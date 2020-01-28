Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. Introduces New Client Services Associate, Clancy Lackey

Growing Orange County Financial Services Firm Introduces New Client Services Associate

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. - an independent, privately-held firm offering financial planning, investment, and retirement plan services, is excited to announce Clancy Lackey as Client Services Associate based in Burnham Gibson’s Irvine office, effective November 4, 2019.



Clancy Lackey, a 20-year insurance industry veteran joined the Burnham Gibson team to ensure that Burnham Gibson’s clientele consistently receives the high quality of service that has become a hallmark of the firm. With the complex solutions and strategies that are utilized by the firm, Lackey caters to a broad range of clients.

The opportunity to grow and expand within Burnham Gibson is what drew her to the company. Lackey shared, “It is exciting to be part of a growing firm that has such a great reputation in the industry. I will be able to leverage my experience in underwriting and operations.” Darin Gibson , President of Burnham Gibson, stated that “Clancy’s experience and expertise will help us to continue to deliver the service quality our clients have come to expect. The breadth of her experience in insurance operations will allow her to be a great resource for the firm.” With such a high bar set already, Burnham Gibson will be able to reach a wider array of clients with a full spectrum of financial and insurance planning services.

ABOUT BURNHAM GIBSON WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.: Burnham Gibson helps corporate and individual clients accumulate wealth, manage risk and plan for the future. Based in Irvine, Calif., the full-service financial services firm offers a broad variety of services to help provide for the full spectrum of clients' financial needs, and the needs of their workforces. The company is partnered with Burnham Benefits Insurance Services to provide a comprehensive offering of integrated employee benefits solutions. The relationship allows both firms to leverage a larger organizational scale and depth of management, improving the quality and service they can provide for clients. For more information, visit www.burnhamgibson.com.

For more information, contact:

Darin Gibson, President

Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc.

2050 Main Street, Suite 510

Irvine, CA 92614

Phone: (949) 833-5700

dgibson@burnhamgibson.com

BGWA.2019.83



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.