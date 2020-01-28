United Rheumatology Member-Adopted Clinical Pathways are Designed for Lower Cost and Higher Patient Satisfaction

UR’s database of more than 2.4 million US. patients provides physicians insight into the best treatments for rheumatoid arthritis

/EIN News/ -- Hauppauge, New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rheumatology (UR), the largest rheumatologist membership organization in the nation, is reaping the benefits of its member-drafted and adopted clinical pathways designed to lower costs and increase patient satisfaction while providing best possible care. UR’s clinical pathways are practical guidelines for managing diagnostic and treatment decisions for many types of rheumatological conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, gout, and psoriatic arthritis.

UR’s database of more than 2.4 million US. patients, spanning all geographic, ethnic, cultural and economic categories, will be able to provide insights at the physician and patient-level that allows the group to maximize efficiency, lower costs, and concurrently and efficiently apply treatment best practices across its patient populations.

“We have the benefit of seeing what patient-level treatment success looks like, and we’re using this data to improve rheumatology care, beginning with the approximately one-third of national rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients who are not responding well to treatment,” said Andrew Concoff, MD and UR’s Executive Vice President, Chief Value Medical Officer. “We have the tools we need to begin to put a dent in the number of autoimmune arthritis patients who are not receiving optimal treatment. Physicians can personalize their care and improve their long-term outcomes while also saving significant costs,” Concoff added.

Applying models from other medical specialties, and his deep knowledge of rheumatology, Dr. Max Hamburger, MD founded United Rheumatology in 2015, pioneering the concept of group purchasing and beginning the process of scaling a transformative, best practices exchange among participating physicians and insurers.

“Our goal is to create seamless data integration between insurers, physicians and patients to benefit the healthcare system, our members and, most of all, our patients. We know doctors go into specialties like rheumatology because they personally want to make a difference in patient’s lives. In order to do this, they need to have continuous access to new information that will inform their decisions. At the same time, they want to contribute their experiences to a knowledge database that benefits everyone. This is an important part of what United Rheumatology does,” said Max Hamburger, MD, Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Medical Officer.

This represents our commitment both in the development of pathways and in the ongoing implementation of pathways for rheumatology practice. Physicians who follow these clinical pathways will ultimately produce better clinical outcomes and improve the lives of their patients.

United Rheumatology is the pre-eminent rheumatology care management organization empowering rheumatologists to advance the standard of care. United Rheumatology has developed the largest rheumatology electronic medical records database in the U.S. The power of United Rheumatology’s clinical data offers an unparalleled platform for physicians, health plans and self-funded employers to jointly develop coordinated care solutions.

