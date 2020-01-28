SAGA Diagnostics Extends its Collaboration with Servier to Use Ultrasensitive SAGAsafe® Technology in Cancer Clinical Trials

LUND, Sweden, January 28, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- SAGA Diagnostics AB, a cancer liquid biopsy and genomic testing company focused on precision oncology and non-invasive ultrasensitive monitoring of cancer patients, today announces it has entered service agreements with the international pharmaceutical company Servier, based in Paris, France.

“These deals exemplify the increased demand we are experiencing for our offerings of ultrasensitive cancer analysis services and analysis kits. We are excited to be working with Servier, who continues to choose us for important translational oncology projects.” – Lao Saal, CEO of SAGA Diagnostics.

The collaboration will be covering a total of three preclinical/clinical studies and is scheduled to run for approximately two years. In the course of these projects, SAGA Diagnostics will be developing assays and performing liquid biopsy tests on patients from multiple Servier clinical studies using the SAGAsafe® technology (formerly known as IBSAFE®) to identify and quantify circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

SAGAsafe® technology is a patented improvement of digital PCR that enables approximately 100-fold increased sensitivity compared to competitor methods, and can be used to quantify mutations in tissue samples as well as liquid biopsies such as blood plasma with unprecedented performance to a limit of detection of ~0.001% mutant allele frequency. The analyses will be run in the SAGA Diagnostics central laboratory in Lund, Sweden.

“We have been impressed by the service and ultra-sensitivity performance of SAGAsafe’s analyses and are looking forward to continue working together. Involving the SAGAsafe technology in these studies means that Servier will now be able to monitor effects at an earlier stage ensuring that we do not miss out on any insights.” – Brian Lockhart, Director of CentEx-Biotechnology, Servier.

SAGAsafe® is part of a portfolio of ultrasensitive technologies, which also includes SAGAsign® (formerly known as KROMA™) for monitoring chromosomal rearrangements, as well as novel technologies in development. SAGA offers both off-the-shelf analysis services and kits as well as custom-tailored solutions to fit customers’ needs. SAGA’s molecular tools are being used in clinical trials and hospitals for detecting actionable mutations, monitoring treatment response, measuring minimal residual disease, and identifying resistance mechanisms to help direct therapy.

About SAGA Diagnostics AB SAGA Diagnostics AB is a personalized cancer genomics and disease monitoring company that offers molecular genetic testing of tissue biopsies and non-invasive “liquid biopsies” such as blood samples. With SAGAsafe® and SAGAsign® services and kits, SAGA helps pharmaceutical companies, scientists, and healthcare providers to detect actionable mutations, stratify patient groups, and monitor treatment response more accurately and to an industry-leading lower limit of detection of 0.001%. Analysis of circulating tumor DNA using these proprietary technologies gives SAGA unique ultrasensitivity, and gives patients peace of mind. Follow us on Twitter @SAGAdiagnostics and LinkedIn.

