Frequency Electronics, Inc. announces appointment of Dr. Thomas McClelland as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientist

/EIN News/ -- MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) announced it is promoting one of its long time technical leaders to Chief Scientist for the corporation. Dr. McClelland, in addition to holding a PhD in physics from Columbia University, has led FEI’s advanced technical development team for the last 20 years. He is a 35 year veteran with FEI and has been principally responsible for the design and production of advanced technology quartz oscillators and Rubidium atomic clocks. Dr. McClelland replaces Martin Bloch, the Company’s former Chief Scientist.



Stanton Sloane, FEI’s CEO, commented on the appointment, “I am extremely pleased that Tom will be assuming responsibility as Chief Scientist. He brings not only decades of experience in our technologies but he is a formally trained researcher with specific background in physics that is directly relevant to our products. Tom adds a significant amount of strength and competency to this position.”

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency control and synchronization products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other government, military and commercial systems, including C4ISR, Electronic Warfare (“EW”), missiles, UAVs, aircraft, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless communication networks. With over one thousand systems delivered to defense department and commercial customers, FEI has received more than 100 awards for excellence in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides sub-systems for EW and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Stanton Sloane, President, Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 WEBSITE: www.frequencyelectronics.com



