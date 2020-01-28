Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) on Behalf of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (“Gardner Denver” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GDI) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



The investigation seeks to determine whether Gardner Denver’s officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether Gardner Denver stockholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.

Gardner Denver stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/gardner-denver/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

