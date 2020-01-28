HEIDENHAIN Introduces Encoders with Siemens DRIVE-CLiQ for Small-Motor Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to meet the needs of manufacturers of small servo motors and actuators, HEIDENHAIN introduces an expansion of its small-diameter 1000 and 1100 series rotary encoders with added versions now available with Siemens DRIVE-CLiQ. HEIDENHAIN’s models ECN/EQN 1000S , ROC/ROQ 1000S and ECN/EQN 1100S rotary encoders with integrated DRIVE-CLiQ interface feature a compact design with 35mm diameter, while permitting a high operating temperature of 95 °C.

This new combination is certified by Siemens and is an addition to HEIDENHAIN’s existing small-diameter 1000/1100 series encoders that have the same mounting dimensions using EnDat and SSI interfaces.

Furthermore, the ECN/EQN 1100S encoders for integration into motors feature a singleturn resolution of 23 bits and, as with the standard rotary encoders, a mechanical multiturn gear with a resolution of 12 bits. The ECN/EQN 1100S series rotary encoders also feature a hollow shaft (Ø 6 mm) with an anti-rotation element and a stator coupling. They are mechanically connected by axial clamping with mechanical fault exclusion and are suitable for Functional Safety applications in accordance with SIL 2, Category 3, PL d.

The ECN/EQN 1000S series rotary encoders are available with a blind hollow shaft (Ø 6 mm) for radial clamping and a stator coupling, while the ROC/ROQ 1000S series encoders are available with a solid shaft (Ø 4 mm) and a synchro flange.

The ECN/EQN 1000S, ROC/ROQ 1000S, and ECN/EQN 1100S have been tested and approved by the Siemens DRIVE-CLiQ Support Center. The Siemens encoder list for certified encoders with DRIVE-CLiQ interface confirms that these encoders can be used in conjunction with the SINAMICS/SIMOTION or SINUMERIK.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

#

Attachment

Kathleen Herrmann HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION 847-519-4702 kherrmann@heidenhain.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.