Park National Corporation reports 2019 financial results

Board increases quarterly dividend and declares special dividend

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 (three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019). Park's board of directors authorized a special cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, and increased the quarterly cash dividend to $1.02 per common share. Both dividends are payable on March 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of February 21, 2020.

“Our performance in 2019 aligned well with our expectations,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Corporate results reflect our investments into new areas, and the financial tables included in our public filing detail acquisition-related costs from the past two years. Our community banking operations generated steady results, increasing loans and deposits for local families and businesses.”

Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.9 million, an 8.9 percent decrease from $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 net income per diluted common share was $1.45, compared to $1.67 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Park's net income for full year of 2019 was $102.7 million, a 7.0 percent decrease from $110.4 million for the same period of 2018. Net income per diluted common share was $6.29 for 2019, compared to $7.07 for 2018.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $113.6 million for the full year of 2019, a 3.7 percent increase compared to $109.5 million for the same period of 2018.

“Our growing team of community bankers continues to deliver an extraordinary experience for those they serve, and we could not be more grateful for their dedication and excellence,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “This year holds great promise as we focus on serving customers and prospects more, all together under our unified brand and stronger than ever.” 

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $8.6 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2019). Park's banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary The Park National Bank and its divisions, which include Fairfield National Bank Division, Richland Bank Division, Century National Bank Division, First-Knox National Bank Division, United Bank, N.A. Division, Second National Bank Division, Security National Bank Division, Unity National Bank Division, The Park National Bank of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky Division, NewDominion Bank Division and Carolina Alliance Bank Division. Park also includes Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this News Release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as Park's ability to manage strategic initiatives; general economic and financial market conditions, specifically in the real estate markets and the credit markets, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, may experience a slowing or reversal of the current economic expansion in addition to continuing residual effects of prior recessionary conditions and an uneven spread of positive impacts of recovery on the economy and our counterparties, resulting in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; changes in interest rates and prices as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, loans, deposits and other financial instruments and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins and impact loan demand; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative and regulatory initiatives, or other factors may be different than anticipated; changes in unemployment may be different than anticipated; changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness may be different than anticipated; the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational, asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business; disruption in the liquidity and other functioning of U.S. financial markets; our liquidity requirements could be adversely affected by changes to regulations governing bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards as well as by changes in our assets and liabilities; competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), customer acquisition and retention, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals; customers could pursue alternatives to bank deposits, causing us to lose a relatively inexpensive source of funding; uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the Dodd-Frank Act's provisions, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, including the extent to which the new current expected credit loss accounting standard issued by the FASB in June 2016 and effective for Park as of January 1, 2020, which will require banks to record, at the time of origination, credit losses expected throughout the life of the asset portfolio on loans and held-to-maturity securities, as opposed to the current practice of recording losses which it is probable that a loss event has occurred, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations; Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; significant changes in the tax laws, which may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio; the impact of our ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent; the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty; the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners), monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply and interest rate policies to the Federal Reserve Board) and other governmental policies of the U.S. federal government; the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government - backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the creditworthiness of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; the uncertainty surrounding the actions to be taken to implement the referendum by United Kingdom voters to exit the European Union; our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, civil unrest, terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; Park's ability to integrate recent acquisitions (including CAB Financial Corporation ("CAB")) as well as to identify, make or integrate any future suitable strategic acquisitions, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with its recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the merger of Park and CAB may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger of Park and CAB; Park issued equity securities in the acquisitions of NewDominion Bank and CAB and may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Park's current shareholders; the discontinuation of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies; and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018          
             
  2019 2019 2018   Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR   3Q '19 4Q '18
INCOME STATEMENT:            
Net interest income $ 77,009     $ 77,101   $ 69,630     (0.1 ) % 10.6   %
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses (213 )   1,967   3,359     (110.8 ) % (106.3 ) %
Other income 24,224     28,136   26,892     (13.9 ) % (9.9 ) %
Other expense 71,231     65,738   62,597     8.4   % 13.8   %
Income before income taxes $ 30,215     $ 37,532   $ 30,566     (19.5 ) % (1.1 ) %
Income taxes 6,279     6,386   4,305     (1.7 ) % 45.9   %
Net income $ 23,936     $ 31,146   $ 26,261     (23.1 ) % (8.9 ) %
             
MARKET DATA:            
Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 1.46     $ 1.90   $ 1.67     (23.2 ) % (12.6 ) %
Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 1.45     1.89   1.67     (23.3 ) % (13.2 ) %
Cash dividends declared per common share 1.01     1.01   0.96       % 5.2   %
Book value per common share at period end 59.28     58.54   53.03     1.3   % 11.8   %
Market price per common share at period end 102.38     94.81   84.95     8.0   % 20.5   %
Market capitalization at period end 1,673,549     1,548,527   1,333,560     8.1   % 25.5   %
             
Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 16,342,485     16,382,798   15,695,522     (0.2 ) % 4.1   %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 16,454,553     16,475,741   15,764,548     (0.1 ) % 4.4   %
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,346,442     16,332,951   15,698,178     0.1   % 4.1   %
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)            
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.09   % 1.41 % 1.34 %   (22.7 ) % (18.7 ) %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 9.83   % 13.07 % 12.70 %   (24.8 ) % (22.6 ) %
Yield on loans 5.11   % 5.25 % 5.10 %   (2.7 ) % 0.2   %
Yield on investment securities 2.72   % 2.72 % 2.74 %     % (0.7 ) %
Yield on money market instruments 1.86   % 2.43 % 2.46 %   (23.5 ) % (24.4 ) %
Yield on interest earning assets 4.64   % 4.73 % 4.61 %   (1.9 ) % 0.7   %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.95   % 1.08 % 0.85 %   (12.0 ) % 11.8   %
Cost of borrowings 2.18   % 2.25 % 1.88 %   (3.1 ) % 16.0   %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.04   % 1.19 % 0.97 %   (12.6 ) % 7.2   %
Net interest margin (g) 3.90   % 3.86 % 3.91 %   1.0   % (0.3 ) %
Efficiency ratio (g) 69.86   % 62.03 % 64.36 %   12.6   % 8.5   %
             
OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP):            
Tangible book value per share (d) $ 48.81     $ 47.92   $ 45.41     1.9   % 7.5   %
             
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
             
             
             
             
             
             
             
             
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018          
             
          Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios) December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		   3Q '19 4Q '18
BALANCE SHEET:            
Investment securities $ 1,279,507     $ 1,328,930   $ 1,411,080     (3.7 ) % (9.3 ) %
Loans 6,501,404     6,403,647   5,692,132     1.5   % 14.2   %
Allowance for loan losses 56,679     55,853   51,512     1.5   % 10.0   %
Goodwill and other intangible assets 171,118     173,489   119,710     (1.4 ) % 42.9   %
Other real estate owned (OREO) 4,029     3,779   4,303     6.6   % (6.4 ) %
Total assets 8,558,377     8,723,610   7,804,308     (1.9 ) % 9.7   %
Total deposits 7,052,612     7,168,259   6,260,860     (1.6 ) % 12.6   %
Borrowings 438,157     498,338   636,966     (12.1 ) % (31.2 ) %
Total shareholders' equity 969,014     956,140   832,506     1.3   % 16.4   %
Tangible equity (d) 797,896     782,651   712,796     1.9   % 11.9   %
Total nonperforming loans 113,953     111,184   85,370     2.5   % 33.5   %
Total nonperforming assets 121,581     118,561   93,137     2.5   % 30.5   %
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:            
Loans as a % of period end total assets 75.97   % 73.41 % 72.94 %   3.5   % 4.2   %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.75   % 1.74 % 1.50 %   0.6   % 16.7   %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.87   % 1.85 % 1.63 %   1.1   % 14.7   %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 0.87   % 0.87 % 0.90 %     % (3.3 ) %
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (1,039 )   $ 117   $ 2,093     N.M.     N.M.    
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) (0.06 ) % 0.01 % 0.15 %   N.M.     N.M.    
             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:            
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.32   % 10.96 % 10.67 %   3.3   % 6.1   %
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.51   % 9.15 % 9.28 %   3.9   % 2.5   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 11.12   % 10.76 % 10.56 %   3.3   % 5.3   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 15.03   % 14.83 % 14.56 %   1.3   % 3.2   %
Average loans / Average deposits (a) 89.36   % 88.63 % 90.06 %   0.8   % (0.8 ) %
             


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018      
         
         
(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) 2019 2018   Percent change
vs '18
INCOME STATEMENT:        
Net interest income $ 297,737   $ 266,898     11.6   %
Provision for loan losses 6,171   7,945     (22.3 ) %
Other income 97,193   101,101     (3.9 ) %
Other expense 263,988   228,755     15.4   %
Income before income taxes $ 124,771   $ 131,299     (5.0 ) %
Income taxes 22,071   20,912     5.5   %
Net income $ 102,700   $ 110,387     (7.0 ) %
         
MARKET DATA:        
Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 6.33   $ 7.13     (11.2 ) %
Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 6.29   7.07     (11.0 ) %
Cash dividends declared per common share 4.24   4.07     4.2   %
         
Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 16,234,342   15,488,982     4.8   %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 16,329,456   15,611,489     4.6   %
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:        
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.21 % 1.45 %   (16.6 ) %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 11.14 % 14.08 %   (20.9 ) %
Yield on loans 5.19 % 4.98 %   4.2   %
Yield on investment securities 2.76 % 2.72 %   1.5   %
Yield on money market instruments 2.33 % 1.93 %   20.7   %
Yield on interest earning assets 4.70 % 4.46 %   5.4   %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.01 % 0.72 %   40.3   %
Cost of borrowings 2.14 % 1.83 %   16.9   %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.12 % 0.86 %   30.2   %
Net interest margin (g) 3.89 % 3.84 %   1.3   %
Efficiency ratio (g) 66.35 % 61.68 %   7.6   %
         
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:        
Net loan charge-offs $ 1,004   $ 6,421     (84.4 ) %
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.02 % 0.12 %   (83.3 ) %
         
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:        
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.88 % 10.28 %   5.8   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.85 % 14.36 %   3.4   %
Average loans / Average deposits (a) 89.91 % 89.01 %   1.0   %
         
         
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


                 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2019   2018   2019   2018
                 
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 82,698        $ 72,342     $ 321,385      $ 271,145  
Interest on:                
Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies                
and other securities - taxable   5,973        7,275     26,213      29,479  
Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt   2,205        2,213     8,955      8,770  
Other interest income   953        337     3,947      1,407  
Total interest income   91,829        82,167     360,500      310,801  
                 
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits:                
Demand and savings deposits   7,795        6,006     33,348      19,815  
Time deposits   4,666        3,610     17,494      12,375  
Interest on borrowings   2,359        2,921     11,921      11,713  
Total interest expense   14,820        12,537     62,763      43,903  
                 
Net interest income   77,009        69,630     297,737      266,898  
                 
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses   (213 )     3,359     6,171      7,945  
                 
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses   77,222        66,271     291,566      258,953  
                 
Other income   24,224        26,892     97,193      101,101  
                 
Other expense   71,231        62,597     263,988      228,755  
                 
Income before income taxes   30,215        30,566     124,771      131,299  
                 
Income taxes   6,279        4,305     22,071      20,912  
                 
Net income   $ 23,936        $ 26,261     $ 102,700      $ 110,387  
                 
Per Common Share:                
Net income  - basic   $ 1.46        $ 1.67     $ 6.33      $ 7.13  
Net income  - diluted   $ 1.45        $ 1.67     $ 6.29      $ 7.07  
                 
Weighted average shares - basic   16,342,485        15,695,522     16,234,342      15,488,982  
Weighted average shares - diluted   16,454,553        15,764,548     16,329,456      15,611,489  
                 
Cash dividends declared   $ 1.01        $ 0.96     $ 4.24      $ 4.07  
                 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
     
Assets    
     
Cash and due from banks $ 135,567      $ 141,890    
Money market instruments 24,389      25,324    
Investment securities 1,279,507      1,428,145    
Loans 6,501,404      5,692,132    
Allowance for loan losses (56,679 )   (51,512 )  
Loans, net 6,444,725      5,640,620    
Bank premises and equipment, net 73,322      59,771    
Goodwill and other intangible assets 171,118      119,710    
Other real estate owned 4,029      4,303    
Other assets 425,720      384,545    
Total assets $ 8,558,377      $ 7,804,308    
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 1,959,935      $ 1,804,881    
Interest bearing 5,092,677      4,455,979    
Total deposits 7,052,612      6,260,860    
Borrowings 438,157      636,966    
Other liabilities 98,594      73,976    
Total liabilities $ 7,589,363      $ 6,971,802    
     
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) $ —      $    
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized in 2019 and 2018; 17,623,199 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and 16,586,165 shares issued at December 31, 2018) 459,389      358,598    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (9,589 )   (49,788 )  
Retained earnings 646,847      614,069    
Treasury shares (1,276,757 shares at December 31, 2019 and 887,987 shares at December 31, 2018) (127,633 )   (90,373 )  
Total shareholders' equity $ 969,014      $ 832,506    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,558,377      $ 7,804,308    
                 


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
           
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(in thousands) 2019 2018   2019 2018
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 129,105      $ 111,617       $ 130,372      $ 114,357    
Money market instruments 203,259      54,443       169,703      73,001    
Investment securities 1,300,927      1,415,210       1,360,540      1,461,068    
Loans 6,431,374      5,635,837       6,208,496      5,460,664    
Allowance for loan losses (56,904 )   (50,478 )     (54,516 )   (50,151 )  
Loans, net 6,374,470      5,585,359       6,153,980      5,410,513    
Bank premises and equipment, net 73,487      59,153       69,710      57,195    
Goodwill and other intangible assets 173,065      119,899       158,194      96,385    
Other real estate owned 3,871      4,760       4,066      8,016    
Other assets 430,513      419,699       427,464      408,734    
Total assets $ 8,688,697      $ 7,770,140       $ 8,474,029      $ 7,629,269    
           
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
           
Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $ 1,980,898      $ 1,765,670       $ 1,875,628      $ 1,661,481    
Interest bearing 5,216,050      4,492,046       5,029,854      4,473,467    
Total deposits 7,196,948      6,257,716       6,905,482      6,134,948    
Borrowings 429,979      616,519       556,564      641,505    
Other liabilities 95,222      75,460       89,809      68,676    
Total liabilities $ 7,722,149      $ 6,949,695       $ 7,551,855      $ 6,845,129    
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Preferred shares $ —      $       $ —      $    
Common shares 458,264      357,766       432,795      332,694    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (11,694 )   (59,780 )     (30,160 )   (52,871 )  
Retained earnings 648,007      613,103       633,389      593,544    
Treasury shares (128,029 )   (90,644 )     (113,850 )   (89,227 )  
Total shareholders' equity $ 966,548      $ 820,445       $ 922,174      $ 784,140    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,688,697      $ 7,770,140       $ 8,474,029      $ 7,629,269    
                                   


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
(in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 82,698      $ 84,213   $ 82,471   $ 72,003   $ 72,342  
Interest on:          
Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 5,973      6,326   6,919   6,995   7,275  
Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,205      2,225   2,308   2,217   2,213  
Other interest income 953      1,825   528   641   337  
Total interest income 91,829      94,589   92,226   81,856   82,167  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits 7,795      9,649   8,811   7,093   6,006  
Time deposits 4,666      4,694   4,357   3,777   3,610  
Interest on borrowings 2,359      3,145   3,207   3,210   2,921  
Total interest expense 14,820      17,488   16,375   14,080   12,537  
           
Net interest income 77,009      77,101   75,851   67,776   69,630  
           
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses (213 )   1,967   1,919   2,498   3,359  
           
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses 77,222      75,134   73,932   65,278   66,271  
           
Other income 24,224      28,136   22,808   22,025   26,892  
           
Other expense 71,231      65,738   70,192   56,827   62,597  
           
Income before income taxes 30,215      37,532   26,548   30,476   30,566  
           
Income taxes 6,279      6,386   4,385   5,021   4,305  
           
Net income  $ 23,936      $ 31,146   $ 22,163   $ 25,455   $ 26,261  
           
Per Common Share:          
Net income - basic $ 1.46      $ 1.90   $ 1.34   $ 1.63   $ 1.67  
Net income - diluted $ 1.45      $ 1.89   $ 1.33   $ 1.62   $ 1.67  
                                 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
  2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
(in thousands) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 7,268      $ 6,842     $ 6,935     $ 6,723     $ 6,814    
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,757      2,864     2,655     2,559     2,852    
Other service income 4,382      4,260     4,040     2,818     3,279    
Debit card fee income 5,341      5,313     5,227     4,369     4,581    
Bank owned life insurance income 1,158      1,107     1,286     1,006     2,190    
ATM fees 446      482     460     440     444    
OREO valuation adjustments (102 )   (41 )   (55 )   (27 )   (93 )  
Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net     (53 )   (159 )   (12 )   142    
Net gain (loss) on the sale of investment securities —      186     (607 )          
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net (191 )   3,335     232     1,742     (17 )  
Other components of net periodic benefit income 1,183      1,183     1,183     1,183     1,705    
Gain on the sale of non-performing loans —                  2,826    
Miscellaneous 1,980      2,658     1,611     1,224     2,169    
Total other income $ 24,224      $ 28,136     $ 22,808     $ 22,025     $ 26,892    
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 30,903      $ 30,713     $ 32,093     $ 25,805     $ 27,103    
Employee benefits 8,973      10,389     9,014     8,430     7,977    
Occupancy expense 3,355      3,226     3,223     3,011     2,769    
Furniture and equipment expense 4,319      4,177     4,386     4,150     4,170    
Data processing fees 2,777      2,935     2,905     2,133     2,222    
Professional fees and services 10,503      6,702     10,106     6,006     8,516    
Marketing 1,468      1,604     1,455     1,226     1,377    
Insurance 317      276     1,381     1,156     1,277    
Communication 1,256      1,387     1,375     1,333     1,335    
State tax expense 1,024      746     1,054     1,005     750    
Amortization of intangible assets 623      741     702     289     289    
Miscellaneous 5,713      2,842     2,498     2,283     4,812    
Total other expense $ 71,231      $ 65,738     $ 70,192     $ 56,827     $ 62,597    
                                         


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
           
  Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015
           
Allowance for loan losses:          
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 51,512   $ 49,988   $ 50,624   $ 56,494     $ 54,352  
Charge-offs 11,177   13,552   19,403   20,799     14,290  
Recoveries 10,173   7,131   10,210   20,030     11,442  
Net charge-offs 1,004   6,421   9,193   769     2,848  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 6,171   7,945   8,557   (5,101 )   4,990  
Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 56,679   $ 51,512   $ 49,988   $ 50,624     $ 56,494  
           
           
General reserve trends:          
Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 56,679   $ 51,512   $ 49,988   $ 50,624     $ 56,494  
Specific reserves 5,230   2,273   684   548     4,191  
General reserves $ 51,449   $ 49,239   $ 49,304   $ 50,076     $ 52,303  
           
Total loans $ 6,501,404   $ 5,692,132   $ 5,372,483   $ 5,271,857     $ 5,068,085  
Impaired commercial loans 77,459   48,135   56,545   70,415     80,599  
Total loans less impaired commercial loans $ 6,423,945   $ 5,643,997   $ 5,315,938   $ 5,201,442     $ 4,987,486  
           
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.02   % 0.06 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.96   % 1.11 %
General reserves as a % of total loans less impaired commercial loans 0.80 % 0.87 % 0.93 % 0.96   % 1.05 %
General reserves as a % of total loans less impaired commercial loans (excluding performing acquired loans) 0.88 % 0.91 % N.A.   N.A.     N.A.  
           
Nonperforming assets:          
Nonaccrual loans $ 90,080   $ 67,954   $ 72,056   $ 87,822     $ 95,887  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings 21,215   15,173   20,111   18,175     24,979  
Loans past due 90 days or more 2,658   2,243   1,792   2,086     1,921  
Total nonperforming loans $ 113,953   $ 85,370   $ 93,959   $ 108,083     $ 122,787  
Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 3,100   2,788   6,524   6,025     7,456  
Other real estate owned - SEPH 929   1,515   7,666   7,901     11,195  
Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,599   3,464   4,849        
Total nonperforming assets $ 121,581   $ 93,137   $ 112,998   $ 122,009     $ 141,438  
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.34 % 1.67   % 1.89 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.75 % 2.05   % 2.42 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.87 % 1.64 % 2.10 % 2.31   % 2.79 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.42 % 1.19 % 1.50 % 1.63   % 1.93 %
           
           
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
           
  Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015
           
           
New nonaccrual loan information:          
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 67,954   $ 72,056   $ 87,822   $ 95,887     $ 100,393  
New nonaccrual loans 81,009   76,611   58,753   74,786     80,791  
Resolved nonaccrual loans 58,883   80,713   74,519   82,851     85,297  
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 90,080   $ 67,954   $ 72,056   $ 87,822     $ 95,887  
           
Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end):          
Unpaid principal balance $ 78,178   $ 59,381   $ 66,585   $ 95,358     $ 109,304  
Prior charge-offs 719   11,246   10,040   24,943     28,705  
Remaining principal balance 77,459   48,135   56,545   70,415     80,599  
Specific reserves 5,230   2,273   684   548     4,191  
Book value, after specific reserves $ 72,229   $ 45,862   $ 55,861   $ 69,867     $ 76,408  
           


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations            
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS            
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Net interest income $ 77,009     $ 77,101     $ 69,630       $ 297,737     $ 266,898    
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 1,947     1,967     801       5,786     1,383    
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 249               256     3,429    
Net interest income - adjusted $ 74,813     $ 75,134     $ 68,829       $ 291,695     $ 262,086    
             
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses $ (213 )   $ 1,967     $ 3,359       $ 6,171     $ 7,945    
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (2,302 )   (575 )   (287 )     (3,042 )   (971 )  
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses - adjusted $ 2,089     $ 2,542     $ 3,646       $ 9,213     $ 8,916    
             
Other income $ 24,224     $ 28,136     $ 26,892       $ 97,193     $ 101,101    
less net gain (loss) on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties 28         145       (111 )   4,229    
less gain on 8.55% prior investment in NewDominion                   3,500    
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships     52           52     1,081    
less net gain on sale of non-performing loans         2,826           2,826    
less net gain (loss) on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business     186           (421 )   (2,271 )  
Other income - adjusted $ 24,196     $ 27,898     $ 23,921       $ 97,673     $ 91,736    
             
Other expense $ 71,231     $ 65,738     $ 62,597       $ 263,988     $ 228,755    
less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 1,885     658     1,266       8,877     5,184    
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 623     741     289       2,355     578    
less FDIC assessment credit (1,136 )   (1,057 )         (2,193 )      
less rebranding initiative related expenses (including trade name intangible expense) 2,134     139     102       2,476     102    
less management and consulting expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 622               622     1,272    
less one-time incentive expense                   1,128    
Other expense - adjusted $ 67,103     $ 65,257     $ 60,940       $ 251,851     $ 220,491    
             
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (84 )   $ (483 )   $ (504 )     $ 742     $ (1,446 )  
             
Net income - reported $ 23,936     $ 31,146     $ 26,261       $ 102,700     $ 110,387    
Net income - adjusted $ 23,622     $ 29,330     $ 24,363       $ 105,491     $ 104,949    
             
Diluted EPS $ 1.45     $ 1.89     $ 1.67       $ 6.29     $ 7.07    
Diluted EPS, adjusted (h) $ 1.44     $ 1.78     $ 1.55       $ 6.46     $ 6.72    
             
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.09   % 1.41   % 1.34   %   1.21   % 1.45   %
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.08   % 1.32   % 1.24   %   1.24   % 1.38   %
             
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.12   % 1.43   % 1.36   %   1.23   % 1.47   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.10   % 1.35   % 1.26   %   1.27   % 1.39   %
             
Annualized return on average equity (a)(b) 9.83   % 13.07   % 12.70   %   11.14   % 14.08   %
Annualized return on average equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 9.70   % 12.31   % 11.78   %   11.44   % 13.38   %
             
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 11.97   % 16.02   % 14.87   %   13.44   % 16.05   %
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 11.81   % 15.09   % 13.80   %   13.81   % 15.26   %
             
Efficiency ratio (g) 69.86   % 62.03   % 64.36   %   66.35   % 61.68   %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 67.28   % 62.88   % 65.19   %   64.19   % 61.82   %
             
Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.90   % 3.86   % 3.91   %   3.89   % 3.84   %
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.79   % 3.76   % 3.86   %   3.81   % 3.77   %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in this "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations (continued)            
             
(a) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
(b) Reported measure uses net income.
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:    
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 966,548   $ 945,145   $ 820,445     $ 922,174   $ 784,140  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 173,065   174,027   119,899     158,194   96,385  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 793,483   $ 771,118   $ 700,546     $ 763,980   $ 687,755  
             
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		      
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 969,014   $ 956,140   $ 832,506        
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 171,118   173,489   119,710        
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 797,896   $ 782,651   $ 712,796        
             
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS    
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 8,688,697   $ 8,785,692   $ 7,770,140     $ 8,474,029   $ 7,629,269  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 173,065   174,027   119,899     158,194   96,385  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 8,515,632   $ 8,611,665   $ 7,650,241     $ 8,315,835   $ 7,532,884  
             
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		      
TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,558,377   $ 8,723,610   $ 7,804,308        
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 171,118   173,489   119,710        
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 8,387,259   $ 8,550,121   $ 7,684,598        
             
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets.
             
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018		   December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Interest income $ 91,829   $ 94,589   $ 82,167     $ 360,500   $ 310,801  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 726   744   736     2,956   2,858  
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 92,555   $ 95,333   $ 82,903     $ 363,456   $ 313,659  
Interest expense 14,820   17,488   12,537     62,763   43,903  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 77,735   $ 77,845   $ 70,366     $ 300,693   $ 269,756  
             
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for loan losses, other income and other expense above.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
 

Media contact: Bethany Lewis, 740.349.0421, blewis@parknationalbank.com
Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, bburt@parknationalbank.com
Park National Corporation, 50 N. Third Street, Newark, Ohio 43055

