Pacific Financial Corp Earns $3.4 Million, or $0.32 per Diluted Share, for 4Q19, up 6% from 4Q18; Net Income Increases 21% to a Record $13.8 Million, or $1.29 per Diluted Share, for the Full Year of 2019 Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of…

/EIN News/ -- ABERDEEN, Wash., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), the holding company (the “Company”) for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), today reported fourth quarter net income increased 6% to $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $3.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $13.8 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, an increase of 21% from $11.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for 2018.

The Board of Directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on January 22, 2020.  The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2020, to shareholders of record at close of business day on February 12, 2020.

“We generated record profits for the year ended December 31, 2019, highlighted by a strong net interest margin of 4.58%, and a 39% increase in noninterest income from 2018, which was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage lending activity,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “Credit quality remains solid, with nonperforming loans to total loans at 0.15%, and adversely classified loans remaining at relatively low levels.  Our risk management protocols guide the growth of our loan portfolio as we carefully monitor loan concentrations to stay within regulatory guidelines, particularly in commercial real estate.”  Fourth quarter 2019 performance metrics remained above average with an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) at 1.45% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 13.01%.

“Our recent expansion along the I-5 corridor in the growing area of Eugene was a logical progressive step for us,” said Portmann.  “With our team of highly experienced lenders, we look forward to developing a solid customer base initially focusing on commercial lending. Operating expenses incurred during the year reflect the investments associated with the expansion of our franchise operations into Eugene and the hiring of key talent.  We will continue to invest in our future and look forward to continuing to deliver value to each of our customers and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (as of, or for the period ended December 31, 2019, except as noted):

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.32, compared to $0.30 for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $0.35 for the third quarter of 2019.
  • ROAA was 1.45%, compared to 1.39% for the fourth quarter a year ago.  Industry peer ROAA was 1.02%.  ROAE was 13.01%, compared to 13.76% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Industry peer ROAE was 9.66%.  [Industry peers are the 418 banks that make up the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index, at September 30, 2019.]
  • Net interest margin was 4.31% for the fourth quarter, compared to 4.58% for the fourth quarter 2018, and 4.57% for the third quarter of 2019.  Industry peer NIM was 3.67%.  [Industry peers are the 418 banks that comprised the SNL Microcap U.S. Bank Index, at September 30, 2019.]  Net interest margin for the full year was 4.58% compared to 4.52% for 2018.
  • Noninterest income increased 61%, or $1.5 million, to $3.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and declined 7% from $4.2 million on a linked quarter basis.  For the full year, noninterest income increased 39% to $13.9 million from $10.0 million for 2018.
  • Total assets increased $21.5 million to $929.4 million from $907.9 million a year earlier.
  • Total deposits were $798.6 million, compared to $783.5 million at December 31, 2018 and $816.1 million at September 30, 2019.  The decline in deposits on a linked quarter basis was due to seasonal deposit outflow and an intentional roll-off of $4.8 million of brokered deposits.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 31% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019.
  • Gross loans were $685.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $704.1 million a year ago, and $683.8 million at September 30, 2019.  This includes a strategic reduction of $12.1 million in indirect consumer loans to finance luxury and classic cars year-over-year.
  • Asset quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.11% at December 31, 2019.
  • The allowance for loan losses was 1.31% of gross loans outstanding at December 31, 2019.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $9.8 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and $9.8 million for third quarter of 2019.  The decline in net interest income from a year ago, and from the preceding quarter, was largely due to a decrease in earning asset yields, as interest rates on adjustable rate loans and investments decreased following decreases in short term rates of 50 basis points and 25 points during the quarters ending September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.  The yield on interest earning assets was 4.64% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 4.90% for the fourth quarter a year ago and 4.91% on a linked quarter basis.  The cost of funds remained relatively steady at 0.35% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 0.34% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 0.35% for the third quarter of 2019.

For the full year 2019, net interest income grew 3%, to $38.6 million compared to $37.5 million for 2018.  This increase was largely due to year-over-year increases in yields on loans and other interest earning assets, which were partially offset by a four basis points increase in cost of funds to 0.36% for 2019, from 0.32% for 2018.

The net interest margin was 4.31% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 4.58% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 4.57% for the third quarter of 2019.  The compression in the net interest margin from the preceding quarter and year-over-year, was primarily due to the impact of decreasing market interest rates, including fed funds and prime interest rates.  For the full year 2019, the net interest margin expanded six basis points to 4.58% from 4.52% for 2018.

Noninterest income increased 61%, or $1.5 million, to $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and declined from $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The decline in noninterest income from the preceding quarter, was primarily due to the decrease in the gain on sale of loans during the fourth quarter, and from recognition of income from an unexpected bank-owned life insurance event in the third quarter.  The increase in noninterest income year-over-year was primarily due to increases in gains on sale of loans and higher fee income.  For the full year, noninterest income increased 39% to $13.9 million, compared to $10.0 million for 2018.

“Mortgage banking production remained robust in this continued low rate environment.  This loan activity has increased contributions to noninterest income throughout the year,” added Portmann.  “In addition, we continue to benefit from initiatives which have improved workflow efficiencies, revenue and cost management.”

Noninterest expense increased 10% to $9.1 million, compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and declined 3% from $9.4 million on a linked quarter basis.  The increase in operating expenses year-over-year, was primarily due to higher compensation and commissions associated with the growth in residential mortgage production, the investment made in expanding operations down the I-5 corridor into the Eugene market, professional fees and state and local taxes.  These costs were partially offset by a decline in occupancy expenses as well as credits from the FDIC insurance assessment.  For the full year 2019, noninterest expense grew 5% to $35.6 million compared to $33.8 million for 2018.

The efficiency ratio was 67.91% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 67.58% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 67.03% for the third quarter of 2019.  The efficiency ratio improved to 67.68% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 71.14% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased $21.5 million to $929.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $907.9 million at December 31, 2018, and decreased $15.8 million from $945.2 million at September 30, 2019.

Investment securities declined 16% to $103.2 million, at December 31, 2019, compared to $122.6 million at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of maturities, payments and sales within the portfolio.  During the fourth quarter, the Bank re-invested a portion of its federal funds sold balances into higher yielding investments; as a result, the portfolio grew 4% compared to the preceding quarter.  The portfolio is comprised primarily of amortizing U.S. agency collateralized mortgage, mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities.

“Liquidity within the company remains strong as a result of existing levels of combined cash equivalents, investment securities, unused borrowing capacity and strong deposit growth,” said Carla Tucker, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.  In addition to cash equivalent assets of $81.2 million, the Bank had established borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines of $181.0 million, with $3.2 million outstanding, at December 31, 2019.  The Bank’s borrowing facility with the FHLB is subject to collateral and stock ownership requirements.  The Bank also has available a discount window primary credit line with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco of approximately $53.0 million, subject to collateral requirements, and $16.0 million from correspondent banks, with no balance outstanding on any of these facilities.

The loan portfolio continues to remain well-diversified with loans originating predominately within the Western Washington and Oregon markets.  Gross loan balances were $685.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $704.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Decreases during the year occurred in consumer loans, and commercial and agricultural loans and commercial real estate loans.  To manage risk, the Company oversees new loan origination volume and current loan balance using concentration limits that establish maximum exposure levels by designated industry segment, real estate product types, geography and single borrower limits.  As of December 31, 2019, the consumer loan portfolio included $48.2 million in indirect consumer loans to finance luxury and classic cars, a decline of $12.1 million from $60.3 million a year earlier, and down $3.2 million compared to $51.4 million at September 30, 2019.  “As part of our strategic plan, we have been limiting our concentrations in indirect consumer loans to finance luxury and classic cars,” said Portmann.

Deposit growth continues to be strong. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $36.3 million or 4.8%.  Including brokered deposits, total deposits increased $15.1 million, or 2%, to $798.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $783.5 million at December 31, 2018.  This increase included a planned roll-off of $21.2 million in brokered CDs that were acquired during the latter part of 2015 and 2016.  Interest-bearing demand deposits grew by $37.0 million, or 19%, year-over-year.  Noninterest-bearing deposits accounted for 31% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019.

Capital ratios of Pacific Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary Bank of the Pacific, continue to exceed the regulatory requirements for the well-capitalized thresholds.  At December 31, 2019, Pacific Financial Corporation’s leverage ratio was 11.17% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.72%.  The total risk-based capital ratios of the Company include $13.4 million of junior subordinated debentures, all of which qualified as Tier 1 capital under guidance issued by the Federal Reserve.  As provided in the Dodd-Frank Act, the Company expects to continue to rely on these junior subordinated debentures as part of its regulatory capital.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained solid with nonperforming assets to total assets at 0.11%, at December 31, 2019, and at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2018.  Net charge offs remained at low levels and were $24,000 for the fourth quarter and $56,000 for the full year of 2019.  Adversely classified loans to total gross loans increased to 1.71% at the end of the current quarter, compared to 1.10% a year earlier, and 1.17% on a linked quarter basis.  This increase was primarily related to the adverse classification of five relationships totaling $4.1 million.  Two relationships were related to the dairy industry which has struggled in recent years with historically low milk prices while the other three relationships suffered from financial setbacks unique to their own business rather than as a result the broader economic environment.

The allowance for loan losses to gross loans stood at 1.31%, at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.29% a year ago, and 1.32% at September 30, 2019.  No provision for loan losses was incurred in the current quarter, linked quarter or the like quarter a year ago.  The overall risk profile of the loan portfolio continues to be conservative, demonstrating the solid credit risk management framework in place.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax provision was $836,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $719,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $859,000 for the third quarter of 2019.  The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 19.5%, compared to 18.1% for the fourth quarter of 2018, and 18.6% for the third quarter of 2019.  Income tax expense for the full year of 2019 was $3.2 million, compared to $2.4 million for 2018.  The effective tax rates were 19.0%, and 17.3% for the years ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.  A planned reduction in nontaxable municipal securities during 2019, a decrease in tax credit for stock awards and an increase in Oregon tax expenses contributed to the increase in the effective tax rate.  The remaining tax provision increase can be attributed to growth in pre-tax income.  In addition to federal corporate income tax, Pacific Financial also pays Oregon corporate income tax and Washington Business and Occupation tax on revenues. 

Balance Sheet Overview
(Unaudited)
                               
      Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		   $ Change   % Change
Assets:   (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  Cash on hand and in banks $ 36,723   $ 48,910   $ (12,187 )   -25 % $ 22,188   $ 14,535     66 %
  Interest bearing deposits   3,250     3,250     -     0 %   3,250     -     0 %
  Federal funds sold   41,210     36,876     4,334     12 %   -     41,210     100 %
  Investment securities   103,216     99,222     3,994     4 %   122,610     (19,394 )   -16 %
  Loans held-for-sale   10,108     23,542     (13,434 )   -57 %   6,204     3,904     63 %
  Loans, net of deferred fees   684,438     682,832     1,606     0 %   703,103     (18,665 )   -3 %
  Allowance for loan losses   (8,993 )   (9,017 )   24     0 %   (9,049 )   56     -1 %
  Net loans   675,445     673,815     1,630     0 %   694,054     (18,609 )   -3 %
  ﻿Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast                                           
  Bankers' Bank stock, at cost   2,217     2,218     (1 )   0 %   2,407     (190 )   -8 %
  Other assets   57,246     57,372     (126 )   0 %   57,216     30     0 %
  Total assets $ 929,415   $ 945,205   $ (15,790 )   -2 % $ 907,929   $ 21,486     2 %
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                            
  Total deposits $ 798,638   $ 816,090   $ (17,452 )   -2 % $ 783,549   $ 15,089     2 %
  Borrowings   16,606     16,644     (38 )   0 %   21,756     (5,150 )   -24 %
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   8,878     9,000     (122 )   -1 %   10,141     (1,263 )   -12 %
  Shareholders' equity   105,293     103,471     1,822     2 %   92,483     12,810     14 %
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 929,415   $ 945,205   $ (15,790 )   -2 % $ 907,929   $ 21,486     2 %
                               
Common Stock Shares Outstanding   10,632,058     10,608,558     23,500     0 %   10,568,720     63,338     1 %
                               
Book value per common share (1) $ 9.90   $ 9.75   $ 0.15     2 % $ 8.75   $ 1.15     13 %
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 8.64   $ 8.48   $ 0.16     2 % $ 7.47   $ 1.17     16 %
                                       
                                       
Gross loans to deposits ratio   85.7 %   83.7 %   2.0 %       89.7 %   -4.0 %    
                               
(1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares
  outstanding.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period
  ending number of common stock shares outstanding.


Income Statement Overview
(Unaudited)
                               
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		   $ Change   % Change
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 10,187   $ 10,563   $ (376 )   -4 % $ 10,519   $ (332 )   -3 %
Interest expense   730     721     9     1 %   700     30     4 %
  Net interest income   9,457     9,842     (385 )   -4 %   9,819     (362 )   -4 %
Loan loss provision   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Noninterest income   3,887     4,167     (280 )   -7 %   2,409     1,478     61 %
Noninterest expense   9,062     9,390     (328 )   -3 %   8,264     798     10 %
Income before income taxes   4,282     4,619     (337 )   -7 %   3,964     318     8 %
Income tax expense   836     859     (23 )   -3 %   719     117     16 %
  Net Income $ 3,446   $ 3,760   $ (314 )   -8 % $ 3,245   $ 201     6 %
                               
Average common shares outstanding - basic   10,626,443     10,595,992     30,451     0 %   10,565,595     60,848     1 %
Average common shares outstanding - diluted   10,664,213     10,669,761     (5,548 )   0 %   10,673,908     (9,695 )   0 %
                               
Income per common share                            
  Basic $ 0.32   $ 0.35   $ (0.03 )   -9 % $ 0.31   $ 0.01     3 %
  Diluted $ 0.32   $ 0.35   $ (0.03 )   -9 % $ 0.30   $ 0.02     7 %
                               
Effective tax rate   19.5 %   18.6 %   0.9 %       18.1 %   1.4 %    
                               
      For the Year Ended,            
      Dec 31,

2019		   Dec 31,

2018		   $

Change		   %

Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
Interest and dividend income $ 41,570   $ 40,060   $ 1,510     4 %            
Interest expense   2,928     2,590     338     13 %            
  Net interest income   38,642     37,470     1,172     3 %            
Loan loss provision   -     -     -     0 %            
Noninterest income   13,895     10,031     3,864     39 %            
Noninterest expense   35,556     33,793     1,763     5 %            
Income before income taxes   16,981     13,708     3,273     24 %            
Income tax expense   3,223     2,378     845     36 %            
  Net Income $ 13,758   $ 11,330   $ 2,428     21 %            
                               
Average common shares outstanding - basic   10,596,776     10,551,174     45,602     0 %            
Average common shares outstanding - diluted   10,652,126     10,673,393     (21,267 )   0 %            
                               
Income per common share                            
  Basic $ 1.30   $ 1.07   $ 0.23     21 %            
  Diluted $ 1.29   $ 1.06   $ 0.23     22 %            
                               
Effective tax rate   19.0 %   17.3 %   1.7 %                


Noninterest Income
(Unaudited)
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		   $ Change   % Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Service charges on deposits $ 527 $ 493 $ 34     7 % $ 507 $ 20     4 %
Gain on sale of loans, net   2,212   2,353   (141 )   -6 %   941   1,271     135 %
Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net   -   -   -     0 %   -   -     0 %
Earnings on bank owned life insurance   119   333   (214 )   -64 %   111   8     7 %
Other noninterest income                            
  Fee income   992   936   56     6 %   811   181     22 %
  Other   37   52   (15 )   -29 %   39   (2 )   -5 %
Total noninterest income $ 3,887 $ 4,167 $ (280 )   -7 % $ 2,409 $ 1,478     61 %
                               
                               
      For the Year Ended,            
      Dec 31,
2019		   Dec 31,
2018		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands)            
Service charges on deposits $ 2,055 $ 2,034 $ 21     1 %            
Gain on sale of loans, net   7,204   4,103   3,101     76 %            
Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net   102   -   102     100 %            
Earnings on bank owned life insurance   667   432   235     54 %            
Other noninterest income                            
  Fee income   3,641   3,331   310     9 %            
  Other   226   131   95     73 %            
Total noninterest income $ 13,895 $ 10,031 $ 3,864     39 %            


Noninterest Expense
(Unaudited)
                               
      For the Three Months Ended,
      Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		   $ Change   % Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,726 $ 6,058 $ (332 )   -5 % $ 5,186   $ 540     10 %
Occupancy   529   584   (55 )   -9 %   606     (77 )   -13 %
Equipment   275   251   24     10 %   246     29     12 %
Data processing   781   737   44     6 %   740     41     6 %
Professional services   389   376   13     3 %   193     196     102 %
State and local taxes   158   136   22     16 %   (15 )   173     -1153 %
FDIC and State assessments   8   50   (42 )   -84 %   73     (65 )   -89 %
Other noninterest expense:                            
  Director fees   75   67   8     12 %   67     8     12 %
  Communication   76   74   2     3 %   74     2     3 %
  Advertising   78   70   8     11 %   95     (17 )   -18 %
  Professional liability insurance   54   54   -     0 %   51     3     6 %
  Amortization   108   114   (6 )   -5 %   88     20     23 %
  Other   805   819   (14 )   -2 %   860     (55 )   -6 %
Total noninterest expense $ 9,062 $ 9,390 $ (328 )   -3 % $ 8,264   $ 798     10 %
                               
                               
      For the Year Ended,            
      Dec 31,
2019		   Dec 31,
2018		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
      (Dollars in thousands)            
Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,691 $ 21,265 $ 1,426     7 %            
Occupancy   2,125   2,207   (82 )   -4 %            
Equipment   1,009   1,087   (78 )   -7 %            
Data processing   2,912   2,862   50     2 %            
Professional services   1,436   756   680     90 %            
Other real estate owned operating costs   -   6   (6 )   -100 %            
State and local taxes   515   360   155     43 %            
FDIC and State assessments   135   393   (258 )   -66 %            
Other noninterest expense:                            
  Director fees   274   264   10     4 %            
  Communication   297   303   (6 )   -2 %            
  Advertising   304   341   (37 )   -11 %            
  Professional liability insurance   207   193   14     7 %            
  Amortization   414   374   40     11 %            
  Other   3,237   3,382   (145 )   -4 %            
Total noninterest expense $ 35,556 $ 33,793 $ 1,763     5 %            


Financial Performance Overview
(Unaudited)
                     
    For the Three Months Ended
    Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   Change   Dec 31,
2018		   Change
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets, annualized 1.45 %   1.61 %   (0.16 )   1.39 %   0.06  
Return on average equity, annualized 13.01 %   14.52 %   (1.51 )   13.76 %   (0.75 )
Efficiency ratio (1) 67.91 %   67.03 %   0.88     67.58 %   0.33  
                     
(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.                
                     
                     
    For the Year Ended,        
    Dec 31,
2019		   Dec 31,
2018		   Change        
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets, annualized 1.50 %   1.26 %   0.24          
Return on average equity, annualized 13.70 %   12.63 %   1.07          
Efficiency ratio (1) 67.68 %   71.14 %   (3.46 )        
                     
(1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.                

LIQUIDITY

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities
(Unaudited)
        Dec 31,
2019		   % of
Total		   Sept 30,
2019		   % of
Total		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		   Total   $
Change		   %
Change
        (Dollars in thousands)
Cash on hand and in banks $ 12,264   7 % $ 21,517   11 % $ (9,253 )   -43 % $ 15,899   11 % $ (3,635 )   -23 %
Interest bearing deposits   24,458   13 %   27,393   15 %   (2,935 )   -11 %   6,289   4 %   18,169     289 %
Other interest earning deposits   3,250   2 %   3,250   2 %   -     0 %   3,250   2 %   -     0 %
Federal funds sold   41,210   22 %   36,876   20 %   4,334     12 %   -   0 %   41,210     100 %
  Total     81,182   44 %   89,036   48 %   (7,854 )   -9 %   25,438   17 %   55,744     219 %
                                             
Investment securities:                                        
  Collateralized mortgage obligations   45,141   25 %   43,805   23 %   1,336     3 %   40,424   28 %   4,717     12 %
  Mortgage backed securities   18,579   10 %   20,457   11 %   (1,878 )   -9 %   22,393   15 %   (3,814 )   -17 %
  U.S. Government and agency securities   484   0 %   501   0 %   (17 )   -3 %   4,125   3 %   (3,641 )   -88 %
  Municipal securities   36,925   20 %   32,378   17 %   4,547     14 %   54,649   36 %   (17,724 )   -32 %
  Corporate debt securities   2,004   1 %   1,999   1 %   5     0 %   959   1 %   1,045     109 %
  Equity securities   84   0 %   82   0 %   2     2 %   60   0 %   24     40 %
  Total   103,217   56 %   99,222   52 %   3,995     4 %   122,610   83 %   (19,393 )   -16 %
Total cash equivalents and investment securities $ 184,399   100 % $ 188,258   100 % $ (3,859 )   -2 % $ 148,048   100 % $ 36,351     25 %
                                             
Total cash equivalents and investment securities                                        
  as a percent of total assets       20 %       20 %               14 %        

LOANS

Loans by Category
(Unaudited)
                                           
      Dec 31,  2019   % of Gross Loans   Sept 30,
2019		   % of
Gross
Loans		   $  Change   %  Change   Dec 31,
2018		   % of
Gross
Loans		   $
Change		   %
Change
      (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial and agricultural $ 132,167     19 % $ 134,758     20 % $ (2,591 )   -2 % $ 140,167     20 % $ (8,000 )   -6 %
Real estate:                                        
Construction and development   45,227     7 %   41,663     6 %   3,564     9 %   47,291     7 %   (2,064 )   -4 %
Residential 1-4 family   85,711     13 %   86,771     13 %   (1,060 )   -1 %   89,091     13 %   (3,380 )   -4 %
Multi-family   29,865     4 %   32,920     5 %   (3,055 )   -9 %   30,948     4 %   (1,083 )   -3 %
Commercial real estate -- owner occupied   147,049     21 %   142,297     21 %   4,752     3 %   142,761     21 %   4,288     3 %
Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied   153,865     22 %   150,249     21 %   3,616     2 %   152,017     20 %   1,848     1 %
Farmland   32,370     5 %   32,448     5 %   (78 )   0 %   28,876     4 %   3,494     12 %
Consumer   59,014     9 %   62,707     9 %   (3,693 )   -6 %   72,946     11 %   (13,932 )   -19 %
  Gross Loans   685,268     100 %   683,813     100 %   1,455     0 %   704,097     100 %   (18,829 )   -3 %
  Less:  allowance for loan losses   (8,993 )       (9,017 )       24         (9,049 )       56      
  Less:  deferred fees   (830 )       (981 )       151         (994 )       164      
  Net loans $ 675,445       $ 673,815       $ 1,630       $ 694,054       $ (18,609 )    
                                           
                                           
Loan Concentration        
(Unaudited)        
      Dec 31,  2019   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Sept 30,
2019		   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Change   Dec 31,
2018		   % of Risk
Based
Capital		   Change        
      (Dollars in thousands)        
Commercial and agricultural $ 132,167     118 % $ 134,758     123 %   -5 % $ 140,167     134 %   -16 %        
Real estate:                                        
Construction and development   45,227     40 %   41,663     38 %   2 %   47,291     49 %   -9 %        
Residential 1-4 family   85,711     77 %   86,771     79 %   -2 %   89,091     89 %   -12 %        
Multi-family   29,865     27 %   32,920     30 %   -3 %   30,948     31 %   -4 %        
Commercial real estate -- owner occupied   147,049     132 %   142,297     130 %   2 %   142,761     143 %   -11 %        
Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied   153,865     138 %   150,249     137 %   1 %   152,017     137 %   1 %        
Farmland   32,370     29 %   32,448     30 %   -1 %   28,876     29 %   0 %        
Consumer   59,014     53 %   62,707     57 %   -4 %   72,946     74 %   -21 %        
  Gross Loans $ 685,268       $ 683,813           $ 704,097                  
Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 222,899     199 % $ 221,191     202 %   -3 % $ 225,806     212 %   -13 %        
Total Risk Based Capital* $ 111,782       $ 109,428           $ 101,487                  
                                           
*Bank of the Pacific                                        

DEPOSITS

                                         
Deposits by Category
(Unaudited)
                                         
    Dec 31,
2019		   % of Total   Sept 30,
2019		   % of Total   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		   % of Total   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-bearing demand $ 228,579     28 % $ 222,412   27 % $ 6,167     3 % $ 191,530     24 % $ 37,049     19 %
Money market   149,510     19 %   150,655   18 %   (1,145 )   -1 %   162,238     20 %   (12,728 )   -8 %
Savings   104,871     13 %   106,284   13 %   (1,413 )   -1 %   101,408     13 %   3,463     3 %
Time deposits (CDs)   70,668     9 %   71,501   9 %   (833 )   -1 %   86,188     11 %   (15,520 )   -18 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   553,628     69 %   550,852   67 %   2,776     1 %   541,364     68 %   12,264     2 %
Non-interest bearing demand   245,010     31 %   265,238   33 %   (20,228 )   -8 %   242,185     32 %   2,825     1 %
Total deposits $ 798,638     100 % $ 816,090   100 % $ (17,452 )   -2.1 % $ 783,549     100 % $ 15,089     2 %

The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures
(unaudited)
  Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   Change   Dec 31,
2018		   Change     Well Capitalized Under Prompt Correction Action Regulations*
Pacific Financial Corporation                        
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.72 %   14.30 %   0.42   13.36 %   1.36     N/A
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.54 %   13.13 %   0.41   12.17 %   1.37     N/A
Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.84 %   11.45 %   0.39   10.47 %   1.37     N/A
Leverage ratio 11.17 %   11.11 %   0.06   10.21 %   0.96     N/A
                         
Tangible common equity ratio 10.02 %   9.66 %   0.36   8.83 %   1.19     N/A
                         
Bank of the Pacific                        
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.60 %   14.22 %   0.38   13.30 %   1.30     10.5%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.40 %   13.02 %   0.38   12.09 %   1.31     8.5%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.40 %   13.02 %   0.38   12.09 %   1.31     7.0%
Leverage ratio 11.07 %   11.01 %   0.06   10.14 %   0.93     7.5%
                         
*Includes Basel III 2019 Capital Conservation Buffer                        

The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
(Annualized, tax-equivalent basis)
                               
      For the Three Months Ended,
                               
      Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		   $
Change		   %
Change
Average Balances   (Dollars in thousands)
Gross loans $ 680,220   $ 688,166   $ (7,946 )   -1 % $ 691,064   $ (10,844 )   -2 %
Loans held for sale $ 16,909   $ 16,825   $ 84     0 % $ 5,793   $ 11,116     192 %
Investment securities $ 100,942   $ 104,236   $ (3,294 )   -3 % $ 119,402   $ (18,460 )   -15 %
Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 79,827   $ 51,931   $ 27,896     54 % $ 45,070   $ 34,757     77 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 877,898   $ 861,158   $ 16,740     2 % $ 861,329   $ 16,569     2 %
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 257,780   $ 254,184   $ 3,596     1 % $ 255,968   $ 1,812     1 %
Interest bearing deposits $ 552,949   $ 541,200   $ 11,749     2 % $ 545,616   $ 7,333     1 %
Total Deposits $ 810,729   $ 795,384   $ 15,345     2 % $ 801,584   $ 9,145     1 %
Borrowings $ 16,619   $ 16,661   $ (42 )   0 % $ 21,769   $ (5,150 )   -24 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 569,568   $ 557,861   $ 11,707     2 % $ 567,385   $ 2,183     0 %
Total Equity $ 105,072   $ 102,715   $ 2,357     2 % $ 93,560   $ 11,512     12 %
                               
      For the Three Months Ended,        
      Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   Change   Dec 31,
2018		   Change        
Yield on average gross loans (1)   5.30 %   5.47 %   (0.17 )   5.43 %   (0.13 )        
Yield on average investment securities (1)   2.78 %   2.80 %   (0.02 )   2.66 %   0.12          
Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks   1.72 %   2.24 %   (0.52 )   2.25 %   (0.53 )        
Cost of average interest bearing deposits   0.42 %   0.42 %   -     0.37 %   0.05          
Cost of average borrowings   3.37 %   3.60 %   (0.23 )   3.39 %   (0.02 )        
Cost of average total deposits and borrowings   0.35 %   0.35 %   -     0.34 %   0.01          
                               
Yield on average interest-earning assets   4.64 %   4.91 %   (0.27 )   4.90 %   (0.26 )        
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   0.51 %   0.51 %   -     0.49 %   0.02          
Net interest spread   4.13 %   4.40 %   (0.27 )   4.41 %   (0.28 )        
                               
Net interest margin (1)   4.31 %   4.57 %   (0.26 )   4.58 %   (0.27 )        
                               
(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.                            
                               
      For the Year Ended,            
      Dec 31,
2019		   Dec 31,
2018		   $
Change		   %
Change		            
Average Balances   (Dollars in thousands)            
Gross loans $ 689,594   $ 692,376   $ (2,782 )   0 %            
Loans held for sale $ 12,482   $ 7,405   $ 5,077     69 %            
Investment securities $ 109,595   $ 111,232   $ (1,637 )   -1 %            
Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 40,997   $ 27,920   $ 13,077     47 %            
Interest-earning assets $ 852,668   $ 838,933   $ 13,735     2 %            
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 245,370   $ 249,255   $ (3,885 )   -2 %            
Interest bearing deposits $ 542,687   $ 533,541   $ 9,146     2 %            
Total Deposits $ 788,057   $ 782,796   $ 5,261     1 %            
Borrowings $ 18,542   $ 22,241   $ (3,699 )   -17 %            
Interest-bearing liabilities $ 561,229   $ 555,782   $ 5,447     1 %            
Total Equity $ 100,435   $ 89,676   $ 10,759     12 %            
                               
Total Deposits excl. Brokered CDs   769,455     745,312     24,143     3.2 %            
                               
      For the Year Ended,                
      Dec 31,
2019		   Dec 31,
2018		   Change                
Net Interest Margin                            
Yield on average gross loans (1)   5.45 %   5.30 %   0.15                  
Yield on average investment securities (1)   2.87 %   2.60 %   0.27                  
Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks   2.06 %   2.00 %   0.06                  
Cost of average interest bearing deposits   0.42 %   0.35 %   0.07                  
Cost of average borrowings   3.59 %   3.29 %   0.30                  
Cost of average total deposits and borrowings   0.36 %   0.32 %   0.04                  
                               
Yield on average interest-earning assets   4.92 %   4.83 %   0.09                  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   0.52 %   0.47 %   0.05                  
Net interest spread   4.40 %   4.36 %   0.04                  
                               
Net interest margin (1)   4.58 %   4.52 %   0.06                  
                               
(1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.                            


                             
Adversely Classified Loans and Securities
(Unaudited)
                             
    Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,  2019   $
Change		   % Change   Dec 31,
2018		   $
Change		   % Change
    (Dollars in thousands)
Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired $ 10,400   $ 6,637   $ 3,763     57 % $ 6,723   $ 3,677     55 %
Impaired   1,349     1,341     8     1 %   1,043     306     29 %
Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 11,749   $ 7,978   $ 3,771     47 % $ 7,766   $ 3,983     51 %
                             
                             
Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 685,268   $ 683,813   $ 1,455     0 % $ 704,097   $ (18,829 )   -3 %
Adversely classified loans to gross loans   1.71 %   1.17 %           1.10 %        
Allowance for loan losses $ 8,993   $ 9,017   $ (24 )   0 % $ 9,049   $ (56 )   -1 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans   76.54 %   113.02 %           116.52 %        
Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans   666.64 %   672.41 %           867.59 %        
Adversely classified loans to total assets   1.26 %   0.84 %           0.86 %        
Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status   0.16 %   0.25 %           0.43 %        
                             
¹Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that mayjeopardize the repayment of the debt.  They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals.


Nonperforming Assets  
(Unaudited)  
                                   
    Dec 31,
2019		     Sept 30,
2019		     $
Change		   %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		     $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Loans on nonaccrual status $ 1,029   $ 1,014   $ 15     1 % $ 1,079   $ (50 )   -5 %
Total nonaccrual loans   1,029     1,014     15     1 %   1,079     (50 )   -5 %
                                   
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   22     -     22     100 %   -     22     100 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,051   $ 1,014   $ 37     4 % $ 1,079   $ (28 )   -3 %
                                   
                                   
Restructured performing loans $ 320   $ 327   $ (7 )   -2 % $ 281   $ 39     14 %
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ -   $ -   $ -     0 % $ 239   $ (239 )   -100 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.11 %   0.11 %           0.12 %        
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.15 %   0.15 %           0.15 %        


Allowance for Loan Losses  
(Unaudited)  
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended,  
    Dec 31,
2019		     Sept 30,
2019		     $
Change		     %
Change		   Dec 31,
2018		   $
Change		   %
Change
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 685,268   $ 683,813   $ 1,455     0 % $ 704,097   $ (18,829 )   -3 %
Average loans outstanding, gross $ 680,220   $ 688,166   $ (7,946 )   -1 % $ 692,043   $ (11,823 )   -2 %
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 9,017   $ 9,046   $ (29 )   0 % $ 9,067   $ (50 )   -1 %
Commercial   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Consumer   (27 )   (33 )   6     -18 %   (22 )   (5 )   23 %
Total charge-offs   (27 )   (33 )   6     -18 %   (22 )   (5 )   23 %
Commercial   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Consumer   3     4     (1 )   -25 %   4     (1 )   -25 %
Total recoveries   3     4     (1 )   -25 %   4     (1 )   -25 %
Net recoveries/(charge-offs)   (24 )   (29 )   5     -17 %   (18 )   (6 )   33 %
Provision charged to income   -     -     -     0 %   -     -     0 %
Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 8,993   $ 9,017   $ (24 )   0 % $ 9,049   $ (56 )   -1 %
Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                                  
gross loans outstanding, annualized   0.01 %   0.02 %   -0.01 %       0.01 %   0.00 %    
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to                                  
gross loans outstanding   1.31 %   1.32 %   -0.01 %       1.29 %   0.02 %    
                                   
                                   
    For the Year Ended,              
    Dec 31,
2019		     Dec 31,
2018		     $
Change		     %
Change		            
    (Dollars in thousands)              
Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 685,268   $ 704,097   $ (18,829 )   -3 %            
Average loans outstanding, gross $ 689,594   $ 693,408   $ (3,814 )   -1 %            
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 9,049   $ 9,092   $ (43 )   0 %            
Commercial   (30 )   (4 )   (26 )   650 %            
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Residential Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Consumer   (139 )   (177 )   38     -21 %            
Total charge-offs   (169 )   (181 )   12     -7 %            
Commercial   56     77     (21 )   -27 %            
Commercial Real Estate   -     -     -     0 %            
Residential Real Estate   34     -     34     100 %            
Consumer   23     61     (38 )   -62 %            
Total recoveries   113     138     (25 )   -18 %            
Net (charge-offs)   (56 )   (43 )   (13 )   30 %            
Provision charged to income   -     -     -     0 %            
Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 8,993   $ 9,049   $ (56 )   -1 %            
Ratio of net loans charged-off to average                                  
gross loans outstanding, annualized   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.00 %                
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to                                  
gross loans outstanding   1.31 %   1.29 %   0.02 %                

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At December 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $929.4 million and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem and Eugene, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com.  Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, successfully completing and integrating the acquisition of new branches and development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
DENISE PORTMANN, PRESIDENT & CEO
CARLA TUCKER, EVP & CFO
360.533.8873

 

Primary Logo

