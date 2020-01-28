Women-Owned Tech Company Launching February 2020 --- An Online Marketplace to Find Party Rentals

Patty Flores and Iris Hosea are the co-founders of Festively, an online site to find party rentals and event planning essentials for sell

Find party rentals and essentials for sell online with Festively, a site for the event industry created by two moms following their dream of entrepreneurship.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Festively is a new online marketplace launching in February providing users a complete online experience when searching for rentals and purchasing all you need to make your next party or celebration awesome.

“Everyone wants to make their party look Instagram worthy and have their guests saying ooh and ahh. To make that happen often times it requires a lot of phone calls and leg work reaching out to different vendors. Festively will be the place to go in the event industry to rent, buy or sell party essentials,” said Patty Flores, CEO, Festively.

Festively is founded by professional event planners and moms, Patty Flores and Iris Hosea who both worked for fortune 100 companies and launching Festively connects those who are planning a party with the businesses who have the party essentials they need for rent or sell. The website will provide businesses with a customized showroom to promote their product or service and Festively plans to reinvest in marketing and promotions to support the growth of the businesses who join the site.

“In addition to creating a user-friendly site for consumers, and an online marketplace for businesses, we also offer individuals an opportunity to launch their side-hustle. If you’ve had a party and there’s left over things you won’t ever use again, you can list them on Festively for rent or sell to your neighbors,” said Iris Hosea, President, Festively.

Festively is connecting users with local vendors in their community for the rentals or other things needed for their party or celebration. The site is in its final phase of development and will launch February 2020. In the meantime feel free to check out Patty and Iris on Instagram @SoFestively.

About Festively

Festively is a women minority-owned tech company located in Pasadena, California. Festively is an online marketplace to find party essentials to buy, sell and rent from local vendors and boutique sellers for celebrations big and small. Our e-commerce platform connects event based businesses to customers and helps entrepreneurs fulfill their dreams of operating a successful business that fits their lifestyle.



