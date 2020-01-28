President appoints Adalberto Júnior member of Council of Republic

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 28 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço Tuesday appointed Adalberto da Costa Júnior member of the Council of the Republic, according to the President's Civil Affairs Office.,

The source stated that the appointment is intended to adapt the composition of that body, taking into account the changes occurred in the presidency of UNITA.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior was elected president of the country's main opposition party last 15 November, replacing Isaías Samakuva.

The Council of the Republic is an advisory body to the Angolan Head of State.

It comprises Vice President of Republic, the National Assembly Speaker, the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Attorney General, leaders of political parties with Parliamentary seat and guests.

