Independent Brokers Agency Selects Indio to Automate Application Process

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio Technologies, a division of Applied Systems, today announced that Independent Brokers Agency has selected Indio to fully automate the client data capture and application experience for their business. Leveraging Indio in conjunction with Vertafore Catalyst, Independent Brokers Agency will eliminate time wasted filling out information across multiple paper applications and enable a digital, collaborative insured application experience to drive operational efficiency and business growth.

“As we looked to grow our business, we required technology that would alleviate back office inefficiencies while creating a more seamless application experience for our customers,” said Michael Swatske, operations manager, Independent Brokers Agency. “Indio enables us to provide our customers a simple and fast application experience while ensuring we can keep the personal touch with our customers.”

Indio enables agencies to deliver a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. The application uses smart-form automapping to reduce the need for rekeying client data across individual application and risk information, increasing efficiency while reducing errors and omissions. Agencies can communicate in real time with clients directly within the online insurance forms, enabling back and forth communication and collaboration all within a single application. Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients’ time and money.

“The application process has been traditionally time consuming for both agents and customers, impacting overall productivity and customer satisfaction,” said Mike Furlong, chief executive officer, Indio Technologies. “Indio will enable Independent Brokers Agency to digitize a notoriously broken process in our industry, delivering a truly digital application and renewal experience so focus can remain on revenue generating activities and providing an enhanced customer experience.”

About Indio

Indio, a division of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater efficiencies and value while providing their insureds a digital customer experience.

