AAHCI Leadership Initiative to Advance Cross-border Healthcare Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC) is pleased to announce the launch of the AAHCI Leadership Initiative (ALI), a program designed to catalyze the work of academic health center leaders from Lower and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) to foster cross-border learning and networking, promote collaboration, and share best practices in building academic health center infrastructure globally.

AAHC also is pleased to announce that The Aga Khan University, a member of the Association’s international arm, the Association of Academic Health Centers International (AAHCI), has agreed to host AAHCI’s first Regional Office in Eastern Africa to help support and further develop this important initiative.

“The AAHCI Leadership Initiative (ALI) is a major step in growing our partnership with healthcare leaders in Eastern Africa who will engage with the Association, network with peers, and share their rich experiences and deep knowledge,” said AAHC President and CEO, Dr. Steven L. Kanter. “A distinctive feature of the program is the ability for awarded ALI institutions to have their leadership teams participate in the annual Global Innovation Forum and workshops on developing international programs and building cross-border institutional partnerships.”

AAHC is pleased to announce the first four institutions to become ALI recipients. Each institution has demonstrated a concrete vision for increasing the capacity of its academic health center and deepening connections with academic health centers in other countries.

“We are enthusiastic about working with the leadership at these institutions and engaging with our membership to promote broader and deeper understanding of the complexities and challenges facing leaders at academic health centers worldwide,” said Kanter.

AAHC is a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through the values-based leadership of academic health centers.

