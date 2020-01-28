Villa Charities presents Anthony Ricciardi & Peter Triantos Art Exhibitions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villa Charities is pleased to present concurrent exhibitions of two dynamic Toronto-based artists: Anthony Ricciardi and Peter Triantos, with an opening reception on Thursday, February 6 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The exhibitions will run at the Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery in both the Upper and Lower galleries as well as the lobby, through Sunday, April 5, 2020. The art gallery is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is wheelchair accessible. Entry is free.



“Villa Charities is honoured to have the opportunity to engage its community and patrons in such an exquisite visual journey,” says Emanuele Lepri, Executive Director, Cultural Programming, Villa Charities Inc. “Ricciardi’s and Triantos’ work is quixotic, impertinent and beautiful; these pieces showcase the extraordinary power of art as the quintessential means of communication.”

Ricciardi’s exhibition, “We Adore You” showcases his latest series of paintings, which include 30 specially created canvases, two signature sculptures and a hand-painted mural.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to display my work at the Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery,” said Ricciardi. “This collection is driven by enthusiasm, depth of feeling and storytelling to produce art without limits.”

“Dreaming in Colour” by internationally recognized Canadian contemporary artist Peter Triantos brings together 30 abstract pieces. The exhibition features paintings from multiple series including his iconic 'Jelly Bean' series, and sought after 'Napa Valley' and 'SP²' series.

“No two people perceive abstract art in the same way; it’s what their intuition projects on it,” says Peter Triantos. “This is the reason art moves people in such fascinating ways. Like love, it can happen at first sight or develop over time.”

Opening reception: Thursday, February 6 from 6:00PM - 9:00PM

Exhibition dates: Thursday, February 6 – Sunday, April 5, 2020

Location: Upper Gallery, Lower Gallery and Lobby

Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery, Columbus Centre, 901 Lawrence Ave. West, Toronto, ON

Available for interviews at the Opening Night Reception: Anthony Ricciardi, Peter Triantos, and Emanuele Lepri

For more information on the “We Adore You” and “Dreaming in Colour” exhibitions, please visit villacharities.com .

About Anthony Ricciardi

Anthony is a renowned multi-disciplinary artist from Toronto who showcases his canvases, murals and installations internationally. He introduces his diverse audiences to distinctive, vivid and colourful one-of-a-kind masterpieces organized and presented in unique arrangements.

After leaving the comforts and clout of a successful career in the corporate-finance world to pursue his true passion and lifelong dream, the self-taught creator has mastered a talent for inventive colour-mixing and layered creations to elicit enthusiastic reactions and powerful positive emotions.

His large-scale private commission murals and individual artworks have been shown worldwide including Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, Brazil, Miami, London and Manchester. His artwork forms part of many important private, corporate and public collections.

About Peter Triantos

Peter is an abstract painter and printmaker who never stops evolving his unique vision. He brings dynamic energy to his process and to expressing his core beliefs: that his art can and should be joyful; that it be passionate and intrinsically beautiful; that he express reflections of life and nature; that he creates thank-you notes to humanity.

Besides Peter’s own galleries in downtown Toronto, his artwork is represented by Art Rental at the Art Gallery of Ontario, HG Contemporary Gallery in Chelsea, NYC and Gallery Biba in Palm Beach, Florida. Peter has participated in exhibitions in Auckland, Seoul, Hong Kong, Basel, New York, Saratoga Springs NY, Miami and Napa Valley, California among many others.

About Villa Charities Inc.

Villa Charities Inc. is a registered charity that celebrates and promotes the Italian Heritage, Culture, Language, Arts, Food and Family Values. For almost 50 years across the GTA, Villa Charities has provided culturally sensitive long-term care for seniors and offered educational and cultural programs in music, dance, visual arts, culinary arts, athletics and more. The Villa Charities family includes Villa Colombo Homes for the Aged Inc. in Toronto; Villa Colombo Seniors Centre (Vaughan) Inc./Di Poce Centre; Caboto Terrace, Casa Del Zotto and Casa Abruzzo apartments for independent seniors; the Columbus Centre; and Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery. For more information, visit villacharities.com .





For further information, please contact:

Jessica Patriquin

MAVERICK

416-640-5525 Ext. 230

jessicap@wearemaverick.com

Kathleen Sloan, CM

Director, Marketing and Communications

Villa Charities Inc.

416-789-7011 Ext. 309

ksloan@villacharities.com



