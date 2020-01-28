Quantum Computing Inc. Releases Mukai, the Quantum Application Development Platform

The Mukai software stack enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications - today

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (“QCI”), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, announced today that the company has released its Mukai quantum application development platform. Mukai can be used to solve extremely complex optimization problems, which are at the heart of some of the most difficult computing challenges in industry and government. Its software stack enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on classic computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers when those systems can achieve performance advantages. QCI has already demonstrated superior performance today for some applications built on Mukai and running on classic computers.



Mukai uses highly-optimized parallel code, and is currently centered on the quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) formulation well known to quantum annealing users. QUBO is a pattern matching technique, also commonly used for machine learning applications.

The Mukai software stack includes two primary user/developer interfaces:

QCI NetworkX graph-analysis package that exploits that capability for graph problems

QCI qbsolv package that implements a state-of-the-art, high-performance optimization capability for QUBO problems

“Mukai enables developers to create and deploy practical applications that solve very hard problems today,” said Mike Booth, QCI’s Chief Technology Officer. “We believe this will bring immediate value to potential clients, while also providing a clear path to emerging quantum hardware. As Mukai provides an abstraction layer to the actual computing hardware, a client’s investment in application development today should pay off in two ways, without having to take the hardware platform into consideration.”

“In addition to developing the quantum application development platform, QCI is leveraging its expertise in finance, computing, and security to build applications on top of Mukai that we believe will deliver immediate value to potential clients,” said Steve Reinhardt, VP of Product Development at QCI. “The first of those, Quantum Asset Allocator (QAA) , was recently announced. It provides small and medium-sized financial institutions the ability to do asset allocation in a way that was previously the province of large brokerage firms, mutual funds, and the largest quant funds. Using Mukai means it can run on either classic or quantum resources, depending on which delivers superior performance,” he added.

Mukai is available today running on QCI’s scalable, classical cloud infrastructure. For more information about Mukai or QAA, contact QCI at info@QuantumComputingInc.com .

About QCI:

Quantum Computing Inc. is a technology company focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. The Company is leveraging their collective expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors. For more information about QCI, please visit www.QuantumComputingInc.com or email us at info@QuantumComputingInc.com .

