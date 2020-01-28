Wearable Medical Devices Market worth $139,353.6 Mn by 2026 | Global Market Size, Share, Growth Forecast

Key Companies Covered in the Wearable Medical Devices Market Research Report are AiQ Smart Clothing, Fitbit, Inc., Samsung, Apple Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BD, Neuro Metrix, Inc., Ypsomed AG, Hologic Inc., Sonova and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable medical devices market is anticipated to gain momentum from the rising incidence of chronic diseases worldwide. Besides, the increasing integration of healthcare and technology, as well as robust diagnostics and treatment outcomes would affect the market positively. In addition to these factors, introduction to new technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) would help the physicians in achieving real-time data of patients. The data would then be used to receive an insight of the health conditions of patients.

The above information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” As per the report, the wearable medical devices market size is projected to reach USD 139,353.6 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 24,571.8 million in 2018.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





Highlights of the Report

Extensive analysis of the wearable medical devices market trends and dynamics.

In-depth information about the opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and hindrances.

Crucial sustainability strategies adopted by the industry giants and their impact on growth and competition.

List of all the possible segments present in the market and the niche areas.

Rising Geriatric Population to Boost Growth of Market

As per the World Population Prospects 2019, put forward by the United Nations, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age of 65 years by 2050. The rate was 1 in 11 in 2019. Today, aging people occupy more than one fifth of the population in around 17 countries. It proves that the increasing rate of geriatric population across the world is likely to augment the wearable medical devices market growth in the coming years. Additionally, in the developing countries, the patient pool is rising at a fast pace. It is, in turn, upsurging the demand for patient diagnostic and monitoring wearable devices. Lastly, increasing investment by key companies in the development of unique technologies, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising per capita healthcare expenditure are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





North America to Grow Considerably Backed by High Demand for Remote Interaction

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Out of these, North America held a wearable medical devices market revenue of USD 10,146.3 million in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising inclination of patients towards remote interaction from the conventional physician interaction. Apart from that, favorable regulatory policies for the enhancement of patient monitoring and fitness monitoring devices would accelerate growth in this region during the forthcoming years.

Europe, on the other hand, is projected to experience a steady growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population. Asia Pacific is set to exhibit a higher CAGR in the coming years as compared to the other regions. It would occur because of the ever-increasing adoption of devices, namely, pain management devices, smartwatches, and activities monitors. Also, in the emerging economies, such as India and China, there is a rising emphasis on decreasing the rate of hospital stay of patients. It would also boost growth.

Key Players Focus on Launching Novel Products to Widen Product Portfolio

Prominent companies present in the market are persistently striving to gain the maximum wearable medical devices market share by launching new products. They are also trying to bag approvals from the FDA and other similar government agencies to increase their product portfolio. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Withings, a digital health company based in France, recently unveiled ScanWatch, its latest hybrid smartwatch. It is designed to detect both sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation. The watch has the capability of measuring V02 max and works as a fitness and activity tracker.

: Withings, a digital health company based in France, recently unveiled ScanWatch, its latest hybrid smartwatch. It is designed to detect both sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation. The watch has the capability of measuring V02 max and works as a fitness and activity tracker. May 2019: Nemaura Medical, a medical technology company headquartered in the U.S., announced that it has gained approval for its SugarBEAT continuous glucose monitor (CGM) in Europe. It is best suited for the pre-diabetics and diabetics.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most reputed organizations operating in the wearable medical devices market. They are as follows:

AiQ Smart Clothing

Fitbit, Inc.

Samsung

Apple Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

BD

Neuro Metrix, Inc.

Ypsomed AG

Hologic Inc.

Sonova

Other key players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wearable-medical-devices-market-101070





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions Key Industry Trends New Product Launch by Key Players Technological advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices Activity Monitors/ Trackers Smartwatches Smart-clothing Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems) Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices Wearable Defibrillators Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches) Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS) Hearing Aids Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Remote Patient Monitoring Sports and Fitness Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Hypermarkets Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wearable-medical-devices-market-10107



Have a Look at Related Reports:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T & More than 1.5 T), Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, HER2+), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle), By Procedure (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement), By End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Material(Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type(Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design(Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user(Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Coronary Guidewires Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Nitinol, Stainless Steel, and Others) By Coating (Coated and Non-Coated) By End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Laser, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Surgical Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, Specialty Clinics, and Others (Procedure Rooms, etc.)) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Spectacles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles Frames and Spectacle Lenses), By Modality (Prescription and Over-the-counter) By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Examination Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/wearable-medical-devices-market-9217





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.