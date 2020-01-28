Couchbase Announces Settlement of Trade Secret Litigation with Redis Labs

Redis to return misappropriated information to Couchbase

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced that it has reached a settlement with Redis Labs, Inc. (“Redis”) in connection with Couchbase’s trade secret litigation pending in the Superior Court of the State of California (Case No. 1-17-CV-307618).

In March 2017, Couchbase filed a lawsuit alleging that current and former Redis employees misappropriated Couchbase trade secrets; Redis and the individual defendants denied Couchbase’s allegations. Under the parties’ settlement, Redis has agreed to return any Couchbase confidential and trade secret information in its possession and is permanently barred by Court order from soliciting, possessing, or using Couchbase trade secrets or confidential information in the future; the remaining terms of the parties’ settlement are confidential. The litigation has been dismissed. Further details about the case can be found in public court documents.

“At Couchbase, we believe in acting with uncompromised integrity, period. We also believe in attacking hard problems, driven by customer outcomes. We invest significant resources to both develop industry-leading innovation and to bring that innovation to the marketplace. We hope that this settlement will serve as a reminder that integrity counts in the pursuit of building a great company."

-- Matt Cain, President & CEO, Couchbase

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com

