CIO Leadership: The CIO’s Role in Tackling Disruption Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Inaugural Florida Summit

Prominent technology leaders headlining the 2020 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Snehal Antani, Chief Technology Officer at the United States Department of Defense; Chris Bitner, Vice President and Global Chief Information Security Office at Bloomin’ Brands; Donagh Herlihy, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Bloomin’ Brands; Jeff Lutes, SVP Technology, Orlando Magic; and Christine Vanderpool, CISO, Florida Crystals

/EIN News/ -- CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mantra in business today is disrupt or be disrupted. In order to out-innovate competitors, CIOs and technology executives must display courageous leadership in working with the CEO and the Board to help their companies reimagine their business models and execute on innovation to gain a competitive edge.



These topics and more will fuel the discussion at HMG Strategy’s first-ever Florida CIO summit -- the inaugural 2020 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit , taking place on March 12, 2020 at the Omni Orlando Resort in Championsgate, FL.

“Disruption is accelerating at an unprecedented rate, and only those CIOs and technology executives who position their organizations to adapt can gain an inside track on the competition,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “Our summit series is dedicated to the pioneering mindset that enables this type of growth, and we are excited to bring our platform of thought leadership to Florida for the first time.”

The Florida CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk by Donagh Herlihy, Executive Vice President and CTO of Bloomin’ Brands. Muller will interview Herlihy about the difficulties associated with recruiting, training and retaining top talent.

Snehal Antani, CTO at the United States Department of Defense, will also be sharing his insights at the Florida summit. Antani will present on the leadership and team skills he learned from the U.S. Department of Defense, and what he wishes he had known before joining the DoD.

Other key sessions will include:

An executive panel highlighting the need to balance agility and innovation while ensuring the secure enterprise, featuring Chris Bitner , Vice President and Global CISO at Bloomin’ Brands, and Christine Vanderpool , CISO at Florida Crystals

An executive panel on how advanced technologies can be leveraged to drive speed to market and competitive differentiation for the enterprise

An executive panel on accelerating career ascent, in which David Whitaker , CIO at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, and other premier IT leaders will be speaking about crafting their personal brands to power their career progression and to help attract top talent

, CIO at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, and other premier IT leaders will be speaking about crafting their personal brands to power their career progression and to help attract top talent A news update on the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Society for Information Management, presented by Marcus Session , President of the chapter and Vice President of IT for Tampa International Airport

, President of the chapter and Vice President of IT for Tampa International Airport A news update on the Central Florida Chapter of the Society for Information Management, presented by Larry Di Gioia Director of Meetings and Events for the chapter, and Senior Managing Consultant at The JOYA Group

Director of Meetings and Events for the chapter, and Senior Managing Consultant at The JOYA Group An executive panel featuring Larry Roos , Worldwide Vice President of Information and Digital Technology for Tupperware Brands, on leadership, and commitment to reinventing and reimagining the enterprise

, Worldwide Vice President of Information and Digital Technology for Tupperware Brands, on leadership, and commitment to reinventing and reimagining the enterprise An executive panel featuring IT leaders from Moveworks and other companies



About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

