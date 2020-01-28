Illumio Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

Illumio part of collaborative development to stay ahead of evolving threats

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, a leader in segmentation for workload security, today launched its Illumio App for QRadar , which provides real-time data center and cloud visibility to streamline operations and improve security. Using IBM Security QRadar , security operations teams can reduce, prioritize, and correlate Illumio ASP events and automate responses to the most critical threats.



“Security Operations teams face one of two challenges: either a lack of information, or an overwhelming amount of it,” said PJ Kirner, CTO of Illumio. “The new Illumio App for QRadar helps SecOps teams leverage rich application-level traffic visibility to quickly pinpoint potential attacks and identify compromised workloads. Our integration with the QRadar platform assists with meeting internal policy compliance and regulatory compliance objectives, as well as application identification, user activity and analyzing network usage trends. With out-of-the-box message parsing and mapping, teams benefit from response time improvements and operational efficiencies with reporting and remediation needs.”

The new application is freely available to the security community through IBM Security App Exchange, a platform where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

The Illumio app leverages QRadar, the company’s security intelligence platform which analyzes data across an organization’s IT infrastructure in real-time to identify potential security threats. Through QRadar’s open application programming interfaces (API), Illumio’s app can be used for application dependency mapping, threat detection and prioritization. The Illumio App for QRadar includes a dashboard for visibility, which facilitates traffic monitoring and security operations to help pinpoint attacks and identify compromised workloads. By using this app, security operations teams can reduce, prioritize, and correlate Illumio ASP events and automate responses to the most critical threats, saving time, resources, and money.

To learn more about the Illumio App for QRadar, watch our on-demand demonstration here .

About Illumio

Illumio enables organizations to realize a future without high-profile breaches by providing visibility, segmentation, and control of all network communications across any data center or cloud. Founded in 2013, the world’s largest enterprises, including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite, trust Illumio to reduce cyber risk. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do and:

Contact Information

Lauren Bogoshian

comms-team@illumio.com

669.800.5000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.