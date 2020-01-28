Imprivata Acquires GroundControl to Expand its Mobile Solutions

Imprivata to strengthen Identity and Access Management Platform for the enterprise

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the leader in digital identity company for healthcare, today announced the acquisition of GroundControl Solutions, Inc., a leader in cloud-based automation software for provisioning shared mobile devices. The combination of Imprivata and GroundControl innovations will advance the proliferation of Digital Identity Authorization and Access Management solutions and services for mobile devices in healthcare. It will accelerate the development of new capabilities on fleets of enterprise mobile devices for large and small enterprises.



GroundControl helps regulated industries enhance their current mobile device management (MDM) to maintain the highest standards for provisioning, asset management, privacy, and security. GroundControl solutions have been used to support more than 1,000,000 devices at global corporations, including hospitals, retail outlets, and airports, across 82 countries worldwide.

“We are excited about the quality of people, solutions, services, and customer base this acquisition brings to Imprivata,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. “As we continue to expand our mobile device offerings, GroundControl will be a central component of Imprivata’s go-forward mobile strategy.”

“Due to the positive impact on productivity, cost, and security, the use of shared mobile devices has significantly increased, especially in healthcare,” said Aaron Freimark, CEO of GroundControl. “By combining forces with Imprivata, we can tap into industry-leading capabilities and resources to provide a powerful and complete identity lifecycle solution for customers around the world.”

About Imprivata

Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com .

About GroundControl

GroundControl creates powerful automated solutions for managing mobile devices in modern enterprises. Specializing in Apple iPhone and iPad, the software helps regulated industries enhance their current MDM to maintain the highest standards for provisioning, asset management, privacy, and security. GroundControl Solutions was founded in 2014, with headquarters in New York City. To learn more, visit groundctl.com.

Media Contact:

Kerry Pillion

781-761-1452

kpillion@imprivata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.