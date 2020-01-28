Reynen Court Expands Automation Tools for Transaction Attorneys with Addition of SimplyAgree

Transaction management solution offers advanced signature and closing tools through the Reynen Court legal tech app platform

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyAgree , a leading provider of signing and closing technology for transactional attorneys, announces that it has partnered with Reynen Court to make its popular signature and closing management platform available through Reynen Court’s solution store, a legal technology application platform that enables member law firms to deploy prevetted apps within their own technology environments.



SimplyAgree streamlines attorney workflows by automating the administrative tasks of closing transactions, including the creation of signature packets and closing sets. The platform provides an option for electronic signing to increase efficiency while improving risk management and attorney oversight at closing. Firms using SimplyAgree report a significant reduction in post-closing write-offs.

Designed to help progressive law firms accelerate the adoption of new technology, the Reynen Court platform combines a solution store for legal technology with a powerful control panel that simplifies subscription management and the deployment of applications either on premises or in the cloud. Members of the Reynen Court consortium of law firms with access to the platform gain unique insights and enhanced integrations between applications, along with a decentralized approach to IT sourcing, purchasing and knowledge sharing.

“We’re thrilled to feature SimplyAgree in the Reynen Court Solution Store and to make its transaction-management technology available for firms on our platform to flexibly deploy, monitor, and manage on whatever infrastructure best meets their needs,” says Christian Lang, Reynen Court’s Head of Strategy. “It’s a great fit for our ecosystem. Deals crop up suddenly and move quickly, so firms looking to enable practitioners with fit-for-purpose, best-in-class tools must be able to nimbly vet, deploy, and monitor deal-related technologies in a rapid, standardized way—whether in a public cloud, on premises, or in a virtual private cloud under its direct control based on firm or client preferences. Reynen Court is committed to meeting firms and their clients where they are—on any infrastructure. We believe efficient access to leading practice technology like SimplyAgree is a must for modern legal practice and for the pace of innovation in the legal ecosystem as a whole.”

“The Reynen Court platform offers tremendous value to its member firms, with accessible, secure and easy deployment of innovative technology applications. By simplifying the procurement and onboarding processes of these apps, members can more quickly take advantage of their capabilities and better manage their entire solution infrastructure,” says Will Norton, CEO of SimplyAgree. “We are excited to start working with the sophisticated members of Reynen Court.”

Since its 2017 introduction, SimplyAgree has become a leader among closing automation tools. Available as a containerized solution that can be deployed in the cloud or on premises, SimplyAgree integrates with major document managements systems including NetDocuments, iManage Work and OpenText eDocs.

About SimplyAgree

SimplyAgree is a leading signature and closing management platform used by transactional attorneys in Global 100, Am Law 100, Am Law 200 and boutique law firms. The software provides closing support for sophisticated M&A, private equity, venture capital, commercial finance and commercial real estate practices, having been used to close transactions worth billions of dollars. SimplyAgree streamlines the administrative aspects of a closing—from creating signature packets to building closing binders—to increase efficiency and reduce post-closing write-offs, resulting in a closing process up to 80% more efficient for firms and their clients. For more information visit https://simplyagree.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com



