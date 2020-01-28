The Global Probe Card Market is expected to grow by USD 505.23 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Probe Card Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global probe card market and it is poised to grow by USD 505. 23 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Our reports on probe card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing Demand for IoT Devices. In addition, miniaturization of electronic products is anticipated to boost the growth of the probe card market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global probe card market is segmented as below:

Product

• Advanced probe card

• Standard probe card



End-Users

• Foundry and logic

• Memory device



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for probe card market growth

This study identifies miniaturization of electronic products as the prime reasons driving the probe card market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in probe card market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the probe card market, including some of the vendors such as FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend Inc., MICRONICS JAPAN Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec SV Probe Pte. Ltd., Technoprobe Spa and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



