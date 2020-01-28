89 human trafficking crimes reported

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 28 - The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) recorded in last three years 89 crimes of human trafficking, in which 85 national and foreign were detained.,

The National Department for Anti-trafficking in Human Beings of SIC put at 55 nationals and 30 foreigners the number of detained between January 2017and November 2019.

Angop learnt Tuesday that the detainees include six citizens from DR Congo, four from Namibia, two (Guinea Conakry).

Also 217 victims have been rescued, among them 35 women, 125 children.

According to SIC, some detentions are the result of international cooperation, highlighting that most of the victims are children.

Distribution channels:



