 6.4 % 1,167 8.6 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,499 1,767 -15.2 % 983 52.5 % Net gain on sales of securities - - - - - Other operating income 1,354 1,384 -2.2 % 1,502 -9.9 % Total noninterest income 6,709 6,860 -2.2 % 6,300 6.5 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,752 17,530 1.3 % 15,845 12.0 % Occupancy and equipment 4,547 4,528 0.4 % 4,105 10.8 % Data processing 2,122 2,410 -12.0 % 1,894 12.0 % Professional fees 2,601 2,826 -8.0 % 1,969 32.1 % Supplies and communications 717 726 -1.2 % 797 -10.0 % Advertising and promotion 1,165 927 25.7 % 1,316 -11.5 % Other operating expenses 5,185 3,660 41.7 % 3,373 53.7 % Total noninterest expense 34,089 32,607 4.5 % 29,299 16.3 % Income before provision for income taxes 5,804 16,709 -65.3 % 19,607 -70.4 % Provision for income taxes 2,720 4,333 -37.2 % 8,222 -66.9 % Net income $ 3,084 $ 12,376 -75.1 % $ 11,385 -72.9 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,692,487 30,830,445 30,681,980 Diluted 30,723,958 30,859,119 30,757,398 Common shares outstanding 30,799,624 31,173,881 30,928,437





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Percentage 2019 2018 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 229,402 $ 219,590 4.5 % Interest on securities 14,661 12,817 14.4 % Dividends on FHLB stock 1,147 1,413 -18.8 % Interest on deposits in other banks 1,562 577 170.7 % Total interest and dividend income 246,772 234,397 5.3 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 63,105 43,080 46.5 % Interest on borrowings 763 3,379 -77.4 % Interest on subordinated debentures 7,032 6,925 1.5 % Total interest expense 70,900 53,384 32.8 % Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 175,872 181,013 -2.8 % Loan and lease loss provision 30,170 3,990 656.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 145,702 177,023 -17.7 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 9,951 10,000 -0.5 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 4,786 4,616 3.7 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 5,251 4,954 6.0 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities 1,295 (341 ) -479.8 % Other operating income 6,269 5,291 18.5 % Total noninterest income 27,552 24,520 12.4 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 67,900 69,435 -2.2 % Occupancy and equipment 17,064 15,944 7.0 % Data processing 8,755 6,870 27.4 % Professional fees 9,060 6,178 46.6 % Supplies and communications 2,936 3,003 -2.2 % Advertising and promotion 3,797 4,041 -6.0 %v Other operating expenses 16,394 12,102 35.5 % Total noninterest expense 125,906 117,573 7.1 % Income before provision for income taxes 47,348 83,970 -43.6 % Income tax expense 14,560 26,102 -44.2 % Net income $ 32,788 $ 57,868 -43.3 % Basic earnings per share: $ 1.06 $ 1.80 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.06 $ 1.79 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,725,376 31,924,863 Diluted 30,760,422 32,051,333 Common shares outstanding 30,799,624 30,928,437





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases receivable (1) $ 4,487,998 $ 56,267 4.97 % $ 4,519,770 $ 57,929 5.08 % $ 4,544,722 $ 57,946 5.06 % Securities (2) 624,861 3,665 2.35 % 630,450 3,769 2.39 % 581,550 3,442 2.37 % FHLB stock 16,385 289 7.00 % 16,385 286 6.93 % 16,385 555 13.44 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 114,462 478 1.66 % 35,140 193 2.18 % 34,301 179 2.07 % Total interest-earning assets 5,243,706 60,699 4.59 % 5,201,745 62,177 4.74 % 5,176,958 62,122 4.76 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 104,591 99,492 120,684 Allowance for loan and lease losses (50,978 ) (49,762 ) (31,005 ) Other assets 210,004 210,142 173,896 Total assets $ 5,507,323 $ 5,461,617 $ 5,440,533 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 82,604 $ 24 0.11 % $ 82,665 $ 31 0.15 % $ 89,971 $ 34 0.15 % Money market and savings 1,640,162 5,616 1.36 % 1,555,639 6,180 1.58 % 1,510,428 5,300 1.39 % Time deposits 1,605,276 9,059 2.24 % 1,692,419 9,784 2.29 % 1,751,429 8,805 1.99 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,328,042 14,699 1.75 % 3,330,723 15,995 1.91 % 3,351,828 14,139 1.67 % Borrowings 75,500 325 1.71 % 74,239 367 1.96 % 65,217 420 2.56 % Subordinated debentures 118,297 1,739 5.88 % 118,145 1,757 5.92 % 117,728 1,754 5.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,521,839 16,763 1.89 % 3,523,107 18,119 2.04 % 3,534,773 16,313 1.83 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,342,524 1,300,704 1,305,860 Other liabilities 74,862 71,631 29,462 Stockholders' equity 568,098 566,175 570,438 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,507,323 $ 5,461,617 $ 5,440,533 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 43,936 $ 44,058 $ 45,809 Cost of deposits 1.25 % 1.37 % 1.20 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.70 % 2.70 % 2.93 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.51 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases receivable (1) $ 4,507,975 $ 229,402 5.09 % $ 4,456,202 $ 219,590 4.93 % Securities (2) 618,610 14,806 2.39 % 587,916 13,528 2.30 % FHLB stock 16,385 1,147 7.00 % 16,385 1,413 8.62 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 73,906 1,562 2.11 % 31,478 577 1.83 % Total interest-earning assets 5,216,876 246,917 4.73 % 5,091,981 235,108 4.62 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 103,475 122,925 Allowance for loan and lease losses (41,933 ) (31,880 ) Other assets 197,517 174,939 Total assets $ 5,475,935 $ 5,357,965 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 83,613 $ 116 0.14 % $ 91,495 $ 106 0.12 % Money market and savings 1,566,403 23,556 1.50 % 1,444,674 16,182 1.12 % Time deposits 1,752,642 39,433 2.25 % 1,609,403 26,792 1.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,402,658 63,105 1.85 % 3,145,572 43,080 1.37 % Borrowings 40,374 763 1.89 % 174,452 3,379 1.94 % Subordinated debentures 118,079 7,032 5.96 % 117,524 6,925 5.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,561,111 70,900 1.99 % 3,437,548 53,384 1.55 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,288,301 1,315,473 Other liabilities 61,209 30,180 Stockholders' equity 565,314 574,764 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,475,935 $ 5,357,965 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 176,017 $ 181,724 Cost of deposits 1.35 % 0.97 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.74 % 3.07 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.37 % 3.57 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale

(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Hanmi Financial Corporation 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets $ 5,538,184 $ 5,527,982 $ 5,511,752 $ 5,571,068 $ 5,502,219 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,873 ) (11,950 ) (12,028 ) (12,105 ) (12,182 ) Tangible assets $ 5,526,311 $ 5,516,032 $ 5,499,724 $ 5,558,963 $ 5,490,037 Stockholders' equity (1) $ 563,267 $ 574,527 $ 564,458 $ 564,292 $ 552,568 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,873 ) (11,950 ) (12,028 ) (12,105 ) (12,182 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 551,394 $ 562,577 $ 552,430 $ 552,187 $ 540,386 Stockholders' equity to assets 10.17 % 10.39 % 10.24 % 10.13 % 10.04 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.98 % 10.20 % 10.04 % 9.93 % 9.84 % Common shares outstanding 30,799,624 31,173,881 30,975,163 30,860,533 30,928,437 Tangible common equity per common share $ 17.90 $ 18.05 $ 17.83 $ 17.89 $ 17.47 (1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.



