iBrands Corporation Address To Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to report that we've been able to generate positive momentum in 2019 and beginning in 2020. We believe that with the rollout of iBrands Farms agribusiness, BudCube Cultivation Systems technologies, and additional solid niche opportunities within the industrial hemp and cannabis sector and beyond, we are now poised to make substantial progress this year which will further enhance value for our shareholders.

Corporate Updates:

OTC Markets

The company recently has updated current information with OTC Markets and is in the process of having Caveat Emptor symbol removed from OTC Markets Website.

Share Structure

Reverse Split

The company will not be effectuating a reverse split at this time. The company will only entertain this action out of necessity or in the event of uplisting to a senior exchange.

AS Reduction

The company is in the process of reducing the amount of authorized shares of the company to a more conservative level to inspire confidence for investors and our shareholders.

Share Buyback

The company is currently under contract to acquire 11,847,000,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock.

iBrands Farms Agribusiness

The company has launched a new online store, iBrands Farms. iBrands Farms has over 40 retail industrial hemp derived CBD products ranging from smokables, isolate by the ounce, topicals, edibles, and dog treats.

The 2019 Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook says CBD retail sales in the U.S. may eclipse $10 billion by 2024.

“The recent surge of consumer demand for CBD, coupled with increasingly easy access to CBD products, is expected to drive retail sales to about $1.1 billion-$1.3 billion in 2019,” said Kristen Nichols, editor of the Second Annual Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook. “We project retail CBD sales will increase to $10.3 billion by 2024, a five-year compound annual growth rate of 54%.”

Therapeutic Solutions Inc. Master Sales Agreement

The company has entered into a Master Sales Agreement with Therapeutic Solutions Inc. to distribute the nutraceutical line of products developed by TSOI for sales through its iBrands Farms subsidiary.

Products to be included in the Master Sales Agreement currently consist of NanoStilbene, NanoPSA, Nano Plus, Nano Cannabidiol, and ProJuvenol. Future products will be added to Master List as commercialized.

BudCube Cultivation Systems Mobile Testing and Extraction Laboratories Leasing Centers

The company constructed and deployed a fully functioning laboratory grade testing and extraction laboratory to the University of The West Indies in 2017. The state-of-the-art facility enables end users to test and or process plants for terpenes and other compounds. The company expects to deploy a business concept that allows for individuals to visit various locations to test and or extract cannabinoid plant species. (Video Here)

BudCube Cultivation Systems Leasing Centers

The company is in the process of strategically locating suitable locations in states where license acquisition capabilities for market entry participants are less restrictive, and the demand for the leasing concept is most opportunistic.

Multi- Tenant (Co-Op) Concept

The multi-tenant concept allows for multiple tenants to rent individual, self-contained BCS cultivation units at a secure location staffed with management, maintenance, and security personnel. BCS will offer either facilities constructed of retrofitted shipping containers (Image Here) or Via modular building components (Image Here). Local zoning variances, climate and logistics, will determine which application the company will use.

Single Tenant (Big Box) Concept

The single-tenant concept allows for an entity to enter into a long-term lease agreement with an option to purchase the facility (plus land if applicable) at the end of the lease term for a sales price determined considering fair market value. This is a much larger square footage concept with construction techniques and materials determined on a case by case basis. (Image Here)

Go Forward Strategy

The 'go forward' strategy is to add revenue through our industrial hemp derived CBD consumer products, rollout of the BCS business concept(s), acquisition of additional revenue producing companies, and selecting the appropriate exchange and making application for uplist.

I would like to take the opportunity of reiterating our genuine commitment to further strengthening the company and growing corporate equity. The company wishes all of its shareholders a prosperous 2020 and beyond.

Warm Regards,

Hugh Kelso

CEO

About BudCube Cultivation Systems

BudCube Cultivation Systems developed a proprietary, fully portable and scalable, cultivation technology that serves as outdoor turn-key solution for cultivators of legal medical and recreational cannabis, as well as other various plant species. The real estate development and property management business model can be duplicated anywhere in the world where the cultivation of cannabis is legal.

The company can be found at: www.budcube.com

About iBrands Farms

iBrands Farms is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of hemp derived products with naturally occurring cannabinoids. Our mission is to efficiently deliver the highest quality industrial hemp-derived cannabinoid products to our customers, both retail and B2B.

The company can be found at: www.ibrandsfarms.com

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system.

The Company's corporate website is at www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and our e-commerce is at www.youcanordernow.com and for additional info on NanoStilbene visit www.nanostilbene.com.

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation, Inc. is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands that have unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States and Canada provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade.

The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

