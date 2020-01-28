There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,271 in the last 365 days.

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) on Behalf of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (“Gardner Denver” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GDI) on behalf of the company’s stockholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Gardner Denver’s officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether Gardner Denver stockholders have been harmed as a result of such actions. 

Gardner Denver stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/gardner-denver/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

