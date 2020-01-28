Garrett Hofer Explains the Benefits of an Active Family

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- From reducing the risk of type two diabetes and heart disease to boosting mental and physical strength, exercise has several benefits for people of all ages, including kids. Garrett Hofer of East Lyme , CT, is a working father of two. He is also a former college rugby athlete and currently coaches a community rugby league in which his kids participate. Here are some suggestions on how to make health a family affair.First, Garrett Hofer suggests picking activities your family enjoys. Being active can and should be fun, not a chore. Your family is more likely to stick to a healthy routine if everyone looks forward to the activities.Growing up in Colorado, Garrett Hofer has always loved the outdoors. Since starting a family, he’s instilled that love of nature in his kids.“I love immersing myself in nature and taking time to enjoy the amazing experiences that many people never see or pay attention to [like] sunrises, sunsets, the natural world coming to life each day, and getting to truly philosophize when nobody else is around,” Garrett Hofer said.Some activities they enjoy most include swimming, riding bikes, sledding, playing at the beach, hiking, fishing, and horseback riding.As a lifelong athlete, Garrett Hofer also loves participating in sports with his family, whether it’s coaching their rugby team or cheering them on as they play basketball and soccer. If you or your kids aren’t on a community or school sports team, you can still invite friends/family to participate in a local pick-up game!Families that play together tend to be healthier and happier, as regular exercise can boost health and reduce the risk of mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression.For more ideas on ways to get active with your kids, click here.More on Garrett Hofer CT Garrett Hofer has dedicated his life and career to helping individuals, families, and businesses. In addition to his full-time job, he volunteers with the ACP Veterans Mentor Program, where he helps veterans transition from the military to civilian enterprises.In 2017, Garrett Hofer co-founded the Shoreline Spartans Rugby Team with Michael Meyer.The team’s first practice was on April 5, 2017. The program started with seven kids but has since reached about 40. The league includes a grade-school and high school division. This summer, the Spartans plan to launch a one-week summer rugby day camp for youth. Soon, Garrett Hofer and Meyer plan to add an adult league as well.For more information about Garret Hofer East Lyme, connect with him via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/garrett-hofer-b5279539/ Or connect with Shoreline Spartans Rugby via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShorelineSpartansRugby/



