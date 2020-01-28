Park National Corporation reports 2019 financial results

Board increases quarterly dividend and declares special dividend

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 (three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019). Park's board of directors authorized a special cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, and increased the quarterly cash dividend to $1.02 per common share. Both dividends are payable on March 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of February 21, 2020.



“Our performance in 2019 aligned well with our expectations,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Corporate results reflect our investments into new areas, and the financial tables included in our public filing detail acquisition-related costs from the past two years. Our community banking operations generated steady results, increasing loans and deposits for local families and businesses.”

Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $23.9 million, an 8.9 percent decrease from $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 net income per diluted common share was $1.45, compared to $1.67 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Park's net income for full year of 2019 was $102.7 million, a 7.0 percent decrease from $110.4 million for the same period of 2018. Net income per diluted common share was $6.29 for 2019, compared to $7.07 for 2018.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $113.6 million for the full year of 2019, a 3.7 percent increase compared to $109.5 million for the same period of 2018.

“Our growing team of community bankers continues to deliver an extraordinary experience for those they serve, and we could not be more grateful for their dedication and excellence,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “This year holds great promise as we focus on serving customers and prospects more, all together under our unified brand and stronger than ever.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation had $8.6 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2019). Park's banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary The Park National Bank and its divisions, which include Fairfield National Bank Division, Richland Bank Division, Century National Bank Division, First-Knox National Bank Division, United Bank, N.A. Division, Second National Bank Division, Security National Bank Division, Unity National Bank Division, The Park National Bank of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky Division, NewDominion Bank Division and Carolina Alliance Bank Division. Park also includes Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this News Release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as Park's ability to manage strategic initiatives; general economic and financial market conditions, specifically in the real estate markets and the credit markets, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, may experience a slowing or reversal of the current economic expansion in addition to continuing residual effects of prior recessionary conditions and an uneven spread of positive impacts of recovery on the economy and our counterparties, resulting in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; changes in interest rates and prices as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, loans, deposits and other financial instruments and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins and impact loan demand; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative and regulatory initiatives, or other factors may be different than anticipated; changes in unemployment may be different than anticipated; changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness may be different than anticipated; the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational, asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business; disruption in the liquidity and other functioning of U.S. financial markets; our liquidity requirements could be adversely affected by changes to regulations governing bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards as well as by changes in our assets and liabilities; competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), customer acquisition and retention, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals; customers could pursue alternatives to bank deposits, causing us to lose a relatively inexpensive source of funding; uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the Dodd-Frank Act's provisions, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, including the extent to which the new current expected credit loss accounting standard issued by the FASB in June 2016 and effective for Park as of January 1, 2020, which will require banks to record, at the time of origination, credit losses expected throughout the life of the asset portfolio on loans and held-to-maturity securities, as opposed to the current practice of recording losses which it is probable that a loss event has occurred, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations; Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; significant changes in the tax laws, which may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio; the impact of our ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands; operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent; the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks; a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks; the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty; the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners), monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply and interest rate policies to the Federal Reserve Board) and other governmental policies of the U.S. federal government; the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government - backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the creditworthiness of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; the uncertainty surrounding the actions to be taken to implement the referendum by United Kingdom voters to exit the European Union; our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, civil unrest, terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; Park's ability to integrate recent acquisitions (including CAB Financial Corporation ("CAB")) as well as to identify, make or integrate any future suitable strategic acquisitions, which may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with its recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the merger of Park and CAB may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger of Park and CAB; Park issued equity securities in the acquisitions of NewDominion Bank and CAB and may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Park's current shareholders; the discontinuation of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies; and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 2019 2019 2018 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '19 4Q '18 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 77,009 $ 77,101 $ 69,630 (0.1 ) % 10.6 % (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (213 ) 1,967 3,359 (110.8 ) % (106.3 ) % Other income 24,224 28,136 26,892 (13.9 ) % (9.9 ) % Other expense 71,231 65,738 62,597 8.4 % 13.8 % Income before income taxes $ 30,215 $ 37,532 $ 30,566 (19.5 ) % (1.1 ) % Income taxes 6,279 6,386 4,305 (1.7 ) % 45.9 % Net income $ 23,936 $ 31,146 $ 26,261 (23.1 ) % (8.9 ) % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 1.46 $ 1.90 $ 1.67 (23.2 ) % (12.6 ) % Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 1.45 1.89 1.67 (23.3 ) % (13.2 ) % Cash dividends declared per common share 1.01 1.01 0.96 — % 5.2 % Book value per common share at period end 59.28 58.54 53.03 1.3 % 11.8 % Market price per common share at period end 102.38 94.81 84.95 8.0 % 20.5 % Market capitalization at period end 1,673,549 1,548,527 1,333,560 8.1 % 25.5 % Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 16,342,485 16,382,798 15,695,522 (0.2 ) % 4.1 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 16,454,553 16,475,741 15,764,548 (0.1 ) % 4.4 % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,346,442 16,332,951 15,698,178 0.1 % 4.1 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.09 % 1.41 % 1.34 % (22.7 ) % (18.7 ) % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 9.83 % 13.07 % 12.70 % (24.8 ) % (22.6 ) % Yield on loans 5.11 % 5.25 % 5.10 % (2.7 ) % 0.2 % Yield on investment securities 2.72 % 2.72 % 2.74 % — % (0.7 ) % Yield on money market instruments 1.86 % 2.43 % 2.46 % (23.5 ) % (24.4 ) % Yield on interest earning assets 4.64 % 4.73 % 4.61 % (1.9 ) % 0.7 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.95 % 1.08 % 0.85 % (12.0 ) % 11.8 % Cost of borrowings 2.18 % 2.25 % 1.88 % (3.1 ) % 16.0 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.04 % 1.19 % 0.97 % (12.6 ) % 7.2 % Net interest margin (g) 3.90 % 3.86 % 3.91 % 1.0 % (0.3 ) % Efficiency ratio (g) 69.86 % 62.03 % 64.36 % 12.6 % 8.5 % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 48.81 $ 47.92 $ 45.41 1.9 % 7.5 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) December 31,

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) 2019 2018 Percent change

vs '18 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 297,737 $ 266,898 11.6 % Provision for loan losses 6,171 7,945 (22.3 ) % Other income 97,193 101,101 (3.9 ) % Other expense 263,988 228,755 15.4 % Income before income taxes $ 124,771 $ 131,299 (5.0 ) % Income taxes 22,071 20,912 5.5 % Net income $ 102,700 $ 110,387 (7.0 ) % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (b) $ 6.33 $ 7.13 (11.2 ) % Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 6.29 7.07 (11.0 ) % Cash dividends declared per common share 4.24 4.07 4.2 % Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 16,234,342 15,488,982 4.8 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 16,329,456 15,611,489 4.6 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.21 % 1.45 % (16.6 ) % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 11.14 % 14.08 % (20.9 ) % Yield on loans 5.19 % 4.98 % 4.2 % Yield on investment securities 2.76 % 2.72 % 1.5 % Yield on money market instruments 2.33 % 1.93 % 20.7 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.70 % 4.46 % 5.4 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.01 % 0.72 % 40.3 % Cost of borrowings 2.14 % 1.83 % 16.9 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.12 % 0.86 % 30.2 % Net interest margin (g) 3.89 % 3.84 % 1.3 % Efficiency ratio (g) 66.35 % 61.68 % 7.6 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net loan charge-offs $ 1,004 $ 6,421 (84.4 ) % Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.02 % 0.12 % (83.3 ) % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.88 % 10.28 % 5.8 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.85 % 14.36 % 3.4 % Average loans / Average deposits (a) 89.91 % 89.01 % 1.0 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (i) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 82,698 $ 72,342 $ 321,385 $ 271,145 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 5,973 7,275 26,213 29,479 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,205 2,213 8,955 8,770 Other interest income 953 337 3,947 1,407 Total interest income 91,829 82,167 360,500 310,801 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 7,795 6,006 33,348 19,815 Time deposits 4,666 3,610 17,494 12,375 Interest on borrowings 2,359 2,921 11,921 11,713 Total interest expense 14,820 12,537 62,763 43,903 Net interest income 77,009 69,630 297,737 266,898 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (213 ) 3,359 6,171 7,945 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses 77,222 66,271 291,566 258,953 Other income 24,224 26,892 97,193 101,101 Other expense 71,231 62,597 263,988 228,755 Income before income taxes 30,215 30,566 124,771 131,299 Income taxes 6,279 4,305 22,071 20,912 Net income $ 23,936 $ 26,261 $ 102,700 $ 110,387 Per Common Share: Net income - basic $ 1.46 $ 1.67 $ 6.33 $ 7.13 Net income - diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.67 $ 6.29 $ 7.07 Weighted average shares - basic 16,342,485 15,695,522 16,234,342 15,488,982 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,454,553 15,764,548 16,329,456 15,611,489 Cash dividends declared $ 1.01 $ 0.96 $ 4.24 $ 4.07





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 135,567 $ 141,890 Money market instruments 24,389 25,324 Investment securities 1,279,507 1,428,145 Loans 6,501,404 5,692,132 Allowance for loan losses (56,679 ) (51,512 ) Loans, net 6,444,725 5,640,620 Bank premises and equipment, net 73,322 59,771 Goodwill and other intangible assets 171,118 119,710 Other real estate owned 4,029 4,303 Other assets 425,720 384,545 Total assets $ 8,558,377 $ 7,804,308 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 1,959,935 $ 1,804,881 Interest bearing 5,092,677 4,455,979 Total deposits 7,052,612 6,260,860 Borrowings 438,157 636,966 Other liabilities 98,594 73,976 Total liabilities $ 7,589,363 $ 6,971,802 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized in 2019 and 2018; 17,623,199 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and 16,586,165 shares issued at December 31, 2018) 459,389 358,598 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (9,589 ) (49,788 ) Retained earnings 646,847 614,069 Treasury shares (1,276,757 shares at December 31, 2019 and 887,987 shares at December 31, 2018) (127,633 ) (90,373 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 969,014 $ 832,506 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,558,377 $ 7,804,308





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 129,105 $ 111,617 $ 130,372 $ 114,357 Money market instruments 203,259 54,443 169,703 73,001 Investment securities 1,300,927 1,415,210 1,360,540 1,461,068 Loans 6,431,374 5,635,837 6,208,496 5,460,664 Allowance for loan losses (56,904 ) (50,478 ) (54,516 ) (50,151 ) Loans, net 6,374,470 5,585,359 6,153,980 5,410,513 Bank premises and equipment, net 73,487 59,153 69,710 57,195 Goodwill and other intangible assets 173,065 119,899 158,194 96,385 Other real estate owned 3,871 4,760 4,066 8,016 Other assets 430,513 419,699 427,464 408,734 Total assets $ 8,688,697 $ 7,770,140 $ 8,474,029 $ 7,629,269 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 1,980,898 $ 1,765,670 $ 1,875,628 $ 1,661,481 Interest bearing 5,216,050 4,492,046 5,029,854 4,473,467 Total deposits 7,196,948 6,257,716 6,905,482 6,134,948 Borrowings 429,979 616,519 556,564 641,505 Other liabilities 95,222 75,460 89,809 68,676 Total liabilities $ 7,722,149 $ 6,949,695 $ 7,551,855 $ 6,845,129 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 458,264 357,766 432,795 332,694 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (11,694 ) (59,780 ) (30,160 ) (52,871 ) Retained earnings 648,007 613,103 633,389 593,544 Treasury shares (128,029 ) (90,644 ) (113,850 ) (89,227 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 966,548 $ 820,445 $ 922,174 $ 784,140 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,688,697 $ 7,770,140 $ 8,474,029 $ 7,629,269





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 82,698 $ 84,213 $ 82,471 $ 72,003 $ 72,342 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 5,973 6,326 6,919 6,995 7,275 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,205 2,225 2,308 2,217 2,213 Other interest income 953 1,825 528 641 337 Total interest income 91,829 94,589 92,226 81,856 82,167 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 7,795 9,649 8,811 7,093 6,006 Time deposits 4,666 4,694 4,357 3,777 3,610 Interest on borrowings 2,359 3,145 3,207 3,210 2,921 Total interest expense 14,820 17,488 16,375 14,080 12,537 Net interest income 77,009 77,101 75,851 67,776 69,630 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (213 ) 1,967 1,919 2,498 3,359 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for loan losses 77,222 75,134 73,932 65,278 66,271 Other income 24,224 28,136 22,808 22,025 26,892 Other expense 71,231 65,738 70,192 56,827 62,597 Income before income taxes 30,215 37,532 26,548 30,476 30,566 Income taxes 6,279 6,386 4,385 5,021 4,305 Net income $ 23,936 $ 31,146 $ 22,163 $ 25,455 $ 26,261 Per Common Share: Net income - basic $ 1.46 $ 1.90 $ 1.34 $ 1.63 $ 1.67 Net income - diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.89 $ 1.33 $ 1.62 $ 1.67





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 7,268 $ 6,842 $ 6,935 $ 6,723 $ 6,814 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,757 2,864 2,655 2,559 2,852 Other service income 4,382 4,260 4,040 2,818 3,279 Debit card fee income 5,341 5,313 5,227 4,369 4,581 Bank owned life insurance income 1,158 1,107 1,286 1,006 2,190 ATM fees 446 482 460 440 444 OREO valuation adjustments (102 ) (41 ) (55 ) (27 ) (93 ) Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 2 (53 ) (159 ) (12 ) 142 Net gain (loss) on the sale of investment securities — 186 (607 ) — — (Loss) gain on equity securities, net (191 ) 3,335 232 1,742 (17 ) Other components of net periodic benefit income 1,183 1,183 1,183 1,183 1,705 Gain on the sale of non-performing loans — — — — 2,826 Miscellaneous 1,980 2,658 1,611 1,224 2,169 Total other income $ 24,224 $ 28,136 $ 22,808 $ 22,025 $ 26,892 Other expense: Salaries $ 30,903 $ 30,713 $ 32,093 $ 25,805 $ 27,103 Employee benefits 8,973 10,389 9,014 8,430 7,977 Occupancy expense 3,355 3,226 3,223 3,011 2,769 Furniture and equipment expense 4,319 4,177 4,386 4,150 4,170 Data processing fees 2,777 2,935 2,905 2,133 2,222 Professional fees and services 10,503 6,702 10,106 6,006 8,516 Marketing 1,468 1,604 1,455 1,226 1,377 Insurance 317 276 1,381 1,156 1,277 Communication 1,256 1,387 1,375 1,333 1,335 State tax expense 1,024 746 1,054 1,005 750 Amortization of intangible assets 623 741 702 289 289 Miscellaneous 5,713 2,842 2,498 2,283 4,812 Total other expense $ 71,231 $ 65,738 $ 70,192 $ 56,827 $ 62,597





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Allowance for loan losses: Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 $ 54,352 Charge-offs 11,177 13,552 19,403 20,799 14,290 Recoveries 10,173 7,131 10,210 20,030 11,442 Net charge-offs 1,004 6,421 9,193 769 2,848 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 6,171 7,945 8,557 (5,101 ) 4,990 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 General reserve trends: Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 Specific reserves 5,230 2,273 684 548 4,191 General reserves $ 51,449 $ 49,239 $ 49,304 $ 50,076 $ 52,303 Total loans $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 $ 5,372,483 $ 5,271,857 $ 5,068,085 Impaired commercial loans 77,459 48,135 56,545 70,415 80,599 Total loans less impaired commercial loans $ 6,423,945 $ 5,643,997 $ 5,315,938 $ 5,201,442 $ 4,987,486 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs as a % of average loans 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.02 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.11 % General reserves as a % of total loans less impaired commercial loans 0.80 % 0.87 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.05 % General reserves as a % of total loans less impaired commercial loans (excluding performing acquired loans) 0.88 % 0.91 % N.A. N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 21,215 15,173 20,111 18,175 24,979 Loans past due 90 days or more 2,658 2,243 1,792 2,086 1,921 Total nonperforming loans $ 113,953 $ 85,370 $ 93,959 $ 108,083 $ 122,787 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 3,100 2,788 6,524 6,025 7,456 Other real estate owned - SEPH 929 1,515 7,666 7,901 11,195 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,599 3,464 4,849 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 121,581 $ 93,137 $ 112,998 $ 122,009 $ 141,438 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.34 % 1.67 % 1.89 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.75 % 2.05 % 2.42 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.87 % 1.64 % 2.10 % 2.31 % 2.79 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.42 % 1.19 % 1.50 % 1.63 % 1.93 % PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 $ 100,393 New nonaccrual loans 81,009 76,611 58,753 74,786 80,791 Resolved nonaccrual loans 58,883 80,713 74,519 82,851 85,297 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 78,178 $ 59,381 $ 66,585 $ 95,358 $ 109,304 Prior charge-offs 719 11,246 10,040 24,943 28,705 Remaining principal balance 77,459 48,135 56,545 70,415 80,599 Specific reserves 5,230 2,273 684 548 4,191 Book value, after specific reserves $ 72,229 $ 45,862 $ 55,861 $ 69,867 $ 76,408





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. (b) Reported measure uses net income. (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31,

Media contact: Bethany Lewis, 740.349.0421, blewis@parknationalbank.com Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, bburt@parknationalbank.com Park National Corporation, 50 N. Third Street, Newark, Ohio 43055



