Konica Minolta Wins Company of the Year Award

Company Honored by MRCC for Contributions to its Local Community

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has received the 2019 Company of the Year Award from the Mahwah Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC). The award was presented at MRCC’s annual holiday luncheon on December 6, 2019.

Konica Minolta earned MRCC’s Company of the Year award through its ongoing efforts to give back to its local community, making significant contributions in support of education and literacy, food security, health and wellness, environmental sustainability and much more. The company holds frequent charitable drives at its offices, with employees volunteering time in support of organizations such as the Mahwah Center for Food Action, Table to Table, Bergen Volunteers and many more.

Allison Kern, Senior CSR and Internal Communications Specialist for Konica Minolta, accepted the award on behalf of the company. “We receive many accolades for our innovative products and services, but this award is a special honor because it acknowledges the difference we make in our community,” said Kern. "To be recognized for our corporate social responsibility efforts is extremely significant to our employees, who embrace every opportunity to assist those in need, donating both time and money to assist worthy causes and help support the community.”

“Through the service of its talented workforce and their philanthropy, Konica Minolta is a true partner in improving and strengthening our community,” said Maureen Huggins, Executive Director, MRCC. “It was our pleasure to present them with this well-deserved honor to recognize the meaningful impact they make in Bergen County and beyond.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About MRCC

The Mahwah Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) celebrated its 60th Anniversary in 2017, and serves over 600 members from 95 local communities in New Jersey and New York State. As one of Bergen County, NJ's largest and most influential Chambers of Commerce, the MRCC's mission is to enhance business, civic and economic vitality in our community and the communities surrounding Mahwah by supporting a healthy economic climate. The MRCC works tirelessly to drive business to its 600 + members to provide multiple opportunities to connect, grow and promote their businesses.

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.