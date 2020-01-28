Magna Imperio Systems, Corp. Demonstrates Groundbreaking Water Treatment Solution at Piru WWTP

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Imperio Systems Corp. (MI Systems), Texas-based providers of technology and innovative water treatment solutions, recently completed a successful two week pilot of their state-of-the-art technology at the Ventura County Waterworks District 16 Piru Wastewater Treatment Plant. The pilot, which began in November 2019, applied MI Systems’ Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) technology to treat 14,000 GPD of WWTP effluent. The pilot demonstrated that the high salt levels in the plant’s effluent could be lowered sufficiently and safely used for local groundwater recharge.



“Our pilot to apply END® to meet the Chloride and TDS discharge requirements at the Piru Wastewater Treatment Plant was incredibly successful,” said Grant Page, Founder and CEO of MI Systems. “Not only did we bring the plant into compliance, but we successfully achieved 96 percent water recovery. This is immensely beneficial for Ventura County, as their groundwater basins are severely overdrafted, and treating this WWTP effluent will allow the County to safely add another 150 acre-feet of water per year to the local groundwater basin. We’re looking forward to installing a full size system at the Piru plant. Successfully desalinating wastewater plant effluent and achieving a water recovery this high has never been done before,” said Page.

With state regulations for groundwater recharge requiring chloride levels to not exceed 100 ppm, and overall TDS levels to not exceed 1,000 mg/L TDS, MI Systems was brought in to show that they could solve the problem by Global Water Innovations, Inc.; a leading California project developer. For Global Water Innovations, MI Systems’ exceptionally high recovery, along with their very competitive operational costs, were a critical part of the overall solution.

The County does not want to have to truck large volumes of brine offsite for disposal from a desalination plant. The exceptionally small volume of brine that will be generated at Piru will in fact allow an onsite ZLD solution to be used, ensuring that only dry salts will be left for disposal, at a cost significantly less than that of trucking brine offsite. Given the success of the pilot, Ventura County plans to initially install a system to treat up to 280,000 GPD.

“MI Systems’ END® technology delivered as promised with the highest recovery on the market combined with very favorable operational costs,” says Clark Easter, CEO of Global Water Innovation. “This level of high recovery is critical for making inland desalination projects financially viable. We are excited to offer this technology for this project to demonstrate the impact it can have across the state of California for desalinating brackish groundwater, recycling wastewater, and exceeding regulatory requirements,” Easter continues.

About Magna Imperio Systems

Magna Imperio Systems Corp. (MI Systems) is a Texas-based, national and international water treatment solutions company that designs, develops, and manufactures the highest recovery, most energy and cost-efficient water treatment systems in the world. The core of MI Systems’ water treatment solutions is its patented Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) process, a transformation of the long-established electrodialysis reversal (EDR) process which has established new benchmarks in terms of energy efficiency and recovery for desalination technology. END® offers up to 50% energy savings versus traditional treatment technologies with clean water recoveries up to 99+%, capitalizing on the far-reaching impacts of Maximum Recovery, Minimum Energy™.

This level of recovery gets the most out of each drop, and clients are able to minimize waste on direct treatment of water sources or recycle and reuse their wastewater for future processes, thus cutting costs by increasing their available water supply without purchasing additional water.

